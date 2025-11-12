Apple iPhone Pocket: How I justify spending $149.95 on an Issey Miyake-inspired carrying accessory

I never thought a simple phone accessory could feel like wearable art. The iPhone Pocket proves that Apple and Miyake’s worlds collide in the most stylish way. Image Credit: Apple

It’s no secret that Steve Jobs got into Japanese style and started spending time with Issey Miyake. Jobs loved Miyake’s sharp, tech-driven approach. Miyake was one of the first designers to use computer programming in fashion, which probably made him a favorite. Jobs even asked Miyake to design a vest for Apple. He brought samples to show the Apple staff and suggested we all wear them. The crowd hated it, and he got booed off the stage. Despite Jobs’ efforts, Apple and Miyake never officially collaborated on a product… until now.

With the iPhone Pocket, Apple embraces Miyake’s philosophy: clothes reach their true form only when people wear them. Making the unknown becomes a journey, an adventure. Below, I’ll take you from the A Piece of Cloth concept to the Pleats Please collection to show what the iPhone Pocket has in store for you.

iPod Socks evolution

I never got to try the iPod Socks since they came out in 2004 (I was just 6), but my cousin still has hers in her office. Back then, they seemed fun but a little unnecessary. Turns out, she liked them a lot. She used them all the time and even wished Apple would bring something similar back for the iPhone. And here we are with the iPhone Pocket.

I get the appeal of nostalgia, but $149.95 for something that just holds a phone in cloth? Seems a bit steep. However, when you consider that the iPhone Pocket isn’t technically an Apple product—it’s a collaboration, much like the Apple Watch Hermés accessories—it starts to make sense. Plus, it’s a limited edition and not available everywhere, so they aren’t producing a ton of them. Like any designer piece, the iPhone Pocket can make a statement—but how you style it really matters.

APOC (A Piece of Cloth)

The iPhone Pocket draws inspiration from Issey Miyake’s APOC, or “A Piece of Cloth.” The concept transforms a single continuous form into something flexible and practical. APOC began in 1997 as a new way to make clothes from long rolls of knit fabric with patterns built in, so each person could cut out a unique piece. That approach showed how one design could hold endless options. The iPhone Pocket follows the same spirit, turning a single 3D-knit structure into a fresh way to carry what matters.

“iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way,’” says Yoshiyuki Miyamae, design director of MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO. “The simplicity of its design echoes what we practice at ISSEY MIYAKE — the idea of leaving things less defined to allow for possibilities and personal interpretation.”

The colors of the iPhone Pocket mix and match with all iPhone models and finishes, letting users create their own combinations. Meanwhile, the distinct shape offers a new, stylish way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and everyday favorites.

Pleats Please

I admire how Miyake made fabric feel alive and adaptable. In 1993, the Japanese fashion designer came up with a heat-pressing method that made permanent pleats in polyester. That innovation gave rise to his iconic Pleats Please collection—think loose pants, rounded tops, and wavy dresses that move with the body. The look, often paired with his famous Bao Bao bag, has become a kind of Melbourne fashion emblem, to the point that people sometimes joke about how ubiquitous it is.

In the Pleats Please collection, each garment adapts to different styles. You can pair them with sneakers for an easy, casual look or with strappy sandals for something softer and more refined. That versatility shows how much Miyake cared about freedom, joy, and designs that feel open to everyone.

The iPhone Pocket follows the same philosophy. It has a ribbed texture that echoes Miyake’s original pleats and started from a simple idea—adding a pocket that could stretch to hold your phone and a few essentials. The design wraps around the iPhone and opens up just enough to show a glimpse of what’s inside. You can carry it by hand, tie it to a bag, or wear it on your body in different ways.

My favorite details

When I saw Apple’s photos, the iPhone Pocket caught my eye right away. It pairs with so many looks—a smooth black outfit, a crisp white shirt—and always adds a bit of charm without taking over.

The Lemon iPhone Pocket stands out against dark tones, while the black one brings a clean edge to lighter clothes. That mix of purpose and style gives any outfit a confident touch.

In another shot, the Pink iPhone Pocket adds a punch of color and texture to a bag. Its soft ribs play off the bag’s sharp shape in a way that feels bold and fresh. You can tie it, hang it, or wrap it to match your mood. I’d get the Pink iPhone Pocket for my mom. She’s into accessories that lift an outfit without overdoing it. It’s that small but special piece that makes any look feel brighter, whether she’s dressed for errands or a night out.

Before you go

I can’t help but appreciate how Apple and Miyake’s worlds finally collide. The iPhone Pocket is more than a phone accessory—it’s a wearable piece of design that carries both function and personality. I love how it embraces flexibility, color, and the joy of customizing your own style, just like Miyake’s Pleats Please collection. Even if the price makes you pause, the thought and craft behind the iPhone Pocket make it feel worth exploring.