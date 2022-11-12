Best early Black Friday deals you can grab today

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 12, 2022

Early Black Friday deals are here! Check out today's roundup for the best deals you can snag today on TVs, smart home gadgets, and more.

Early Black Friday deals 2022

Amazon’s official Black Friday is still a few weeks out, but the deals are already rolling in, and we don’t want you to miss out on a single one. That’s why, we’re highlighting the best early Black Friday deals you can grab right now. From tech essentials to smart home gadgets, these savings are too good to pass up

Jumping on these early deals is a smart move. While browsing, I spotted a rice cooker for just $30, the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen at $189, and Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at a sweet 40% off. These discounts are popping up well before the holiday rush, so it’s prime time to start your shopping list.

Check out the top deals below, conveniently sorted by category for easy browsing. Happy saving!

Best tech deals

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Beats Solor 4 in blue

Pre-Black Friday deals are a great way to snag discounts before the holiday shopping rush hits. I found deals on everything from earbuds to portable speakers—so if you have an audiophile or movie buff in your family, now’s the time to shop! Here are 5 of my favorites:

  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Now $59.99, Was $99.99 (40% Off)
  2. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): Now $189, Was 249 (24% Off)
  3. Beats Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: Now $99.99, Was (50% Off)
  4. Sony 65″ 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series: Now $998, Was (23% Off)
  5. Comiso Small Bluetooth Speaker with 360° Stereo: Now $9.84, Was 11.99 (18% Off)

Best Amazon Device Deals

Dreamegg White Noise Sound Machine
Amazon Echo Pop in color options

Need a new Alexa speaker to fill your home with sound and smarts? Or maybe your kids have been asking for a tablet of their own for games and learning. Whatever your tech needs, Amazon has slashed prices on some of its most popular devices, bringing them to their lowest prices of the year. From smart home essentials like the Echo Dot to family favorites like Fire tablets, there’s something for everyone in this sale.

And the discounts are quite good! The fan-favorite Echo Pop, for instance, is a whopping 55% off—a steal for a device that’s equal parts entertainment hub and digital assistant. So whether you’re ready to dive into the smart home world or just want a few convenient tech upgrades, now’s a great time to score Amazon’s most loved devices at prices you don’t want to miss.

  1. Amazon Echo Pop: Now $17.99, Was $39.99 (55% Off)
  2. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (Newest Model): Now $54.99, Was 109.99 (50% Off)
  3. Amazon Echo Show 5: Now $49.99, Was $89.99 (44% Off)
  4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Now $27.99, Was $49.99 (44% Off)
  5. Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4K Smart TV: Now $329, Was $449.99 (27% Off)

Best home & kitchen gadgets

GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle
GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle brewing tea

With the holidays coming up, I bet you’re envisioning cozy get-togethers with friends and family and all the tasty food that comes with them. So why not get a head start on prepping your home and kitchen? Now’s the ideal time to snag some amazing gadgets that can make hosting easier and your space even more welcoming.

Imagine grabbing a Dyson stick vacuum at a full 30% off—perfect for keeping things tidy before and after gatherings. Or, how about a Cosori Air Fryer for just $79.94? It’s a fantastic deal on a top-rated appliance that’ll help you whip up appetizers, snacks, and holiday meals in a snap. These deals make it simple to get ready for the season without breaking the bank, so you can focus on what matters most: sharing the warmth and fun of the holidays with your favorite people.

  1. GoveeLife Smart Electric Kettle: Now $69.99, Was $89.99 (22% Off)
  2. COSORI 9-in-1 5 Qt. Air Fryer: Now $99.99, Was $79.94 (20%Off)
  3. KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender: Now $44.99, Was $59.99 (25% Off)
  4. Mecity Electric Kettle Gooseneck Water Kettle: Now $31.99, Was $36.99 (14% Off)
  5. Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Now $399.99, Was $569.99 (30% Off)
  6. iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum: Now $149.98, Was $249 (40% Off)

Best health & wellness deals

Dreamegg White Noise Sound Machine
Dreamegg White Noise Sound Machine in white

Treat yourself—or someone special—to a little self-care with wellness gadgets that make a real difference. If better sleep is on your wish list, the Dreamegg White Noise Machine is now 36% off, perfect for winding down. And for soothing sore muscles, the TOLOCO Massage Gun is down 29%, offering powerful, deep-tissue relief at a great price.

  1. Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver: Now $239.94, Was $299.99 (20% Off)
  2. Dreamegg White Noise Sound Machine: Now $15.99, Was $24.99 (36% Off)
  3. TOLOCO Deep Tissue Massage Gun: Now $49.99, Was $69.99 (29% Off)
  4. Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill: Now $139.99, Was $171.84 (19% Off)

With so many early Black Friday deals already live, now’s the time to snag these savings before they’re gone. Whether you’re upgrading your tech or starting your holiday shopping, these discounts will help you make the most of your hard-earned cash!

Need more holiday shopping ideas? We have an entire category devoted to giftable gadgets in our Holiday Gift Guide. It’s updated regularly with the latest, most gift-worthy gadgets we’ve come across.

