AirDrop on Samsung: How it affects my view on switching phones

AI Scene

We all know AirDrop stands out as one of the best features across Apple devices, but it keeps you tied to the Apple ecosystem. I recommend MacBooks without hesitation, but I struggle with iPhones at times (my iPhone 15 Pro battery drains fast, and I won’t get into that here). With AirDrop on Samsung devices in the Galaxy S26 series, phone choice starts to feel more open and less locked into one brand.

Samsung’s new phones share files with Apple hardware owners

Image Credit: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 512 GB Get it for $ 1489.37

Samsung’s latest phones now let you send photos, videos, and other files to iPhone users through Apple AirDrop. That kind of connection between rival companies felt impossible to me a few years ago.

Samsung started rollout for the Galaxy S26 series on March 23 in South Korea. The company plans expansion into Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra users will send files to iPhones, iPads, and Macs through Quick Share once updates reach each region.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: What’s new and what’s the same

Reports from users show Galaxy S22, S23, S24, and S25 devices also receive the update in some regions. My teammate Lauren in Athens, Greece, checked her Galaxy S23 settings menu and still didn’t have the “Share with Apple devices” option.

Why Apple opens file sharing to other devices

In 2024, the US Department of Justice and several states filed an antitrust case against Apple. They argued Apple broke competition law through practices that keep users tied to iPhones and reduce switching between devices. Regulators focused on ecosystem lock-in, service bundling, and limits on cross-platform tools.

The European Commission pushed Apple to open iPhone and iPad systems under the Digital Markets Act. That rule forces Apple to allow platforms to send and receive data through AirDrop when connected with Apple devices. It also requires iOS to support alternative file sharing services that can compete with AirDrop in the long run.

Before Samsung made a step, Google had already built a workaround that lets Pixel phones send images and other files to iPhones through AirDrop-style sharing. Apple didn’t take part in either effort. At least, the Cupertino company hasn’t issued a public statement on Android devices using AirDrop protocols.

I find the timing interesting. Samsung and Google push these features while Apple faces pressure from regulators across the world to open iOS to third-party access. The shift hints at a future where file sharing across brands feels normal, not locked inside one ecosystem, and users gain more control over how devices connect.

Before you go

I still prefer Apple hardware in some cases, but I also see value in cross-platform sharing when it just works. You might feel the same if you switch between brands or share files with people on different phones. When Samsung’s rollout reaches full scale, you could end up picking a phone based on what fits you, not what locks you in.