Why my phone case now has a side hustle as a storage drive

Madhurima Nag on under Product Reviews , Byunder

SIGRACEN is a 4-in-1 phone case that discreetly adds 512GB of external storage, supports MagSafe and wireless charging, and enables simultaneous charging and fast file transfer—all without changing your workflow. Built for creators, travelers, and anyone tired of hitting “Storage Full,” it offers a sleek, practical solution that feels like an obvious upgrade.

A deep dive into SIGRACEN: the 4-in-1 phone case that promises to do more than protect your phone.

I never thought I’d say this, but my phone case might just be smarter than my actual phone. And not because it glows, folds, or has a built-in espresso machine—but because it quietly solves a very modern problem: running out of storage at exactly the wrong moment.

Enter SIGRACEN: a MagSafe-compatible phone case with 512GB of built-in external storage, support for simultaneous charging and file transfer, and blazing-fast speeds—all in a design that doesn’t scream “I live in a server room.”

Let’s be real. You’ve probably hit that dreaded “Storage Full” pop-up mid-recording or mid-photo. You’ve deleted apps you swore you needed, offloaded files to drives you lost a week later, or reluctantly paid for cloud space you forgot about by month two.

SIGRACEN is one of those rare concepts that doesn’t just feel clever—it feels obvious in hindsight. A protective case that also serves as your backup drive? Of course.

What It Does (And Why It Matters)

– 512GB of Plug-and-Play Storage

No subscriptions, no sign-ins, no special app voodoo. SIGRACEN plugs in via USB-C and shows up instantly as external storage on both iPhones and Androids. Your phone sees it like a drive. You see it like breathing room.

– Charge While You Transfer. Transfer While You Record.

The dual-channel A+B USB-C interface lets you multitask like a machine. File transfers, 4K video recording, and power delivery can happen at the same time. No unplugging, no mode-switching.

– MagSafe-Compatible. Wireless Charging Approved.

Some cases make you choose between tech features and day-to-day usability. SIGRACEN lets you keep your wireless charging pad and your desk aesthetic. No bulky attachments. Just snap, charge, go.

– Transfer Speeds Up to 135MB/s

That’s more than enough to handle 4K video, RAW files, and whatever content chaos you throw at it. For creators, that’s hours saved on offloading and more time spent doing the actual creative work.

– Full Protection, Minimal Footprint

Made from PC + TPU, it’s built to absorb drops and bumps while still looking like a regular case. No built-in screen that drains your battery. No glowing logos. Just solid, pocketable practicality.

How It Came to Be

SIGRACEN isn’t some off-the-shelf Frankenstein. It’s the result of nearly a year of R&D—starting with the idea of merging a phone case and a USB flash drive. But cramming that much tech into such a slim space required custom PCB design, 3D prototyping, and clever thermal and power management.

The result? A production-ready product that’s surprisingly refined—especially given what it’s trying to do under the hood.

Who It’s For

📸 Creators & Videographers

You shoot content on your phone daily. SIGRACEN gives you room to keep rolling, plus fast transfer speeds when it’s time to edit.

✈️ Travelers

No Wi-Fi? No problem. Back up footage and access files on the go without relying on the cloud.

📱 Minimalists

Fewer accessories. One less dongle. One case, four jobs.

🍼 Parents

That 48-second video of your kid saying “banana” 14 different ways? You get to keep every one.

Compatibility

SIGRACEN is designed for USB-C phones, including iPhones (USB-C models), Android flagships, and any device that supports external drive recognition via USB-C. Just pop your phone into the case and… that’s it. Your phone recognizes the drive instantly.

Note: Model-specific cases only for now. Compatibility list available on their campaign page.

A Few Tradeoffs Worth Knowing

No product is magic. And SIGRACEN is no exception:

– Not waterproof – if you’re used to rugged, all-weather cases, this one may feel a bit more “city daily” than “mountain hike.”

– Fixed capacity – 512GB is generous, but there’s no SD card slot or expansion bay.

– Model-specific – Check your phone version before ordering. Universal fit isn’t a thing (yet).

But those tradeoffs feel intentional, not accidental. This isn’t trying to be everything—it’s trying to do this thing really well.

Final Thoughts

SIGRACEN isn’t loud. It’s not flashy. It’s not asking you to change how you use your phone—it just makes your phone better. You gain real storage. Real utility. Real peace of mind.

If your phone is your everyday camera, notebook, and creative workstation, this case might quietly become one of the most important upgrades you make all year.

And honestly? That’s the kind of smart I can get behind.