Why I’m seriously impressed by the IFA 2025 Robot Vacuums

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 6, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

IFA Berlin has a tradition of launching cool robot vacuums. And this year the offerings are on fire. I'm talking about stair-climbing vacuums, vacuums with robotic arms, and much more. Keep reading to see the gadgets that will change home care into the next decade.

Why I’m seriously impressed by the IFA 2025 Robot Vacuums
Credit: LG

As a tech editor and a mom, IFA Berlin is one of my favorite electronic shows of the year. Why? Because I get to scope out the latest robot vacuums—the kind that might finally put my cleaning on autopilot (and give me more time to hang out with my kids). By Christmas, I’m usually hinting to my husband that it’s “definitely time for an upgrade.” And with IFA 2025’s lineup, my case just got stronger.

Last year, Eufy and Dreame showed off models that could climb a single step—nice, but not really life-changing. This year, they’ve upped the ante with robots that can tackle a full flight of stairs. Yes, the robot vacuum gods have delivered!

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. A newcomer, 3i, is entering the robot vacuum fray with two compact, powerful models. And EcoVacs showed off a vacuum that can partially charge itself while it’s still running. Not to mention Dreame’s Cyber 10 Ultra, which can pick up items around the house.

So if you’re like me, a neat freak who also wants to spend time with their fur baby, real babies, or even your LEGO collection, you’ll want to see what these IFA 2025 vacuums can do.

Top Stair-Climbing Robot Vacuums at IFA 2025

Eufy MarsWalker Robot

Eufy MarsWalker Robot
Credit: Eufy

Seeing the Eufy MarsWalker robot climb a flight of stairs is like something out of a Sci-Fi movie. Equipped with 4 arms and a drive-track system, it works somewhat like a stairlift. The vacuum docks inside the MarsWalker which lifts it to the next floor with its arms. From that point, the vacuum leaves the MarsWalker and resumes its cleaning on a different floor. I think the term game-changer gets thrown around too much. But this vacuum really might be one.

According to Eufy, the MarsWalker can work on straight, U-shaped, and L-shaped stairs. It also creates a 3D map of your home, so it knows where the vacuum should go. The MarsWalker is a standalone unit and is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2026. Eufy has said it will be compatible with the new Eufy RoboVac Omni S2.

Dreame Cyber X

Dreame Cyber X
Credit: Dreame

Dreame’s Cyber X is a concept model that resembles a military tank. Its large front treads turn vertically to pull the vacuum cleaner up stairs. Reviewers at IFA have said the action is fluid and natural. Go figure. I have never once felt fluid and natural while lugging my vacuum up the stairs, but I’m glad this robot can!

Since it’s just a concept for now, we don’t know when, or if, the Cyber X will ever make it to your stairs. One thing’s for sure, it’s fun (and a bit weird) to watch. If it can get from level one to level two of your home autonomously, though, it’s a powerful product.

Mova Zeus 60

Mova Zeus 60
Credit: Mova

The Mova Zeus 60 can also climb stairs! Using a detachable support module with sensor-guided legs, the Zeus 60 can ascend and descend 25 cm steps. The module works with Mova’s latest vacuums and can be bought separately. So, while you might not have bought a stair-climbing robot vacuum per se, you might be able to upgrade to one, with the Mova Sirius 60.

Home Tidying Robot Vacuums

Dreame Cyber 10 Ultra

Dreame Cyber 10 Ultra
Credit: Andrew Gebhart, PCMag

I bought my robot vacuum years ago, but the ones on display at IFA 2025 are lightyears away from what I currently own. Another case in point: the Dreame Cyber 10 Ultra. This robot’s equipped with a retractable arm (like the Roborock Saros Z70 before it) that can pick up household items and move them to their proper place.

It can lift items over 17 ounces. Meanwhile, it has a base station with compartments for 3 different accessories, which the robot can reach for when it’s cleaning more difficult-to-reach areas. At IFA, the Cyber 10 Ultra picked up a sock and carried it to a basket. In my opinion it’s got potential. I’d love it even more if it could move my kids’ stuff to their rooms for me!

Mova Sirius 60

Mova Sirius 60
Credit: Mova

Another cool IFA robot vacuum at IFA 1015 is the Mova Sirius 60. Mova debuted it with two robot arms. One, with 6 axes of articulation, that can lift and move obstacles. The other, equipped with a brush, reaches into corners and crevices, tackling hard-to-reach areas.

It also has a robotic arm that can grasp items. The tech combines a human-like motion system and spatial recognition, allowing the robot to pick up things that are different shapes. It’s further proof that the Jettsons is slowly becoming reality…soon we’ll all have our own Rosey the Robot, in vacuum form.

Next-Gen 2025 Robot Vacuums

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2
Credit: Roborock

Though it’s a bit of a tongue twister, the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 is another robot vacuum I’d love to have in my home. An updated version of the original Qrveo Curv, it now has 25,000Pa of suction (up from the OG model’s 18,500Pa). But it’s not all about the power.

What makes this model a standout is its dual-spinning mop system hat automatically detaches before it touches carpets, keeping them dry. Plus, it’s pretty slim, just 3.14″ thick. Plus, it can lower its LiDar tower, letting it fit under furniture, no issues.

EcoVacs DEEBOT X11

Ecovacs Deebot X11
Credit: EcoVacs

Tired or waiting for your robot vacuum to recharge? The EcoVacs DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone can recharge itself mid-mop session, so there’s less down time. How does it work? Ecovacs’ PowerBoost Technology allows it to recharge to 6% battery power in just 3 minutes. The result is perpetual run times and cleaning that’s actually consistent.

Another feature I love is the hot water soak washing. It’s a floating tank that stores water at a constant 167°F, or at a temperature that you set, for cleaning the mop rollers. The hot water dissolves stains and removes grime, ensuring each mopping session starts and ends with a clean mop.

3i Q10 Ultra & A1 Robot Vacuums

3i IFA 2025 robot vacuums
Credit: 3i

I’m always a sucker for the new kid in town, so I had to include the 3i Q10 & Q10 robot vacuums on this list. The Q10 is the flagship model and boasts 20,000PA of suction. It also has a mop and AirLift wheels that let it climb thresholds up to 1.4 inches. Overall, it’s packed with high-end specs and supports the Matter protocol.

My favorite of the two is actually the 3i A10 because it’s designed for smaller homes and budget-minded buyers. In my opinion, it’s easy to find a super premium robot vacuum for a high retail price. It’s less common to find a well-designed vacuum that’s also budget friendly. The 3i A10 is slim, offers laser navigation and multiwave mapping for under $150! Yes, really. But do keep in mind, the suction power is only 10,000pa.

LG Robot Vacuum with Built-in Station

eatures an auto-opening door that conceals the unit when not in use,
Credit: LG

One thing that’s always bothered me about my robot vacuum is, I’ll admit, its appearance. Its plastic docking station has a pretty standard (ahem, unimaginative) tech-gadget design that honestly, looks like clutter in my hallway. LG aims to fix that with its new LG Robot Vacuum with Built-in Station.

It won an IFA Honoree award in the Best of Home Appliances category. What makes it special is its station with automatic doors. Designed to look like a freestanding cabinet, and the doors hide the robot from view when not in use. So, basically, it’s an interior designer’s dream!

Last Thoughts

After seeing these IFA 2025 robot vacuums, I definitely have a few new entries on my Christmas wish list. Hopefully some of them will be available by then. In the meanwhile, I know I’ll be day dreaming of a robot vacuums that can climb the stairs and deliver each kid’s toy and other personal effects to the correct room. If you’re as impressed by these vacuums as I am, stay tuned. We’ll feature them on Gadget Flow when they’re released!

Daily DigestTech News

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

IFA 2025 Highlights (Day 1): Big Ideas, Bold Booths, and a Lot More Coming
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
IFA 2025 Highlights (Day 1): Big Ideas, Bold Booths, and a Lot More Coming
What’s clear? No one is here to play it safe. Brands are throwing down visions, not just products, and the result is a show floor that feels less like a trade fair and more like a playground for big ideas...
TESSAN Unveils the World’s Most Powerful 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter at IFA 2025
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
TESSAN Unveils the World’s Most Powerful 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter at IFA 2025
Stay powered-up across the globe without juggling bulky chargers. TESSAN, a name synonymous with smart travel charging solutions, has just announced its most advanced product yet—the TESSAN 205W Universal Travel Adapter, showcased at IFA 2025. Compact, high-powered, and designed for..
New “Turn Page to Auto Capture” Feature from CamScanner Makes Book Scanning Effortless
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
New “Turn Page to Auto Capture” Feature from CamScanner Makes Book Scanning Effortless
CamScanner’s “Turn Page to Auto Capture” feature leverages deep learning to automate the scanning of bound documents, transforming a once manual, error-prone task into a fast and intelligent experience. CamScanner’s latest innovation, the “Turn Page to Auto Capture” feature, is..
GlocalMe Launches PetPhone: The World’s First Smartphone for Pets
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
GlocalMe Launches PetPhone: The World’s First Smartphone for Pets
GlocalMe, a leading global mobile connectivity brand of uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ: UCL), hosted the launch event for the PetPhone: The Innovative Smartphone for Pets at The Mills, a renowned art, cultural, and pet-friendly landmark in Hong Kong. Representatives from csl,..
Futuristic tech from Expo 2025 Osaka that blew my mind
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Futuristic tech from Expo 2025 Osaka that blew my mind
I’m a planner. But when I entered the exhibition grounds at Expo 2025 in Osaka last week, there were a couple of things I hadn’t counted on. First was the heat. I’m used to hot weather, but 100-degree temperatures plus..

Popular Blog Posts

13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
13 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 am. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Which new foldable wins your wallet?
Google just dropped its new Pixel lineup, offering options for all kinds of users with the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. But the real showstopper is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google’s direct rival to..
gamescom 2025 preview: ELDEN RING, SILENT HILL, and the gadgets worth watching
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
gamescom 2025 preview: ELDEN RING, SILENT HILL, and the gadgets worth watching
Like Glastonbury and Coachella for music fans, video game events have always been a beloved gathering spot for gamers. You see headlines full of stats about the industry’s size and revenue, but being at gamescom makes it feel different. It’s..
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?
I’m starting to wonder if Elon Musk has a secret stake in Nothing. Kidding—sort of. But look at the Nothing Headphone (1). It gives off strong Cybertruck vibes. The design? Wild. You’re either into it or you’re not. No fence-sitters..
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like..

You Might Also Like

My predictions for IFA 2025: the gadgets & tech I’m hoping will steal the show
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
My predictions for IFA 2025: the gadgets & tech I’m hoping will steal the show
September is fast approaching, and for me, that only means one thing—the IFA expo in Berlin. It’s my favorite tech event of the year because it sets the tone for the holiday shopping season and gives me an early look..
Best earbuds for phone calls: 5 picks to escape the tunnel of terrible audio
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best earbuds for phone calls: 5 picks to escape the tunnel of terrible audio
You’ve been stuck in traffic on a crowded bus with people chatting nonstop right behind you. Or maybe you’re in the office while a couple of coworkers talk so loud they almost ruin your important call. I’ve been in both..
3 Things I didn’t expect to see at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
3 Things I didn’t expect to see at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Gadget Flow readers, I’ve traded my toy-and-book-strewn home office for somewhere far more exotic (for me, anyway): Osaka, Japan! It’s hot, it’s sticky… and it’s almost unnervingly clean. So why am I here instead of glued to my desktop? To..
The Quiet Revolution In Web-Based Productivity Tools
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The Quiet Revolution In Web-Based Productivity Tools
The tools developers are creating for businesses to collaborate and communicate are going through substantial change in 2025. Companies need options that offer them more customization and speed than in the past, and that’s driving the industry forward.  Part of..
One Bike for Every Ride: The PawkyMo AR Series Review
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
One Bike for Every Ride: The PawkyMo AR Series Review
The PawkyMo AR Series doesn’t ask you to choose between roles. It integrates them: Two models, three tailored kits, and one adaptable system designed to carry your week, your weekend, and everything in between.  If you’ve ever felt like your..
Why I Don’t Sleep Without a Portable CO Detector Anymore (And Why You Shouldn’t Either)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Why I Don’t Sleep Without a Portable CO Detector Anymore (And Why You Shouldn’t Either)
If there’s one thing adulthood has taught me, it’s that most of the real dangers in life don’t come with flashing red warning lights or loud sirens. They’re sneaky. Take carbon monoxide, for example — the so-called “silent killer.” You..