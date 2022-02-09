Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, & more

By Mark Gulino on Feb 9, 2022, 12:35 pm EST under Tech News,

Today, Samsung is announcing new products to kick-off the year at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022. From new S22 series smartphones to the Galaxy Tab S8 series, these cool new devices are ones you won't want to miss. You can learn more about them here.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, & more
Samsung brings new smartphones, tablets, and features in 2022.

Ready for new Samsung products to start the new year? We are too! That’s why today we’re covering the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 event.

New products are inbound, and today we’ll go over what Samsung is announcing. From new smartphones to tablets, here’s what you can look forward to. If you’re a Samsung fan, you’ll want to check these out. Let’s go ahead and dive into what’s coming!

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy S22 & Galaxy 22+ smartphones

Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 smartphones today, and they’re chock full of slick features and the sleek aesthetic you’d expect. The new cameras have a 50 MP wide lens complete with an advanced light sensor. A 10 MP lens with 3x optical zoom is also included.

Super HDR will allow for even better colors captured under challenging lighting conditions. Improved image stabilization helps during photoshoots, which is always welcome.

Portrait mode is bringing a new AI Stereo Depth Map feature to better interpret depth information in photos. Another feature called AI Auto Focus along with VDIS will integrate with third-party social media camera apps. There’s even a new feature supporting live feedback in Google Duo.

The new devices will be available on February 25th and are available now for preorder. The S22 has a 6.1-inch display and $800 price, while the S22+ has a 6.6-inch display and $1,000 cost.

While they’ll come in 4 primary colors, more colors, including additional accessories, are available on the official website.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone

Another announcement at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra which comes with an S Pen. In fact, it will be 3x more responsive to the S Pen using AI.

The phone contains Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. The display is a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED screen.

New algorithms will assist in making it easier to see screens in bright outdoor lighting along with a whopping 1,750 nits of brightness and Vision Booster technology. A 4-nanometer processor chip will make this the fastest Samsung smartphone experience to date. The phone will also have a new heat balancing structure to help cool things down during intensive processing activity.

The S22 Ultra will also include its own array of new camera tech. An 108 MP main sensor and 8K video pack quite a punch. A new feature called Nightography, along with a new NPU engine, uses deep learning and AI to assist in image processing. This results in a broad spectrum of photo improvements in varied lighting, motion, and depth scenarios. OIS and VDIS boost stabilization and information analysis too.

Auto Frame Rate of up to 60 FPS automatically adjusts as needed, which is actually very useful. Pro-Mode will let you manually adjust ISO, shutter speed, focus, and more. There will be 2 telephoto lenses, and the expert RAW app will add even more control over camera settings and rich metadata.

The device is available for preorder starting today for $1,199.99 and will be released on February 25th. Additional color options and accessories can be seen on Samsung’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
The Samsung Galaxy Ultra smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets

Samsung also discussed its new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. This tablet has a 14.6″ display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The tablet features a 4-nanometer processor, 16 GB of RAM, and expandable storage of up to 1 TB. It has a 6.3 mm bezel, which is the slimmest yet on a Samsung tablet.

Dual cameras with an auto framing ultrawide lens and a noise-canceling 3-microphone array are great for video calling. New collaborative Duo features will let you share and interact with media at the same time.

S Pen support has evolved for a more intuitive experience. It can also record in 4K video and edit footage with LumaFusion. Other included features let you use it as an extra monitor with Windows computers.

The new series includes the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra. You can preorder them now for $699.99, $899.99, and $1,099.99. They’re set to ship on February 25th.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with keyboard case and S-Pen

Other Samsung announcements worth mentioning

Samsung is bringing its Galaxy Watch4 to the Wear OS platform. It will not only allow you to benefit from Wear OS features but also support Google Assistant. A slew of additional new improvements will be available as well to allow even more fitness tracking and customization options.

A new Samsung Wallet experience is coming and will even support cryptocurrency. It will eventually work with a wide range of companies and manufacturers to support digital ID and key features.

Samsung also shouted out its One UI 4, which will help pull everything together across all devices.

New Knox Security enhancements will work hard to protect personal user data, keeping private information safer.

Samsung Galaxy February 2022 Unpacked Event

New sustainability goals and manufacturing procedures

Samsung made a point to discuss its new sustainability goals and the ways in which it’s working to accomplish them. The company is forging partnerships with other parties sharing the same objectives and also using even more sustainable materials in new products. It’s always good to see these kinds of constructive steps in positive directions.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Samsung is enacting new sustainability practices

Lots of exciting things to look forward to for Samsung fans

That’s a wrap for February 2022’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. New phones and tablets are always exciting things to look forward to.

Not only that, but Samsung is also known for consistently churning out new devices, features, and content. We’ll be on the lookout for new announcements as we continue through the year. In the meantime, don’t forget to take a look at other products Samsung announced during January’s CES event.

What do you think about the new devices announced today at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked? Let us know in the comments below!

