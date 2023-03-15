The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes

Tired of feeling tired? A better night's sleep is just 30 minutes away with the Sleepisol+. An innovative wearable, it brings your brainwaves to their optimal state.

Sleep, feel, and live better with the Sleepisol+ sleep and relaxation headband. Backed by science, this wellness device emits electrical pulses that influence your brainwaves, helping you sleep, relax, and focus.

Do you toss and turn for hours before falling asleep? Maybe your mind wanders off-task, ruining your workday productivity. If either of these situations sounds familiar, you might need to pay more attention to your wellness routine.

The Sleepisol+ is a great way to start. Powered by CES technology, this innovative wearable can help you restore your sleep and lifestyle in just 30 minutes.

Kick sleep troubles out of your life

According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, sleep-related problems affect 50 to 70 million Americans. And the resulting sleep deprivation can affect alertness, learning abilities, mood, eye-hand coordination, short-term memory, and much more.

Yes, lack of sleep has no place in a productive lifestyle, so it’s a problem that sufferers want to solve quickly. However, common remedies like sleeping pills can be habit-forming.

So what can you do? If you have trouble sleeping, Sleepisol+ offers help in the form of a simple wearable. Its Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation (CES) technology delivers tiny electrical pulses to the brain using 2 small electrodes.

Improve your well-being with a science-backed method

According to the company’s Indiegogo campaign, rhythmic patterns of neural activity produce electrical charges. These charges can be measured and linked to certain states of mind.

Interestingly, this sleep and wellness headband’s CES tech can actually influence your brainwaves and correct them to your chosen state. So, with this sleep and relaxation headband, you can actually choose your mental state. All it takes is selecting the mode you want.

And, according to a study published in PubMed, neurochemicals in blood plasma can change after a 20-minute CES session. For instance, serotonin can increase by 50% and melatonin by 25%.

Enjoy a better night’s sleep in sleep mode

Whether you suffer from occasional sleepiness or chronic insomnia, the Sleepisol+ sleep mode can change your brain waves to DELTA, helping you reach a deeper state of rest.

Can you imagine waking up refreshed and calm after a solid 8 hours of sleep? This sleep and relaxation aid can make it a reality, and you have to wear it for only 30 minutes to get the benefit.

Reduce your daily stress in stress mode

You’ve got a lot going on in your life, and the stressful parts can pile up. When your phone is blowing up, and your boss wants to meet in 10 minutes, it’s easier to let go of the stress with the Sleepisol+.

Simply set it to stress mode to transform your brainwaves into ALPHA waves. These waves encourage a calmer state, helping you avoid increased cortisol levels and chronic stress.

Work more productively while in focus mode

When you just can’t focus on your work, the focus mode is what you want. This mode induces GAMMA waves and helps you reach a state that enhances productivity and encourages problem-solving skills.

Yes, you can blast through your agenda and stick with projects that require long periods of attention while wearing this sleep and relaxation headband.

Take control of your day in relax mode

Do you feel like your day controls you and not the other way around? The Sleepisol+ puts you back in the driver’s seat with the relax mode. It puts you in a deep meditative state when you want to rest at work or center your thoughts.

With this mode, your brain can more easily relax. In fact, in this mode, the Sleepisol+ helps create a default mode network (DMN) state inside the brain.

Control this wellness wearable from your smartphone

What’s more, Sleepisol+ works with a companion app that lets you control the gadget and the current mode. You can also set a timer for your session and view your session history in the app.

Best of all, the company says that the Sleepisol+ app is, and always will be, subscription free. The team believes that once you buy the device, you should be able to access it forever without being locked out of features.

Wear a lightweight, flexible wellness headband

And, unlike other wearables with bulky, uncomfortable designs, this sleep and relaxation headband weighs just 0.04 lbs and is flexible. It gives you a comfortable wear experience.

Meanwhile, the 2 soft electrode pads rest gently at your temples, ensuring you can easily wear them during work, meditation sessions, and even sleep.

Live your healthiest life with the Sleepisol+

Wake up well-rested and improve your focus when you have the Sleepisol+ sleep and relaxation headband. Using science-backed CES technology, it encourages healthier brain states.

The 4 helpful modes help you attain your ideal mental state in any situation. Love the Sleepisol+? Preorder it for $199 on Indiegogo. What do you love about this gadget? Let us know!