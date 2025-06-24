Dreame X50 Ultra Complete review: Because who doesn’t want a robot vacuum that costs more than rent?

Ready to see if a $1,799 robot vacuum can live up to the hype? Meet the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete.

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete

In January 2025, the average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in the US was $1,356. Now imagine this: there’s a robot vacuum and mop that costs even more than that. The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete is priced at $1,799.99. Yeah, I know—your eyebrows probably did a little dance just now. You can find solid robovacs for way less. But in my Dreame X50 Ultra Complete review, I want to show you why this pricey little machine might actually be worth the investment.

Household robots aren’t some futuristic fantasy anymore. The market was worth $10.3 billion in 2023 and could shoot up to $24.5 billion by 2028. So yeah, robots are becoming regular housemates. Still, it’s fair to ask, what makes people spend nearly 2 grand on something that vacuums and mops? Is it just for show? Or is there a real reason behind the hype?

Design and features

Even a basic robot vacuum can handle dust and crumbs without much help from you. The fancier ones go further, with features like home mapping, scheduled cleanups, voice control, and auto-empty bins. As you’d expect, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete checks all those boxes.

However, unlike some expensive vacuums that still get stuck, tangled, or just skip over messes, the X50 Ultra Complete boasts the HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush, which handles hair up to 12 inches long without tangles. The airflow system lifts hair off the floor while keeping everything moving smoothly.

We all chase smart features when shopping for a robot vacuum, but size and shape matter just as much. The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete comes in at 17″ L × 16″ W × 27″ H, giving it a taller and longer frame. The X40 Ultra, on the other hand, sits wider at 13.4″ L × 17.9″ W × 23.2″ H.

Height becomes a real advantage once the cleaning starts. The X50 Ultra Complete’s ProLeap system climbs over 2.36″ bumps without missing a beat. Its suspension takes the edge off vibration, so there’s no thump over floor transitions or door trims.

The X50 Ultra Complete’s extra height doesn’t stop it from crawling under your couch. Thanks to VersaLift navigation, the robot cleaner can dip to 3.5″. MopExtend RoboSwing reaches under furniture and into corners, stretching up to 1.57″ to catch dust that’s hard to see. The built-in AI camera and LED guide the vacuum through tricky corners.

Performance

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete delivers powerful 20,000 Pa suction

The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete doesn’t hold back in the performance department. First, there’s the cleaning power. Strong suction is key to picking up dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and whatever else ends up on your floors. Just as important is how well the robot handles your space. Whether it navigates around obstacles, slides under furniture, and sweeps into corners with precision. And yes, don’t underestimate noise levels. A friend of mine noticed her vacuum growing louder over time. Turns out, hair, moisture, and debris had built up in the bearings.

In terms of raw suction, anything over 3,000 Pa is considered effective for everyday use. For context, the Roborock Q5 Max+ offers 5,500 Pa and does a solid job at a budget-friendly price. But if you’re spending premium money, you want next-level power. The X50 Ultra Complete delivers 20,000 Pa—double what the Q5 Max+ provides. It’s just behind the Roborock Sanos 10, which clocks in at 22,000 Pa and is currently about $100 less expensive.

The X50 Ultra may not always capture every bit of debris on the first pass. But when you enable Max+ mode, it ramps up power and manages to grab nearly everything in the open areas—though it gets louder in the process. Dreame built in shock absorbers and other damping features to reduce noise and soften impact, which helps create a quieter experience despite the increased suction.

Navigation is another strong point. Buyers say the X50 Ultra avoids obstacles like charging cables on hardwood floors. According to Dreame, it can recognize over 200 different household objects. Still, no robot vacuum is perfect at object detection, so it’s best to clear floors of toys, clothes, and shoes before running it to avoid any hiccups during cleaning.

Durability

Nobody wants to replace a robot vacuum after a year. From what I’ve read, most high-end models stick around for 5-7 years with some upkeep. The X50 Ultra Complete brings strong legs into the mix—its Retractable Legs push through 30,000 lift cycles. That gives it the backbone to run daily without wearing out.

App

You definitely don’t want a robot vacuum with a buggy app that’s slow to connect. Sadly, many brands show off their apps but don’t put in the effort to make them smooth and easy to use. Dreame takes a different approach.

Their X50 Ultra Complete app might not be as sleek as Roborock’s, but it still gives you everything you need. You can control the vacuum remotely with a live video view, snap photos of your cat, and tweak settings like how much water the mop uses or how strong the sweeping arm should be.

Plus, if you’re already using smart home systems like Google Home, Apple HomeKit, or Amazon Alexa, you can control the device with your voice. Thanks to Matter Protocol support, all your smart devices work together.

Verdict

I’ve heard way too many stories about robot vacuums getting stuck on cords, tangling up in shoe laces, or just spreading messes around like they’re making things worse. So yeah, dropping a month’s rent on the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete suddenly doesn’t sound so crazy.