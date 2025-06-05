Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jun 5, 2025, 11:08 am EDT under Tech News,

Ready for the next level of gaming? The Switch 2 is here, and it delivers in a big way.

Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Nintendo Switch 2 on display / Image Credit: Sopa Images, Getty Images

Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and handheld play in one sleek little package. That thing kept me entertained through every season.

The Switch stood out with its fun exclusives and chill games. I loved docking it to the TV at home, then tossing it in my bag for a flight. It became my go-to travel buddy on work trips. Saying goodbye to the original Switch feels strange. It gave me endless memories, but now it’s time for what’s next.

With the Switch 2 launch here, excitement’s in the air. Whether you’re thinking about grabbing the new Switch or just curious about the hype, there’s a lot to explore.

For starters

The new Switch
Nintendo’s Switch 2 goes on sale in US / Image Credit: Bloomberg, Getty Images

The Switch 2 drops today, June 5, for $449.99. If you want Mario Kart World with it, the price jumps to $499.99. That game will have tons of players, no doubt. I’m pumped to dive into the open world with friends who pick it up on day one.

Just like the first one, the Switch 2 works on the go or at home. It’s got a built-in screen, so you can game anywhere. Want a bigger view? Slide it into the dock and hook it to your TV with an HDMI cable. Easy. I’ve got the dock, but let’s be real—I reach for handheld most of the time. Not worth wrestling the remote from my family.

The Switch 2 is a bit bigger than the original. The screen now measures 7.9 inches and looks super crisp. The older one had a 6.2-inch display, and it felt tight. I take my Switch on trips, and playing with friends is always fun. Problem is, the small screen brings heads way too close. So yeah, the size boost helps.

Nintendo’s tackling one more major problem. The first Joy-Con? A mess. Weak sticks. Small buttons. Weird charging setup. The new Joy-Con feels different. It’s thicker, more solid, and it snaps onto the screen with magnets. No more sliding it into place. That click? Super satisfying.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2

The Switch 2 ($499.99) packs a serious upgrade, so it handles big PC games and mobile hits without a sweat. That means Nintendo can reach way more players than before. No wonder preorders flew off the shelves. But don’t stress, you’re not out of luck. It might not happen on launch day, but the door isn’t closed yet.

Stores like Target offer fresh stock for folks who didn’t preorder. That’s your golden ticket. And if you’re staying home, keep checking online stores—they might drop more consoles soon.

My Nintendo Store

Nintendo store in Shibuya, Tokyo / Image Credit: GWMB, iStock

Nintendo started Switch 2 preorders on May 8 using an invite-only system. If you didn’t get one, you can still sign up to show interest on the My Nintendo Store. To qualify, you need an active 12-month Switch Online membership and at least 50 hours of game time on your linked account. 

Target

Nintendo Switch remotes
Nintendo Switch remotes at Target store / Image Credit: Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Switch 2 won’t hit Target’s site on launch day, but it’s coming back online Friday, June 6. Want one? Move quick. Waiting around could mean missing out.

What to know before buying the Switch 2 online

Watch out if you’re thinking about getting a Nintendo Switch 2 from someone on eBay, Temu, or any similar site. Scammers will show up fast. Remember the time people thought they bought a PlayStation 5 and got a bag of cat food or a box of grain instead? Some even checked their tracking and saw “delivered,” but nothing ever came. Stick with trusted stores when you buy.

Before you leave

So, the Switch 2 feels like a fresh start while keeping everything we loved about the original. The bigger screen and improved controllers make it way easier and more fun to play wherever you are.

It’s a little strange moving on from the first Switch, but this new version looks like it’s ready to take over. Just make sure you buy it from a reputable store so you don’t run into any trouble. I’m looking forward to diving in and seeing what games the Nintendo Switch 2 has in store.

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
