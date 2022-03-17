Samsung Galaxy A Event 2022: New Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G smartphones

Mark Gulino on under Tech News , Byunder

Watching the horizon for new smartphone tech from Samsung? You're in luck because today it announced brand new products. See how Samsung is gearing up for spring and which devices will arrive in April.

The new Galaxy A53 and A33 5G smartphones

What better way for Samsung to gear up for the spring than by announcing new products? Last year on the same day, Samsung held a similar event to show off new smartphones.

Today, It’s back to do it again. Join us as we explore the new devices and announcements from the 2022 Samsung Galaxy A Event. Let’s take a look!

Samsung announces new A Series smartphones

Samsung is launching the Samsung A53 5G and A33 5G smartphones. They’ll feature a brand new processor, Samsung’s AI-enhanced camera experience, 2-day battery life, and 5G connectivity.

Eco-conscious materials and defense-grade security are also part of their design. They will even support regular One UI and Android OS updates.

The Galaxy A53 5G will have a quad-camera system with a 64 MP OIS camera and VDIS technology, while a high-res 32 MP camera is in the front for even greater selfies. A new 5 nm processor enhances the camera system in a myriad of different ways, like by improving Night Vision and Portrait mode.

The new displays feature IP67 water- and dust-resistance along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Galaxy A53 will bring a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The A33 will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

There’s also up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage with a microSD slot that can support up to 1 TB. An Octa-Core processor and a 5,000 mAh battery capacity help keep things running effectively. In a hurry? Don’t worry. There’s 25 W Super Fast Charging, too.

Both devices will offer the new Samsung Wallet as well, plus the defense-grade Samsung Knox. They will also benefit from more seamless connectivity across Samsungs overall product line and even support 360 Audio Technology.

The 2 new phones feature Super AMOLED displays

New gadgets to look forward to in April

That’s a wrap for the Samsung Galaxy A Event. New smartphones and more are coming this spring, and there will likely be even more throughout the year.

As always, you can learn more about new developments here at Gadget Flow. We’ll keep you updated on all the latest news from Samsung.

The Samsung A53 5G will be available April 1 for $449, and the A33 5G will be available April 22 for $349. You can learn more here in the meantime.

What did you think about Samsung’s latest announcements? Let us know in the comments below!