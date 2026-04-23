The return of play in consumer electronics: How gadgets became fun again—and I’m here for it

Image Credit: Apple

The tech world is having a massive glow-up, and I’m obsessed with the energy I see in 2026. We’re witnessing the return of play in consumer electronics, where gadgets feel less like tools and more like ways to show who you are. It’s a vibe shift where “buying with your heart” matters as much as the specs, turning our everyday essentials into a mix of personal fashion and actual fun. Brands are leaning into the idea that hardware can be a blast to use. It feels like our smartphones and laptops are becoming our favorite toys again, and the energy is contagious.

Why tech needs its spark back

The 90s era gave my parents a massive rush with fresh gear. Computers, laptops, gaming consoles, and stereo systems filled homes. Those vintage mobile phones showcased wild shapes and traits. I remember my own console as a kid; I spent hours on Super Mario, especially that wild dragon fight. These days, though, reading about a new phone or tablet feels stale. The magic sort of vanished.

I believe products need a distinct visual punch and a tactile soul. Color, texture, and light matter just as much as internal specs because our gadgets reflect who we are. People want one device to handle school, work, and art without it feeling like a chore. We also want ways to make things our own. Think skins, modular parts, or custom themes. A smart accessory should turn a mass-produced item into a personal statement.

Apple MacBook Neo

Image Credit: Apple Apple MacBook Neo Get it for $ 589.99

Chances are you scrolled past a dozen Instagram reels where every creator shows off their MacBook Neo in Citrus, Blush, Indigo, or Silver. I have a soft spot for mint green, so Citrus is the choice that catches my eye. I want to see if the metal looks green or yellow when I hold it in person. But let us pause for a second to talk business. Apple priced the new entry-level MacBook at $589.99, which represents its biggest push into the world of budget laptops yet. They want to steal shoppers away from Windows PCs and Chromebooks. When you factor in that price, you see a brand that wants to give students and casual users a piece of hardware that feels like a toy but works like a beast—well, almost.

The Neo with its A18 Pro chip can edit RAW shots in Adobe Lightroom. It can also cut short 4K clips in apps like iMovie or CapCut without trouble. I’d pick the Neo over a $600 PC laptop, but if you plan to edit video in a serious way, spend more on a MacBook Pro. That extra cost pays off.

With the current RAM shortage, people feel the sting of high prices everywhere. By swapping out a few features for a splash of neon color and an affordable entry point, Apple could snatch a huge chunk of the market.

Upcoming iMac

The new Mac Studio and Mac mini will stick to the same design, while the next iMac update will bring a fresh set of colors. The M4 iMac launched 18 months ago, so an M5 version should land before it hits the two-year mark.

Apple already gave the M4 iMac new colors, so another refresh this soon feels unexpected. Maybe the M5 model will pull shades from the MacBook Neo. One thing stands clear—Apple wants hardware to feel expressive and fun.

Google Pixel 10a

The iPhone 17e beats the Google Pixel 10a in a few areas, like raw power. That’s because the budget iPhone 17e runs the same A19 chip as the pricier iPhone 17. Still, the Pixel 10a holds its ground.

Both the Apple iPhone 17e and Pixel 10a show off distinct color styles—Apple keeps things clean, while Google goes bold. Google’s Berry stands out with a punchy red. Fog brings an off-white tone with a hint of green, and Lavender offers a softer purple for those who want a calmer look.

Related: Pixel 10a review—Should you buy Google’s entry-level phone or wait for the iPhone 17e?

If you live in Japan, you get a treat. Google revealed the Pixel 10a in an “Isai Blue” finish, made with the Japanese brand Heralbony to mark the Pixel’s 10th year. This version ships in a special box with artwork from artist Midori Kudo, so it feels like more than a color swap.

Cambridge Audio L/R Active Speaker Series

Image Credit: Cambridge Audio Cambridge Audio L/R Active Speaker Series Get it for $ 549.00

Cambridge Audio has built a strong name in audio with rich sound and a clean design. The L/R Active Speaker Series shows that craft at a high level. You get five great color options, plus a real walnut veneer if you want a classic look, though it costs extra. That setup reminds me of the Triangle Borea BR03, which comes in many finishes to match your room, with price shifts based on the pick. And then there’s the DALI KUPID. With five bold colors and smooth edges, it brings character to any space.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool and Shark ChillPill

Image Credit: Dyson Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Get it for $ 99.95

Both the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool and Shark ChillPill pack a compact build and a more premium feel than random no-name gear from TEMU. Dyson pushes its “HushJet” name to highlight quiet airflow. Shark takes a different path with a design that cools you through airflow, touch, and mist.

If you buy the Dyson, you can pick from Stone/Blush, Ink/Cobalt, and Carnelian/Sky. Shark wins on the sheer number of colors, though. They have nine shades, including a red-orange “Heat” color from a Justin Bieber brand. You could find a tone that matches your mood as you sip a cold drink poolside or keep one on your desk as a bright piece of art to spark some joy during a long shift.

dbrand Touch Grass

touch grass from the comfort of your mom's basement pic.twitter.com/dxa6YpMYlJ — dbrand (@dbrand) April 7, 2026

dbrand dropped its Touch Grass skins for over 100 devices as an April Fools’ release. But the joke is on us because you can buy these limited skins right now. They brought them back after a short run last year. The dbrand Touch Grass skins make your phone, tablet, or Nintendo Switch look like a patch of green grass.

Related: Forget the outdoors: dbrand’s Touch Grass skins are back

The Touch Grass line mimics the outdoors for people who never leave their rooms. It seems the ads worked. I get tons of emails from dbrand showing off posts from fans who love the fake grass feel.

What to skip

The irony of today’s “glow-up” era is that while colors are getting bolder, original thinking often feels stuck in a loop. For every brand injecting soul into their hardware, three others are playing a lazy game of follow-the-leader. It’s a sea of iPhone look-alikes and MacBook clones that prioritize “the aesthetic” without the actual innovation to back it up. We’ve reached a point where the hardware industry feels like it’s waiting for permission to be different.

Beyond the copycats, you should be wary of the “software-only” trap. Many companies are rebranding old, tired chassis with a fresh coat of paint and calling it a revolution, while the only actual updates are hidden in a UI refresh or a locked-down app ecosystem. If a device doesn’t offer a tactile soul or a functional breakthrough, it’s just e-waste in a trendy costume.

Quick-start advice

Navigating the 2026 tech revival is all about balancing personality with performance. To help you find gear that genuinely sparks joy without falling for hollow aesthetic traps, I recommend keeping these three rules in mind:

Audit Your Workflow: Don’t let a “toy-like” price fool you. If you’re a heavy creator, you still need the power of a MacBook Pro. However, for students or casual users, the MacBook Neo offers incredible charm at a breakthrough price point.

Don’t let a “toy-like” price fool you. If you’re a heavy creator, you still need the power of a MacBook Pro. However, for students or casual users, the MacBook Neo offers incredible charm at a breakthrough price point. Prioritize Tactile Identity: Look for ways to make your devices feel distinct in your hands. Texture, material, and modular design all shape your experience. Whether it’s a dbrand Touch Grass skin or a Framework Laptop 16 with its swappable Expansion Bay system, choose elements that turn mass-produced tech into something personal.

Look for ways to make your devices feel distinct in your hands. Texture, material, and modular design all shape your experience. Whether it’s a dbrand Touch Grass skin or a Framework Laptop 16 with its swappable Expansion Bay system, choose elements that turn mass-produced tech into something personal. Vibe-Check Your Space: Audio and cooling gear like the Cambridge Audio series or Dyson HushJet should complement your room’s soul. In my experience, if a device feels like a chore to look at, it’s the wrong tool for the desk.

Parting thoughts

Whether I’m eyeing that Citrus MacBook Neo or you’re considering a Berry Pixel 10a, we are both participating in a shift where “budget” no longer means “boring.”

You’ve likely noticed that your choices are no longer just about gigabytes or clock speeds. They are about how a gadget fits into your aesthetic world. I see a future where your desk setup, from Cambridge Audio speakers to a HushJet Mini, reflects your soul rather than just your productivity. As we move forward, I encourage you to embrace this “return to play.” Don’t just settle for a tool that works; find one that sparks joy every time you pick it up. After all, in a world of high-speed silicon, a little bit of color and a “Touch Grass” skin go a long way in making technology feel human again.