Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Review: Is This the Wireless Gaming Headset to Beat?

Sargis Avagyan on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Razer ditched the RGB and focused on pure performance. The BlackShark V2 Pro might be their best wireless headset yet.

Credit: Hoots the Owl

There’s a moment in every gamer’s life when they realize their headset is lying to them. The bass is muddy, the mic makes them sound like a distant fax machine, and they’ve spent half the session yelling, “Can you hear me now?”

It’s not cute.

So imagine my surprise when Razer, yes, RGB-happy Razer, decided to drop the drama and give us a headset that looks like it belongs in a military cockpit and sounds like a premium studio monitor. The BlackShark V2 Pro isn’t trying to dazzle you with lights or gimmicks. It’s here to do one thing: win.

And it kind of does.

First Impressions: Lightweight Military Pilot Vibes

If looks could talk, the BlackShark V2 Pro would say, “I’m not here to play around.”

Inspired by aviation headsets, it’s all matte black, minimal branding, and surprisingly lightweight. No RGB. No gimmicks. Just clean design that looks like it could survive a warzone, or at least a rage quit.

The comfort? Shockingly good. The memory foam earcups with FlowKnit fabric don’t just look premium, they feel like tiny pillows for your ears. You can wear these for marathon gaming sessions without that “headset fatigue” creeping in.

Sound Quality: Clean, Punchy, and Not Just for Gamers

The biggest win here? The audio tuning. Razer didn’t just slap in some bass-heavy profile and call it a day. The 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers actually deliver a rich, layered soundstage.

Directional audio is top-tier. You’ll hear footsteps in Apex before you see them.



is top-tier. You’ll hear footsteps in Apex before you see them. Gunshots and explosions have weight but don’t drown out other cues.



have weight but don’t drown out other cues. Music playback isn’t bad either. It’s not audiophile-level, but you won’t switch to your AirPods to play Spotify either.



It supports THX Spatial Audio too, which honestly works great in certain games like Valorant and Warzone. Just don’t expect it to make Netflix feel like IMAX.

Verdict: Easily one of the best gaming headset sound profiles in this price range. Balanced, clear, and immersive.

Microphone: Surprisingly Broadcast-Ready

Credit: Razer

So here’s where things get interesting: the microphone. The updated 9.9mm Razer HyperClear Super Wideband mic is one of the best you’ll find on a wireless headset.

Your voice sounds richer and fuller.



It doesn’t clip, even when you yell.



Your Discord crew will notice instantly.



You could literally record a podcast on this thing and people wouldn’t know the difference, yes, it’s that good. And when you don’t need it, it’s detachable, so you’re not stuck looking like an air traffic controller on your coffee break.

Battery Life: 70 Hours. Yes, 70.

One of the biggest upgrades in this 2023 version is battery life, and Razer absolutely crushed it.

You get up to 70 hours on a single charge (via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz dongle). That’s over a week of daily gaming. And with 15-minute quick charging for 6 hours of use, you’ll never really be stuck.

You’ll forget this thing even needs charging until it politely reminds you. It’s giving efficiency. It’s giving adult gamer energy.

Connectivity: Versatile, Seamless, and Zero Drama

Dual wireless support: 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.2.



support: 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.2. Lag-free performance with the included USB-C dongle (for PC, PS5, etc.)



with the included USB-C dongle (for PC, PS5, etc.) Can pair with your phone for Discord, Spotify, or even calls mid-game.



The SmartSwitch button lets you flip between wireless modes with a tap. Smooth, easy, no app required.

No wired option, though, so if you’re someone who needs a 3.5mm jack, this headset isn’t calling your name.

Platform Compatibility: It Gets Along with Everyone

Works with PC , PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 , and Nintendo Switch (wireless via dongle)



, , , and Pairs with mobile via Bluetooth



Not Xbox-compatible (no native support, unless you’re fine using it just for chat via the mobile app)



If you’re a PC or PS5 gamer, you’re golden. Xbox users, sorry, this one’s not for you.

Where It Misses the Mark

Alright, let’s keep it real:

No active noise cancellation : the passive isolation is good, but don’t expect ANC-level silence.



: the passive isolation is good, but don’t expect ANC-level silence. No wired fallback : if you run out of battery mid-game, you’re out of luck.



: if you run out of battery mid-game, you’re out of luck. $200 price tag: it’s not cheap, and there are competitors (like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 or Logitech G Pro X) with similar features for less.



But honestly? You’re paying for quality audio, incredible battery life, and a mic that doesn’t sound like it was made for Xbox 360 party chat.

Noise Isolation: No ANC, No Problem?

Credit: Razer

Let’s address the elephant in the sound booth: the BlackShark V2 Pro doesn’t have active noise cancellation (ANC). In 2025, that might sound like a dealbreaker, especially when cheaper headsets are flexing ANC as if it’s standard. But here’s the twist: this headset’s passive isolation is actually so solid, you probably won’t miss ANC at all.

The secret sauce? Those chunky, ultra-soft memory foam ear cushions wrapped in FlowKnit fabric. They don’t just sit on your ears, they seal around them. Not in a sweaty, claustrophobic way, but in a way that physically dampens external noise while still staying breathable. It’s the kind of headset that makes you forget your neighbor is vacuuming, until you take it off and wonder if they’ve been vacuuming for six hours straight.

In everyday testing, it blocked out:

Clicking keyboards in a shared office



Low-level street noise



Roommates watching YouTube in the next room



The whir of a fan or gaming PC



And yes—even most of a barking dog



It won’t eliminate everything, especially higher-pitched or sudden sounds—but when you combine the seal of the earcups with the immersive sound tuning and THX Spatial Audio, the distractions fade fast. Whether you’re deep into a competitive Valorant match or just vibing in Elden Ring’s soundscape, the real world starts to fade out.

Now, if you’re used to ANC from over-ear headphones like Bose or Sony, you’ll notice the difference. But if you’re coming from a typical gaming headset with basic padding and zero isolation? The BlackShark V2 Pro will feel like a significant upgrade. Bottom line: No ANC, but the physical isolation does a surprisingly good job. Unless you live next to a train station or have toddlers with recorders, you’ll be just fine.

Final Verdict: Should You Buy the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro?

If you’re serious about gaming audio and want a headset that delivers elite-level clarity, comfort, and performance without diving into $300+ territory, this is your headset. Razer nailed the essentials and elevated the extras.

Is it perfect? Not quite.

Is it worth the hype? Absolutely.

Buy it if: You want long battery life, incredible sound, and a killer mic.

Skip it if: You need wired compatibility or you’re on Xbox.