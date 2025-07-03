Smart kitchen faucet skeptic? These 8 picks totally won me over

I couldn't understand all the fuss about smart kitchen faucets—until I spent some time with a few. Now, I’m hooked on how they make everyday kitchen tasks way easier.

I write about new gadgets for a living. And while I love sharing the latest tech news with you, when it comes to my own stuff, I tend to stick with the tried and true. So when a friend suggested I get a smart kitchen faucet, I flat-out rejected the idea. I already owned a slew of voice-activated gadgets—did I really need to boss around my kitchen faucet too?

That’s how I felt—until now. This week, our Gadget Flow editorial team assigned me to do a deep dive on the topic, and what I found genuinely surprised me. Far from being just another gimmicky smart home device, a smart kitchen faucet can actually streamline meal prep, boost hygiene, and even dispense water at the exact temperature you want.

As a busy professional and mom, these are exact features I need in the kitchen—every single day. Want to see which models won me over? Check out my top 7 picks below.

MOEN Arbor Chrome Motionsense Wave

What I Like

– Touchless activation with just a wave (like a magic trick)

– Surprisingly strong spray thanks to Power Clean tech

– No outlet needed—batteries included– Pull-down sprayer glides smoothly and docks securely

What I Don’t Like

– Sprayhead can be a bit stubborn when pulling it out

For a faucet that looks sleek and acts smart, the MOEN Arbor Chrome Motionsense Wave really impressed me. I was fully prepared to be annoyed by setup or overly gimmicky features, but the installation took under 30 minutes it and actually made my sink look futuristic.

The MotionSense Wave feature lets you turn the water on and off with just a wave of your hand. No handle twisting with raw chicken fingers. It also runs on 6 AA batteries, so I didn’t need to beg my husband to install a new outlet under the sink (a win for marriages everywhere).

Amazon Price: $352.47

Delta Leland Touch2O Smart Kitchen Faucet

What I Like

– Three ways to control: touch it, hover near it, or use the handle

– LED changes color with water temperature (no more hand scalding)

– Magnetic docking keeps the sprayer locked in

– Lifetime warranty and easy DIY install

What I Don’t Like

– Slightly bulkier design compared to others

–Expensive

The Delta Leland Touch2O is definitely a little extra. Between its light-up water temperature indicator and three ways to turn it on, I half-expected it to start reciting recipes, too.

The Touch2O system lets you tap it with your wrist or wave near it when your hands are covered in dough or chicken juice—so, it’s unbelievably helpful. Even better, if you forget to turn it off, it shuts itself off after 4 minutes—say goodbye to water waste.

Also worth mentioning: the ShieldSpray pushes crusty food off plates better than any faucet I’ve tried (or watched online). But those bells and whistles don’t come cheap—this faucet goes for nearly a grand!

List Price: $903.55

MOEN Arbor Smart Touchless Faucet

What I Like

– Four ways to control it: voice, app, hand wave, or manual handle

– Dispenses precise water amounts—from a tablespoon to 15 gallons!!!

– Customizable water presets for daily use (hello, perfect coffee pot measure)

– Voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant

What I Don’t Like

– Voice control needs Wi-Fi, a smart speaker, and a smartphone—a bit complicated

– Wave sensor can get overenthusiastic

Ever wanted a wizard in the kitchen? The MOEN Arbor definitely brings a magic touch. Whether you want to wave your hand, tell Alexa to pour you a cup of hot water, or just use the handle manually, this faucet’s got a lot going for it.

I love how it can measure out precise amounts of water. Now, I don’t have to guess how much is “about right” anymore, for ramen or pots of coffee. Just keep in mind you’ll need a smart home setup for the voice commands, and the wave sensor can overreact.

Price: $469.30

Delta Faucet Trinsic VoiceIQ Kitchen Faucet

What I Like

– Voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant

– Touch it anywhere on the spout to start/stop water

– TempSense LED changes color according to water temperature

What I Don’t Like

– Optional deck plate needed if you have a 3-hole sink (extra purchase, ugh)

– Users have reported low water pressure, but it’s an easy fix.

The Delta Trinsic VoiceIQ is like having a butler in the kitchen. I loved telling Alexa to fill up my water bottle while I was packing my daughter’s lunch. Then, the touch-anywhere feature lets you avoid touching the faucet with your hand.

Meanwhile, the diamond seal technology reduces leak points—phew! So, you can expect twice the durability of the industry standard. Yay!!

Price: $860.06

Pfister Stellen Touchless Kitchen Faucet

What I Like

– Touch-free tech turns water on/off within 3 inches of your hand

– Three sprayer modes

– Complies with ADA and water-efficiency standards—good for you and the planet

– Easy installation with optional deck plate

What I Don’t Like

– Requires a power cord or separate battery pack (sold separately), so a little extra setup

– Flexible supply lines not included

The Pfister Stellen is the practical, smart faucet I didn’t know I needed. Its React touch-free activation is super responsive—a wave is all it takes for the water to flow. The SmartStop feature is helpful especially for busy homes.

I liked the 3 sprayer modes a lot—spray, stream, and pause give me more wash options. Although some users have reported that the touch-free system is too sensitive, I didn’t experience the same issues. If you’re fine with a tiny bit of extra setup this faucet brings a nice blend tech and design for a reasonable price.

Price: $236.13 $220.78, 7% OFF

Bio Bidet FLOW Smart Kitchen Faucet

What I Like

– Hands-free motion sensor lets you turn water on and off with a simple wave

– Retractable pull-down hose with both spray and stream options

– High-arc design looks classy

What I Don’t Like

–Some users have noted leaks.

The Bio Bidet FLOW faucet is another stylish and practical choice. The hands-free sensor makes it easy to start water flow when my hands are full (or sticky from baking experiments).

The dual spray and stream settings made me feel like a sous chef while I rinsed veggies, and I loved that the high-arc design didn’t just perform well but also looked pretty. Installation was straightforward with no wiring necessary.

Price: $11.23 $99, 11% OFF

Parting thoughts

Smart kitchen faucets aren’t just fancy gadgets—they’re practical helpers that make cooking, cleaning, and everyday kitchen tasks easier and healthier. Whether you want voice control, precise water measurements, or simple hands-free operation, I’m certain one of these faucets will fit your style and needs!