The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 15, 2023, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Tired of feeling tired? A better night's sleep is just 30 minutes away with the Sleepisol+. An innovative wearable, it brings your brainwaves to their optimal state.

The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes
Sleepisol+ improves sleep, relaxation, focus and more

Sleep, feel, and live better with the Sleepisol+ sleep and relaxation headband. Backed by science, this wellness device emits electrical pulses that influence your brainwaves, helping you sleep, relax, and focus.

Do you toss and turn for hours before falling asleep? Maybe your mind wanders off-task, ruining your workday productivity. If either of these situations sounds familiar, you might need to pay more attention to your wellness routine.

The Sleepisol+ is a great way to start. Powered by CES technology, this innovative wearable can help you restore your sleep and lifestyle in just 30 minutes.

Sleepisol
Sleepisol
Sleepisol
Sleepisol+ in lifestyle scenarios

Kick sleep troubles out of your life

According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, sleep-related problems affect 50 to 70 million Americans. And the resulting sleep deprivation can affect alertness, learning abilities, mood, eye-hand coordination, short-term memory, and much more.

Yes, lack of sleep has no place in a productive lifestyle, so it’s a problem that sufferers want to solve quickly. However, common remedies like sleeping pills can be habit-forming.

So what can you do? If you have trouble sleeping, Sleepisol+ offers help in the form of a simple wearable. Its Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation (CES) technology delivers tiny electrical pulses to the brain using 2 small electrodes.

Improve your well-being with a science-backed method

According to the company’s Indiegogo campaign, rhythmic patterns of neural activity produce electrical charges. These charges can be measured and linked to certain states of mind.

Interestingly, this sleep and wellness headband’s CES tech can actually influence your brainwaves and correct them to your chosen state. So, with this sleep and relaxation headband, you can actually choose your mental state. All it takes is selecting the mode you want.

And, according to a study published in PubMed, neurochemicals in blood plasma can change after a 20-minute CES session. For instance, serotonin can increase by 50% and melatonin by 25%.

Enjoy a better night’s sleep in sleep mode

Whether you suffer from occasional sleepiness or chronic insomnia, the Sleepisol+ sleep mode can change your brain waves to DELTA, helping you reach a deeper state of rest.

Can you imagine waking up refreshed and calm after a solid 8 hours of sleep? This sleep and relaxation aid can make it a reality, and you have to wear it for only 30 minutes to get the benefit.

Reduce your daily stress in stress mode

You’ve got a lot going on in your life, and the stressful parts can pile up. When your phone is blowing up, and your boss wants to meet in 10 minutes, it’s easier to let go of the stress with the Sleepisol+.

Simply set it to stress mode to transform your brainwaves into ALPHA waves. These waves encourage a calmer state, helping you avoid increased cortisol levels and chronic stress.

Work more productively while in focus mode

When you just can’t focus on your work, the focus mode is what you want. This mode induces GAMMA waves and helps you reach a state that enhances productivity and encourages problem-solving skills.

Yes, you can blast through your agenda and stick with projects that require long periods of attention while wearing this sleep and relaxation headband.

Take control of your day in relax mode

Do you feel like your day controls you and not the other way around? The Sleepisol+ puts you back in the driver’s seat with the relax mode. It puts you in a deep meditative state when you want to rest at work or center your thoughts.

With this mode, your brain can more easily relax. In fact, in this mode, the Sleepisol+ helps create a default mode network (DMN) state inside the brain.

Control this wellness wearable from your smartphone

What’s more, Sleepisol+ works with a companion app that lets you control the gadget and the current mode. You can also set a timer for your session and view your session history in the app.

Best of all, the company says that the Sleepisol+ app is, and always will be, subscription free. The team believes that once you buy the device, you should be able to access it forever without being locked out of features.

Wear a lightweight, flexible wellness headband

And, unlike other wearables with bulky, uncomfortable designs, this sleep and relaxation headband weighs just 0.04 lbs and is flexible. It gives you a comfortable wear experience.

Meanwhile, the 2 soft electrode pads rest gently at your temples, ensuring you can easily wear them during work, meditation sessions, and even sleep.

Live your healthiest life with the Sleepisol+

Wake up well-rested and improve your focus when you have the Sleepisol+ sleep and relaxation headband. Using science-backed CES technology, it encourages healthier brain states.

The 4 helpful modes help you attain your ideal mental state in any situation. Love the Sleepisol+? Preorder it for $199 on Indiegogo. What do you love about this gadget? Let us know!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life

The world of technology never fails to amaze us with its innovative gadgets that make our lives easier. From smartwatches to virtual reality headsets, there are so many tech gadgets available on the market. But there are some concepts that..
Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets

Want to charge your devices faster with a smaller, more efficient gadget? Of course, you do. And that’s why you’ll want to check out these must-have GaN chargers. They’re palm size and keep your devices running. Related: Best gadgets and..
This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes

Go boating without the hassle when you have the MyCanoe Solo 2 origami-inspired canoe. This portable canoe folds to just 42″ in length, has a lightweight design, and transports easily. An afternoon paddling on the lake is the ultimate relaxation...
Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters: earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters: earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more

Commute to work? Then today’s roundup of the best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters is for you. Today we’re presenting our favorite smart helmets, scooters, earbuds, and more to make your everyday travels safer, easier, and more enjoyable. Related:..
Customize your shave to your skin, hair, and mood with the Tatara Muramasa adjustable razor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Customize your shave to your skin, hair, and mood with the Tatara Muramasa adjustable razor

Get a close, irritation-free shave with the Tatara Muramasa Adjustable Razor. Featuring an innovative adjustable mechanism, it lets you change your preferred setting by simply turning the razor dial. It’s great for both wet-shaving beginners and experts. Tired of disposable..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person

Waking up can be tough. But the right smart home gadgets for mornings can make them easier. Imagine a bathroom mirror that checks the weather or a smart kettle that automatically brews your preferred coffee. These gadgets simplify your mornings,..
Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more

Your iPad is pretty great. And you can get by without a fancy folio or magnetic stand for it. But should you? The best iPad gadgets and accessories of 2023 take your Apple tablet to the next level, turning it..
The most useful sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home and kitchen
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home and kitchen

You want to make your home more sustainable. The trouble is, finding home devices that don’t create waste themselves isn’t easy. That’s where these sustainable gadgets for the home and kitchen come in. They work to reduce or prevent waste..
Essential travel gadgets for your 2023 trips
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Essential travel gadgets for your 2023 trips

The 2023 travel season is almost here. And, if you’ve planned a trip this spring or summer, now’s a good time to think about what you’ll pack. Need some ideas? Check out the essential travel gadgets for 2023 below. Related:..
Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far

Mobile gaming is seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks to improved streaming technology and convenient handheld consoles. But, if you want to game on the go, which gadgets should you buy? The best handheld gaming consoles and accessories, of course!..
ZippGuard secures your belongings so you can enjoy your adventure
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

ZippGuard secures your belongings so you can enjoy your adventure

Protect your belongings from pickpockets with the ZippGuard. This patent-pending travel lock adds security to zippered pockets, letting you enjoy your trip. It even works as a child safety lock. Every seasoned traveler is wary of pickpocket theft. Tourists are..