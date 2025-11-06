I don’t need to be single to shop on 11.11—and neither do you

Discover the best Singles’ Day 2025 smart home deals. From hubs to vacuums, here are the 11.11 upgrades I’d actually buy—single or not. Amazon

If you’ve read even a couple of my articles here on Gadget Flow, you know that I’m not single. Haven’t been for a while. But I can still get behind Singles’ Day smart home deals. It’s a rare retail moment that doesn’t revolve around kids, pets, or in-laws. For once, it’s about me, and I’m not mad about it.

Singles’ Day has gained insane popularity in the last decade. What started as a cute holiday for unattached friends in China has become the mother of all online sales. And while 11.11 isn’t a big thing in the US (yet), it is a great time to grab gadgets you’ve been quietly stalking online all year. You know, the ones that don’t feel “responsible” to buy on any other day.

So yes, I’m calling this my self-care day. And I’ll celebrate it with tech that warms my coffee, vacuums my floors, and turns the lights off (because I always forget). Here are the Singles’ Day smart home deals I’m adding to my cart.

Smart Home Hubs and Plugs

Amazon

I’ll admit it, I used to think smart home hubs were just fancy tech clutter. But once I added one to my setup, it became my home’s silent conductor, keeping everyone on schedule. From lights to plugs to routines that just happen, it’s one of those upgrades that actually makes life smoother. Singles’ Day is the perfect excuse to indulge.

Smart plugs, too, take a load off my shoulders. They put dumb gadgets on the digital map, letting me control them via a smartphone app or my voice. Say goodbye to worrying about the lights and hello to a stress-free day at the office.

If you, too, would like to control everything from the couch, these are the deals to check out.

Smart Home Security

Google

I’m a big believer that peace of mind shouldn’t be a luxury purchase. Singles’ Day is the best time to pick up smart security gear at prices that don’t make you wince. Plus, with features like motion alerts, crisp night vision, and two-way audio, you’re getting eyes and ears where you need them. Whether you’re avoiding random knocks or just want to keep porch pirates guessing, these deals are worth snagging.

Smart Thermostats & Comfort

Google

I used to think adjusting the thermostat manually was fine, until a smart thermostat started doing it for me. Now it knows when I’m home, when the kids are in bed, and when the weather’s gone haywire. It sounds small, but not having to micromanage temperature saves time, brainpower, and probably a little money, too.

And smart comfort goes way beyond heating and cooling. There are gadgets that warm your tea before it goes cold or keep syour space smelling like a boutique hotel instead of… whatever my house smells like after track practice. Singles’ Day is when I treat myself to little luxuries that make all the difference.

Robot Vacuums and Window Cleaners

Roborock

There was a time when I believed I’d keep up with vacuuming. Now I just accept that robots do it better. Smart vacuums are the closest thing to having a housekeeper on call, silently handling dust bunnies and cookie crumbs while I write blogs. They map rooms, learn routines, and navigate around toys with more care than I ever could.

TVs & Projectors

Sony

The beauty of this discount season is that it brings high-end screens down to more affordable prices. Whether you’re splurging on OLED or just need a reliable screen for the bedroom, there’s a deal waiting. And if you’re feeling extra, projectors are a fun addition—they turn any blank wall into a theater. Perfect for cozy evenings, hosting friends, or escaping reality for 90 minutes at a time.

Parting Thoughts

Singles’ Day is all about treating yourself, whether you’re single, in a relationship, or even in a situationship. I found more than a few deals that would make anyone’s daily routine a little smoother. So you can pair your smart lights with the perfect speaker, or finally upgrade to a robot vacuum that does more cleaning than complaining. This year 11.11 is stacked with gadgets that are all about YOU!