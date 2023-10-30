RESERVOIR KANISTER collection review: automotive-inspired watches for vintage car fans

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 30, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Rev up your style with the RESERVOIR KANISTER watch collection—a tribute to the iconic Porsche 356 Speedster. Embrace vintage automotive elegance on your wrist!

RESERVOIR KANISTER collection review: automotive-inspired watches for vintage car fans
The RESERVOIR KANISTER Collection is inspired by the 356 Speedster

Match your love for classic cars and racing with the right timepieces, the watches in the RESERVOIR KANISTER collection. These automotive-inspired watches are replicas of the RPM meter on the 356 Speedster.

I don’t know about you, but when I look at a Porsche 356 Speedster, I’m swept up with enthusiasm. These coupes are beautiful in their simplicity and are an enduring symbol of automotive design.

So, if you’re a vintage sports car collector or enthusiast, you’ll love the RESERVOIR KANISTER watch collection. Its look is inspired by the 356 Speedster’s RPM meter and even won a 2022 Red Dot for Product Design award.

RESERVOIR KANISTER Collection product video

A 356 Speedster-inspired design

The RESERVOIR KANISTER collection’s most important feature is its Speedster-inspired design. Created for car fans, the watch face calls to mind the RPM counter of the legendary vehicle. From its pastel-green minute indexes to its red area, this collection makes you feel like you’re in a 356 Speedster all day long.

There are other sleek touches, too, like a leather strap reminiscent of the bucket seats of the time and a titanium case with polished finishes. Meanwhile, the font of the watch’s letters and numbers accurately match that of the original RPM meter and are emblematic of the era.

Overall, if you’re a car enthusiast or enjoy vintage design, this watch collection has what you want. It keeps a classic car design right on your wrist.

RESERVOIR KANISTER Collection in lifestyle scenes

A polished titanium case

Let’s talk a bit more about the titanium case. At 41.5 mm, it’s easy to read and wear. The titanium material, of course, ensures durability and extended use. This is a watch you can pass down through the generations.

Not only that, but the titanium also has a polished finish, which gives it a lustrous shine in any light. A black dial contrasts it, showing off its beauty.

A self-winding mechanical caliber

Meanwhile, these automotive-inspired watches feature a new movement, the RESERVOIR RSV-240. It’s a self-winding mechanical caliber and has a 56-hour power reserve.

Also, it’s comprised of a patented 3-complication module paired with a manufactured movement. The movement is Swiss-made, so it has all the power and quality you expect from a top-tier watch.

Retrograde time-telling

Then, the collection also presents time in a modern way. The minute feature is retrograde, moving along an arc instead of a full circle.

Also, the hour is jumping. So, instead of staying in continuous motion, the hour hand jumps to the next hour at the beginning of each hour.

This means that, although the dial looks like an RPM meter, telling time is easy on this collection. You won’t have to second-guess yourself when you look at the dial.

A 5 ATM water-resistance rating

Surprisingly, these automotive-inspired watches have a pretty respectable water-resistance rating. Rated 5 ATM, they can withstand pressures equal to about 50 meters, or 164 feet under water.

They are luxury gadgets that can survive a dip underwater and are suitable for daily wear. Handwashing, showering, and bathing are all okay.

A black leather strap

Just as important as the other watch components is the strap. These automotive-inspired watches have a black leather strap with a 20 mm width and black stitching.

I, myself, prefer watches with a leather strap. They’re flexible, comfortable, and natural—so it’s easy for me to wear them all day without any hassle or discomfort.

Even better, they develop a unique patina with age and use, ensuring that your watch fits you and your life.

Moreover, some of the watches in the collection come with 3 leather straps in Black, Havana, and Santa. Thanks to the quick-release spring bars, changing straps is a breeze.

A wooden watch box

A prestigious watch should come in an equally impressive box, no? The watches from the RESERVOIR KANISTER Collection come in a beautiful wooden box.

Like the collection, the box is sleek in its simplicity. It has a minimal black design with the watch set in the center.

The box stores your watch when you aren’t wearing it, protecting it from scratches, nicks, and drops. It ensures that the watch you purchase stays nice for generations to come.

So, if you have a son or a nephew, it’s an excellent timepiece to pass down once they graduate or land their first real job.

Celebrations of an era

After diving into the details of the RESERVOIR KANISTER collection, it’s clear that these watches aren’t just timepieces; they’re celebrations of an era, a statement of style, and a fusion of classic automotive design with Swiss watchmaking.

As a vintage car enthusiast myself, I couldn’t help but be captivated by the thoughtful details that mirror the Porsche 356 Speedster.

But, beyond the nods to the past, these watches offer modern functionality—the retrograde time-telling and impressive water resistance ensure practicality alongside the vintage charm.

So, whether you’re a car lover, a vintage design enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the fusion of history and modernity, these watches might just be the ideal companion.

Get the RESERVOIR KANISTER collection starting at $4,500.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source

Want to drink fresh, safe water while you hike? Maybe you’re not sure about the water quality at your school or office. Well, that’s where the Vitaloop can help. This filtration water bottle cleans water from pretty much any source...
5 Halloween gadgets and accessories to decorate your home with for years to come
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

5 Halloween gadgets and accessories to decorate your home with for years to come

Love decorating for Halloween? Then why not give your tried-and-true orange holiday lights and hanging goblins a break and transform your home into a haunted house. It’s easy to do when you have some genuinely spooky tech. Just check out..
SwitchBot S10 review: This AI robot vacuum makes floor cleaning hands-free
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

SwitchBot S10 review: This AI robot vacuum makes floor cleaning hands-free

Put cleaning your floors on auto mode with the SwitchBot S10. This AI robot vacuum flaunts a 100% hands-free design, filling and draining itself! My house is a busy place, and I’m guessing yours is too. Between work, dropping kids..
Teleport Ride review: a self-charging eBike with surprising range and speed
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Teleport Ride review: a self-charging eBike with surprising range and speed

Make your next eBike the Teleport Ride. This self-charging electric bike has remarkable range, surprising speed, and unconventional power—all in a lightweight, easy-to-carry design. These days, there are a lot of electric bikes to choose from. So, if you’re investing..
Soundpeats review: a hands-on look at the Air4 earbuds & RunFree open-ear sport headphones
Hands on Review
By Genevieve Healey

Soundpeats review: a hands-on look at the Air4 earbuds & RunFree open-ear sport headphones

One of the perks of working at Gadget Flow is getting my hands on newly released tech. That way, I can share my unbiased take on it with you. The newest gadgets I’m here to tell you about are from..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Moss Air review: a desk air purifier that humidifies and cleans
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Moss Air review: a desk air purifier that humidifies and cleans

Purify your indoor air with the power of moss when you have the Moss Air terrarium purifier. This desk air purifier creates a healthy, moisture-rich environment using a natural material. Want to breathe healthier air at home or in the..
Sleek Socket review: an outlet concealer for messy, dangerous cords
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky

Sleek Socket review: an outlet concealer for messy, dangerous cords

Tired of the tangle of electrical cords cluttering up your home or office? Then check out the Sleek Socket. This outlet concealer kit is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Tools & Home Improvement category. And it offers..
PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 review: this iPhone 15 phone case has a designer’s touch
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 review: this iPhone 15 phone case has a designer’s touch

Looking to protect your iPhone 15 with a stylish, innovative case? Then check out the PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4. It’s a collaboration between PITAKA and Jonathan James, a fashion designer who has worked for Dior, Hermès, and other brands...
Our favorite Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers you can snag now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Our favorite Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers you can snag now

Attention, bargain shoppers! Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, and you know what that means. Yes, it’s time to round up the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers out there. We scoured the virtual aisles to..
DRYE Liner review: this glove liner uses an ultrathin, anti-sweat material
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky

DRYE Liner review: this glove liner uses an ultrathin, anti-sweat material

Prevent rashes, itchy skin, and sweat buildup while wearing gloves with the DRYE Liner. This anti-sweat glove liner is made from an ultrathin material with game-changing moisture transport technology. In my 30s, I suddenly developed allergies. Dust, pets, pollen—you name..
10 Most innovative tech gadgets that will hit stores soon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Most innovative tech gadgets that will hit stores soon

Love being in the know about all the latest tech gadgets? I know I do. And that’s why I’m thrilled to present what are, in my humble opinion, the most innovative gadgets that will hit stores soon. This list is..