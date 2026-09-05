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Samsung made an AI air conditioner—and I actually want one
Tech News

Samsung made an AI air conditioner—and I actually want one

Sep 5, 2026, 6:03 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Samsung made an AI air conditioner—and I actually want one
Samsung

These days it feels like everything has AI, whether I want it or not. Yep, every new kitchen release has a camera, a screen, and a chatbot bolted onto something that used to need only a button. So when the Samsung AI Air Conditioner—officially the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro—won a Best in Design award (plus a Best in Home Appliances honor) at the IFA Innovation Awards 2026, I knew I needed a closer look.

Home cooling is an area where intelligent, adaptive power really makes sense. Cooling your home can be expensive. And all too often, those window units blast freezing air into just one spot in the room, leaving you cold and uncomfortable. So the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro, with its gentle air delivery, is on to something.

“Gentle Air Delivery” for more comfortable cooling

It turns out “gentle airflow” is a real thing, with real R&D behind it. Samsung started researching the problem back in 2011: people wanted cool air but hated the feeling of a direct cold blast. Four years later, it landed on a hybrid airflow structure that could deliver both direct and indirect cooling. It shipped as WindFree in 2016, and is now sold in more than 50 countries.

The new Bespoke AI WindFree Pro pushes that further with 23,000 micro air holes that disperse air evenly enough to meet AHRAE’s definition of “still air”—cooling without cold spots or a skin-prickling blast.

In Samsung’s own global survey, existing WindFree owners rated it highest for comfortable sleep and minimizing physical irritation. 80% of buyers said they’d purchase another WindFree unit. That’s something.

AI motion wind takes it further

Nobody wants to be blasted with freezing air when the compressor kicks on.

And that’s the problem Samsung’s AI Air Conditioner solves. The redesigned motion wings—two outer blades plus one inner blade—now swing through roughly double the adjustment range. It also has seven airflow modes, plus two AI-driven ones: AI Direct Wind and AI Indirect Wind.

For the AI-driven modes, a radar sensor that recognizes up to two people decides which mode fits: AI Direct Wind follows you with targeted cooling. AI Indirect Wind keeps the room comfortable without blowing air directly at you.

In Samsung’s tests, MaxWind mode cools up to 15% faster, and Long Reach Wind pushes air twice as far across a room.

The sleep feature is where this gets interesting

And since this is Samsung, WindFree Wearable Good Sleep allows the AC to connect to a compatible Galaxy Watch or Ring while you sleep. So the air conditioner can read your body’s sleep signals and adjust the cooling once you’ve drifted off. That solves the problem of waking up at 3 a.m. just to nudge the thermostat.

One caveat: it only works with the complete Samsung array —a compatible Galaxy phone, One UI 4.0+, Galaxy Watch 4 or later, and the SmartThings app —all connected; meanwhile, nobody’s published data showing this could actually improve sleep.

This is the kind of “smart” I want

I don’t want a chatbot on my toaster—I’m sure you don’t either. But an AC that uses sensors instead of guesswork to make a room more comfortable is artificial intelligence I can get behind. It’s also a small piece of Samsung’s much bigger push into the AI home race, for better or worse.

I might not want a smarter home. A home that does more for me without asking me to keep up with it would be plenty.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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