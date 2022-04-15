Restore your knees post training or surgery with massages from this knee therapy device

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 15, 2022

Do your knees ache after workouts? Or maybe you're recovering from knee surgery? The Kneeflow Massager eases pain and offers preventative care in just 10–15 minutes.

Kneeflow eases knee soreness and tension

Look after your knee health with the Kneeflow massage therapy device. This knee therapy device uses infrared heat and soft massage airbags, relieving aches and tension on knee ligaments, joints, and cartilage.

Knee pain after working out or playing a sport you love is disheartening. Should you give up your favorite activities just to avoid discomfort and further damage? You might not have to with the Kneeflow.

This new knee health gadget offers pain relief and preventative care for your knee through warm, thorough massages. There’s even a magnetite addition that energizes cells and relieves knee fatigue. Let’s see how it works.

Kneeflow Massager massage therapy device
Kneeflow Massager massage therapy device
Kneeflow Massager in lifestyle photos

How does this knee massager work?

If you’re new to knee massage therapy, you’re probably wondering how Kneeflow works. According to the company, this gadget relies on a combination of soft massage airbags, infrared light therapy, and magnetic stone therapy.

The infrared heat, in particular, immensely eases stiffness, and arthritis pain and improves blood circulation. The warmth actually lubricates the joint, reducing muscle spasms

Together, all the features help to soothe knee pain and energize the knee cells. That way, you feel better after activity and recover more quickly from impact and surgeries.

Kneeflow in a YouTube video

Is the heat therapy adjustable?

Heat soothes tense muscles and ligaments. Thankfully, you can choose from 3 heating modes on this device to personalize your therapy.

The low setting reaches 40°C while the medium setting heats up to 50°C. For more intense relief, the high setting goes up to 55°C.

Meanwhile, you can switch between infrared and laser lighting depending on the treatment you’d like.

Kneeflow massager on a sofa

Are there any safety features?

This health device has an integrated chip that automatically shuts the device down after 15 minutes to prevent overheating. So you never have to worry about overusing the Kneeflow.

Where can you use the Kneeflow?

Weighing in at just 790g, the Kneeflow is lightweight and easy to use anywhere. You could fit it in your backpack and take it to work.

Otherwise, it’s the perfect gym companion since you can carry it in your gym bag without any problems. You could even pack it in your suitcase for trips.

Who can use this knee therapy gadget?

The Kneeflow is wonderful because it relieves quite a number of knee conditions and issues. The company’s official website writes that sufferers of tendonitis, osteoarthritis, and meniscus issues can expect relief from this device.

It’s also ideal for athletes and exercise enthusiasts in the post-workout period. And if you’ve recently had knee surgery, this knee therapy device can get you active again sooner.

Is the Kneeflow easy to operate?

You don’t have to worry about learning to use complex functions with the Kneeflow; its LCD touchscreen is simple to use. Moreover, the device comes with a detailed user manual to quickly get the device up and running.

Can you place this knee massage device on your elbow?

Another great feature of the Kneeflow is its versatility. In addition to soothing knee aches and tension, it also works on your elbow and shoulder.

Simply adjust the strap to fit these joints and select your desired heat setting. This way, most of the major joints in your body can get relief.

Is the device rechargeable?

You bet it is. The device actually has a 22,000 mAh USB rechargeable battery. So you won’t have to worry about buying new batteries every time the gadget runs out of juice.

Can this product improve mobility?

Want to get back to working out and living your normal life if you suffer from osteoarthritis or have undergone surgery? The Kneeflow can help you get moving again.

Not only does it provide pain management, but the infrared wavelengths also reduce inflammation. Meanwhile the massage increases blood circulation while the heat therapy softens the joint, reducing cramps.

These features combined can help you get active again, faster, so you can run, cycle, do yoga, or whatever it is you love most.

Read our final thoughts

If you suffer from knee pain or have recently had surgery, the Kneeflow is an excellent addition to your health and wellness routine. It eases pain and tension and keeps the joint healthy, preventing future issues. Get it to ease joint discomfort, faster.

Get the Kneeflow for $249 on the official website. Have you used this gadget? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
