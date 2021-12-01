Strengthen the muscles in your eyes and maintain your sight with this eye-training device

You stare at screens all day, so it's no surprise your eyesight takes a beating. Improve it with the Otus device.

Restore your eyesight with the Otus personal eye trainer. This eye training device can improve eyesight, relieve eye fatigue, and ward off eye aging through its customized training program.

If you suffer from poor eyesight, you know what a hassle it is. You’re constantly buying new contact lenses or are looking for the glasses that you put… somewhere. Thankfully, the Otus can put an end to all that.

In fact, its technology measures your eyes and develops a training method just for you. It then trains your eye’s inner muscle, the ciliary muscle, to recover your vision. Let’s check it out.

What is vision therapy?

You might have heard of vision therapy before. It’s an attempt to improve or gain eyesight and vision skills, improve eye comfort, or alter visual processing.

There are different categories of vision therapy, and, according to the company, the original method was quite tiresome. It required people to hold up a lens with their hands and move it from letter to letter to strengthen eye muscles.

However, this method took time and effort, so many patients never completed the program. It’s tough following through with something if it doesn’t fit into your lifestyle and interests.

How is Otus different from the original vision therapy?

Otus, on the other hand, makes vision therapy automatic. This eye training device has 8 -2.0D~+2.0D optical lenses that rotate more than 60 times every 5 minutes.

When the wearer looks through the optical lenses, the eye muscles contract and relax, improving their strength.

How do you train with Otus?

Using this eye training device is simple and completely automatic. All you have to do is wear them as you go about your day, and you’ll train those eye muscles. There are a number of ways to train with Otus. Here they are:

App training

Love to game? Otus provides eight different games on its app. They’re fun to play and let you stretch your optic health. According to the company, the constant contraction and relaxation of the eye muscles during play improve your eye health.

Device training

But you don’t have to use the app to get the full benefits from Otus. Just wear the device throughout the day while doing chores, doing homework, reading, etc.

All you have to do is pair the device with the app to select your preferred mode.

2 Modes

And those modes consist of the TV mode and Phone mode. The TV Mode boosts the effect of eye training while watching TV, or doing another activity that’s over 16 inches away.

Phone Mode optimizes the vision therapy effect while you’re browsing content on your phone or watching something nearby. Use it for activities less than 16 inches away.

How does this eye health device customize your training?

Working with IoT technology, the app measures your eyesight to create a training program that’s customized to your needs. That way, you can be sure you’re training precisely the way you should.

After the app analyzes the training results, it creates a report for each user and recommends lifestyle changes that allow users to get the most out of their Otus device.

How does Otus check your progress?

What’s more, this vision therapy device keeps an eye—pun intended—on your progress. The app measures your eyesight each month and compares it with the CPM of people in your age group.

Your current eye condition is also analyzed every month. This information helps to customize your training further.

Additionally, you’ll get a score for your eyesight’s distance performance and learn how each training helps your eyes.

Who can use this vision training device?

Up to four people can use one Otus, which amounts to huge savings. For each user, the lens setting changes depending on their eye condition for the best results.

Meanwhile, the device is suitable for adults and children. Pilots, athletes, and military personnel can also benefit from using it.

If you suffer from poor eyesight or eye fatigue, consider the Otus. Its Vision Therapy technology could improve your eye health. Visit the company’s website to learn more about its patents and training methods.

Preorder the Otus personal eye trainer for $359 on Indiegogo. Have you ever tried vision therapy? Let us know how it worked for you in the comments.