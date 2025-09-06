Why I’m seriously impressed by the IFA 2025 Robot Vacuums

IFA Berlin has a tradition of launching cool robot vacuums. And this year the offerings are on fire. I'm talking about stair-climbing vacuums, vacuums with robotic arms, and much more. Keep reading to see the gadgets that will change home care into the next decade.

Credit: LG

As a tech editor and a mom, IFA Berlin is one of my favorite electronic shows of the year. Why? Because I get to scope out the latest robot vacuums—the kind that might finally put my cleaning on autopilot (and give me more time to hang out with my kids). By Christmas, I’m usually hinting to my husband that it’s “definitely time for an upgrade.” And with IFA 2025’s lineup, my case just got stronger.

Last year, Eufy and Dreame showed off models that could climb a single step—nice, but not really life-changing. This year, they’ve upped the ante with robots that can tackle a full flight of stairs. Yes, the robot vacuum gods have delivered!

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. A newcomer, 3i, is entering the robot vacuum fray with two compact, powerful models. And EcoVacs showed off a vacuum that can partially charge itself while it’s still running. Not to mention Dreame’s Cyber 10 Ultra, which can pick up items around the house.

So if you’re like me, a neat freak who also wants to spend time with their fur baby, real babies, or even your LEGO collection, you’ll want to see what these IFA 2025 vacuums can do.

Top Stair-Climbing Robot Vacuums at IFA 2025

Eufy MarsWalker Robot

Credit: Eufy

Seeing the Eufy MarsWalker robot climb a flight of stairs is like something out of a Sci-Fi movie. Equipped with 4 arms and a drive-track system, it works somewhat like a stairlift. The vacuum docks inside the MarsWalker which lifts it to the next floor with its arms. From that point, the vacuum leaves the MarsWalker and resumes its cleaning on a different floor. I think the term game-changer gets thrown around too much. But this vacuum really might be one.

According to Eufy, the MarsWalker can work on straight, U-shaped, and L-shaped stairs. It also creates a 3D map of your home, so it knows where the vacuum should go. The MarsWalker is a standalone unit and is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2026. Eufy has said it will be compatible with the new Eufy RoboVac Omni S2.

Dreame Cyber X

Credit: Dreame

Dreame’s Cyber X is a concept model that resembles a military tank. Its large front treads turn vertically to pull the vacuum cleaner up stairs. Reviewers at IFA have said the action is fluid and natural. Go figure. I have never once felt fluid and natural while lugging my vacuum up the stairs, but I’m glad this robot can!

Since it’s just a concept for now, we don’t know when, or if, the Cyber X will ever make it to your stairs. One thing’s for sure, it’s fun (and a bit weird) to watch. If it can get from level one to level two of your home autonomously, though, it’s a powerful product.

Mova Zeus 60

Credit: Mova

The Mova Zeus 60 can also climb stairs! Using a detachable support module with sensor-guided legs, the Zeus 60 can ascend and descend 25 cm steps. The module works with Mova’s latest vacuums and can be bought separately. So, while you might not have bought a stair-climbing robot vacuum per se, you might be able to upgrade to one, with the Mova Sirius 60.

Home Tidying Robot Vacuums

Dreame Cyber 10 Ultra

Credit: Andrew Gebhart, PCMag

I bought my robot vacuum years ago, but the ones on display at IFA 2025 are lightyears away from what I currently own. Another case in point: the Dreame Cyber 10 Ultra. This robot’s equipped with a retractable arm (like the Roborock Saros Z70 before it) that can pick up household items and move them to their proper place.

It can lift items over 17 ounces. Meanwhile, it has a base station with compartments for 3 different accessories, which the robot can reach for when it’s cleaning more difficult-to-reach areas. At IFA, the Cyber 10 Ultra picked up a sock and carried it to a basket. In my opinion it’s got potential. I’d love it even more if it could move my kids’ stuff to their rooms for me!

Mova Sirius 60

Credit: Mova

Another cool IFA robot vacuum at IFA 1015 is the Mova Sirius 60. Mova debuted it with two robot arms. One, with 6 axes of articulation, that can lift and move obstacles. The other, equipped with a brush, reaches into corners and crevices, tackling hard-to-reach areas.

It also has a robotic arm that can grasp items. The tech combines a human-like motion system and spatial recognition, allowing the robot to pick up things that are different shapes. It’s further proof that the Jettsons is slowly becoming reality…soon we’ll all have our own Rosey the Robot, in vacuum form.

Next-Gen 2025 Robot Vacuums

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2

Credit: Roborock

Though it’s a bit of a tongue twister, the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 is another robot vacuum I’d love to have in my home. An updated version of the original Qrveo Curv, it now has 25,000Pa of suction (up from the OG model’s 18,500Pa). But it’s not all about the power.

What makes this model a standout is its dual-spinning mop system hat automatically detaches before it touches carpets, keeping them dry. Plus, it’s pretty slim, just 3.14″ thick. Plus, it can lower its LiDar tower, letting it fit under furniture, no issues.

EcoVacs DEEBOT X11

Credit: EcoVacs

Tired or waiting for your robot vacuum to recharge? The EcoVacs DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone can recharge itself mid-mop session, so there’s less down time. How does it work? Ecovacs’ PowerBoost Technology allows it to recharge to 6% battery power in just 3 minutes. The result is perpetual run times and cleaning that’s actually consistent.

Another feature I love is the hot water soak washing. It’s a floating tank that stores water at a constant 167°F, or at a temperature that you set, for cleaning the mop rollers. The hot water dissolves stains and removes grime, ensuring each mopping session starts and ends with a clean mop.

3i Q10 Ultra & A1 Robot Vacuums

Credit: 3i

I’m always a sucker for the new kid in town, so I had to include the 3i Q10 & Q10 robot vacuums on this list. The Q10 is the flagship model and boasts 20,000PA of suction. It also has a mop and AirLift wheels that let it climb thresholds up to 1.4 inches. Overall, it’s packed with high-end specs and supports the Matter protocol.

My favorite of the two is actually the 3i A10 because it’s designed for smaller homes and budget-minded buyers. In my opinion, it’s easy to find a super premium robot vacuum for a high retail price. It’s less common to find a well-designed vacuum that’s also budget friendly. The 3i A10 is slim, offers laser navigation and multiwave mapping for under $150! Yes, really. But do keep in mind, the suction power is only 10,000pa.

LG Robot Vacuum with Built-in Station

Credit: LG

One thing that’s always bothered me about my robot vacuum is, I’ll admit, its appearance. Its plastic docking station has a pretty standard (ahem, unimaginative) tech-gadget design that honestly, looks like clutter in my hallway. LG aims to fix that with its new LG Robot Vacuum with Built-in Station.

It won an IFA Honoree award in the Best of Home Appliances category. What makes it special is its station with automatic doors. Designed to look like a freestanding cabinet, and the doors hide the robot from view when not in use. So, basically, it’s an interior designer’s dream!

Last Thoughts

After seeing these IFA 2025 robot vacuums, I definitely have a few new entries on my Christmas wish list. Hopefully some of them will be available by then. In the meanwhile, I know I’ll be day dreaming of a robot vacuums that can climb the stairs and deliver each kid’s toy and other personal effects to the correct room. If you’re as impressed by these vacuums as I am, stay tuned. We’ll feature them on Gadget Flow when they’re released!