Service assurance in telecom: How AI and automation are transforming network reliability

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 11, 2024, 7:00 am EST under Tech News,

Keeping telecom networks reliable in the age of 5G and IoT isn’t easy–but innovative service assurance solutions are stepping up. Discover how AI, automation, and integrated platforms are redefining network quality and customer satisfaction.

See how AI is transforming telecom service assurance / Image Credit: CottonBro, Pexels

High-quality service assurance in telecom has become a huge and extremely complex challenge for the telecommunications industry. Growing customer requirements, increasing number of devices, as well as dynamic development of technologies such as IoT and 5G have made it impossible to use traditional methods of monitoring and quality management.

To meet the needs of the industry, a solution was created that allows network monitoring and quick response to problems through integration, use of artificial intelligence, and automation. How can we ensure the highest quality of telecom services and set new standards for this industry?

  • What is telecom service assurance?
  • Comarch Integrated Assurance
  • Intelligent assurance and analytics
  • AI-powered assurance
  • Closing remarks about telecom service assurance

What is telecom service assurance?

What is service assurance in telecom? One of the problems of the systems used so far was a lack of integration. For this reason, monitoring different network segments required using separate solutions, including a lot of employee involvement and manual work.

Complex and differing systems meant that it was impossible to introduce automation and speed up network management. That is why Comarch Telecommunications has developed solutions within the scope of Telecom Service Assurance, which include efficient and automatic management of clients (including enterprise customers), services, and resources. These solutions significantly reduce the risk of fault management. This includes integrated assurance, intelligent assurance & analytics, and AI-powered assurance.

Telecommunications technician
A Telecom technician / Image Credits: Field Enginer, Pexels

Comarch Integrated Assurance

Comarch Integrated Assurance enables efficient 5G service assurance management. For this purpose, the operator can use one platform and monitor various processes taking place in the network throughout the entire path of offered services. This applies to network infrastructure, applications, users, and resources. Tracking of this information can take place in real time.

With this form of service assurance in telecom, customers can automate most operations, such as identifying problems, maintaining and integrating data from various sources, conducting detailed analyses, minimizing network downtime, and optimizing it.

Investing in network service assurance allows you to reduce business costs, adapt the system to your needs, and move to Cloud applications with open APIs.

Intelligent assurance and analytics

The second advanced solution in telecom assurance is intelligent assurance and analytics. Comarch IA&A uses data analysis technology and artificial intelligence, which, thanks to machine learning, enables efficient monitoring of service quality based on collected data.

It can also identify certain patterns and predict the necessary maintenance, making it easier to avoid faults and failures. Such failure prevention is important for end users because it affects their satisfaction with the telecommunications services of a specific operator.

This solution helps optimize network resources, increases network performance by automating operational tasks, and ensures a higher level of service. Therefore, a person can focus on developing strategic and tactical goals and leave all operational activities to the discussed tool.

Man talking on a phone
A telecommunications executive / Image Credits: Kampus Productions, Pexels

AI-powered assurance

Artificial intelligence in network assurance eliminates many tasks people have performed manually. Advanced machine learning algorithms detect problems in telecommunications networks based on behavioral patterns and historical data.

This solution can, therefore, make increasingly accurate forecasts, look for connections between individual events, and identify the causes of problems to ensure better system performance and greater reliability. The knowledge resources gathered by this solution are constantly updated, which allows the best solution to be proposed in the event of a failure.

Both forecasts and offered solutions to problems serve efficient optimization and reduction of costs resulting from repairs and downtime in the network. At the same time, AI-powered assurance is a way to prepare for further innovative technological solutions.

Closing remarks about service assurance in telecom

Implementing the above-mentioned solutions is important to maintaining a competitive position in the telecommunications industry market.The basic benefits of implementing these new solutions are faster error detection and correction, reduced operating costs, automated processes, improved service quality, and increased customer satisfaction.

It is also worth remembering that these solutions will facilitate business scaling, provide greater flexibility in adapting to customer needs, and implement further technological innovations in the future. It is also good to mention that these solutions comply with all legal requirements and industry standards. In addition, they can contribute to the level of network security, and a proactive approach to network management with the help of these tools will strengthen the stability of the offered services without unnecessary disruptions.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
