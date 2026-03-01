Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: What’s new and what’s the same

Image Credit: Samsung

Whenever a phone launch wraps up—think Galaxy Unpacked or Apple’s September show—I start comparing the fresh models with last year’s versions and ask myself a simple question. Does the upgrade justify the extra cash? That same thought came up again when I looked at the Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25. Some years bring just design tweaks. Other years push a shift that makes you pause and think about an upgrade. And every so often, that shift seals the deal.

Design and display

In the Galaxy S26 lineup, the base model and the Ultra show the most change in design. Nothing feels bold, but you can spot the tweaks.

The Galaxy S26 now packs a 6.3-inch screen, up from 6.2 inches on the S25. The body measures 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2 mm, so it still fits in hand with ease. I like the extra screen space since I spend time in Call of Duty: Mobile and stream shows on Apple TV. More room helps. Still, I lean toward small phones. Big displays turn a handset into a mini tablet. You lose that easy pocket fit.

Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung brings a fun color range this time. You get white, black, sky blue, and cobalt violet. Online buyers can grab pink, gold, or silver shadow. Cobalt violet caught my eye, though press shots make it look gray or slate. I would stop by a store to check it in person before I choose. Then again, if a case goes on day one, black makes the choice simple.

Performance

Chip choice shapes the Galaxy S26 story. Depending on your region, you may cheer or shrug.

In Europe, the standard S26 runs on Samsung’s 2nm GAA Exynos 2600. In the US, the phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 for Galaxy, which Qualcomm tunes for Samsung. Early benchmark leaks hint that Snapdragon may take the lead, but raw numbers tell only part of the tale. Long gaming sessions and battery drain will show the real winner.

For comparison, the Galaxy S25 runs on the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite. In Geekbench 6 CPU tests, the S25 beat most rivals. The iPhone 16 edged ahead in single-core with a score of 3,091, while the S25 hit 3,050. Multicore scores leaned in Samsung’s favor against most Android rivals.

Battery and charging

Samsung bumps battery size to 4,300 mAh on the S26, up from 4,000 mAh on the S25. The company claims up to 31 hours of video playback, versus 29 hours on the prior model.

Charging tells a mixed story. The Ultra jumps to 60 W wired charging. The base S26 sticks with 25 W wired and 15 W wireless. Samsung also sells Qi2 cases and a 5,000 mAh Qi2 battery pack with a built-in kickstand, though that pack adds bulk.

Camera

The Galaxy S26 keeps the same camera setup as last year: a 50 MP main sensor, 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12 MP ultrawide. That lack of change may push some users toward options like the OPPO Find X9 Pro. Many escapees say OPPO brings the kind of bold moves Samsung once made each year.

Software and AI features

All S26 models ship with One UI 8.5, and Samsung promises seven years of OS upgrades and security patches.

AI took center stage at the February 2026 Galaxy Unpacked event. Audio Eraser returns with support inside apps such as YouTube, Netflix, and Instagram. The tool boosts voices and cuts background noise in video clips, which helps with sports clips, streams, and vlogs in loud spots.

Circle to Search grows into a broader AI Mode. Instead of tagging one object, you can circle an entire outfit and pull up each item. You can even step into a virtual try-on view to see how pieces look on your digital avatar. I shop for menswear on Nordstrom, so that feature speaks to me when I question fit.

Creative Studio stays for custom invites and greeting cards. Screenshots gain smart sorting, similar to Pixel Screenshots. The phone groups items into boarding passes, events, chats, QR codes, and social posts. A quick search can save you at the airport gate.

Now Nudge joins the lineup. It scans incoming messages, spots requests, and surfaces useful information that you can drop into a reply with one tap. It works with apps like WhatsApp and Signal and can fill web forms. The feature may not break new ground, but it trims friction inside One UI. Galaxy S25 users may feel left out since Now Nudge doesn’t appear in the One UI 8.5 beta for the series.

Call Screening also lands on the S26 range. When an unknown number calls, tap Call Screen. The caller must share a name and reason. You then choose to answer or decline.

Price and availability

Samsung plans to release the Galaxy S26 lineup in the US and other markets on March 11. Due to higher memory chip costs, the base S26 costs $899, which is a $40 increase over the prior model.

Verdict: Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25

When I size up the Galaxy S26, I see refinements rather than a dramatic overhaul. The bigger screen feels nice for streaming and gaming, and I appreciate the subtle design tweaks and fresh color options. Performance depends on your region—Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 for Galaxy in the US impresses, while the Exynos 2600 in Europe lags behind.

The AI tools stand out for me. Audio Eraser, Circle to Search, and Now Nudge make everyday tasks easier and even fun, and I suspect you’ll notice the difference, too. The camera hasn’t changed much, so if bold photography upgrades matter to you, the S25 or rivals like OPPO may appeal more. Overall, the S26 makes sense as an upgrade if you’ve replaced the battery or screen on your current phone, but if you’re chasing big leaps, the S25 offers a lot for less cash.