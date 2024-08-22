Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Aug 22, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Curious about the Nintendo Switch 2? Leaks are hinting at some exciting upgrades that could take your gaming console experience to the next level.

Nintendo Switch 2 leaks

My younger brother and I love playing Mario games and other first-party releases on our Nintendo Switch. The games usually run smoothly and look great, from Mario Kart 8 to Crysis and Fortnite. However, some titles with high-spec requirements or poor optimization can be disappointing. With Nintendo Switch 2 leaks emerging, could we soon get a gaming console that fixes these issues?

Imagine improved graphics and performance that could completely transform your gaming experience. With all the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, what if the next console truly lives up to the hype and addresses all those past frustrations? Check out the latest rumors to see if the Nintendo Switch 2 could be the game-changer you’ve been waiting for!

Nintendo Switch 2 vs. Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s console is starting to show its age, especially when it comes to its Nvidia Tegra X1 system-on-a-chip, which debuted two years before the Switch even launched. While Nintendo’s own games usually run smoothly, there were a few bumps with titles like Pokémon Scarlet. Plus, games brought over from other systems often don’t look as sharp.

Nintendo Switch 2 leaks
Nintendo Switch 2 leaks

But there’s some exciting news coming up! Nintendo Switch 2 leaks suggest it’ll have the NVIDIA Tegra 239 SoC. This new chip is a big step up from the old one, featuring 8 Cortex-A78C cores for a serious CPU boost. The GPU is also getting a major upgrade with a 128-bit memory bus and up to 102GB/s bandwidth—assuming Nintendo doesn’t slow it down. Additionally, the T239 is rumored to use Nvidia’s Ampere graphics with some features from Ada Lovelace, making it a pretty impressive upgrade. Let’s explore more detailed specs to see how they stack up!

Nintendo Switch 2 specs

The new game cards are said to be using Samsung’s 5th generation V-NAND, which can read up to 1.4 GB/s. That’s some good news! The power boost seems to be just what we hoped for, even though 5th gen V-NAND is a bit behind the times with the 10th gen. But if this turns out to be true, it should still do the trick. And if it means physical game carts get cheaper to make, I’m all in.

The Switch has always had a problem with the cost of larger capacity carts. It’s why so many games ended up being download codes or having just one game on a cart. If these new cards help cut down manufacturing costs, it could be a game changer for physical games, making them more affordable and accessible, thanks to what we hear from Nintendo Switch 2 leaks.

Nintendo Switch 2 package leaks
Nintendo Switch 2 package leaks

In terms of handling demanding games, the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 will have 12 GB of RAM. While consoles usually get by with less RAM because they’re optimized to run smoothly, the Xbox Series S has shown us that having less RAM can be a real drawback. So, with the Switch packing more random-access memory, we can expect it to handle the latest games with fewer hiccups.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

When the Nintendo Switch first launched in 2017, it came with a price tag of $299.99 in the US, £279.99 in the UK (about $355), and 29,980 yen in Japan (around $260). Nintendo has a reputation for offering budget-friendly hardware compared to its competitors, aiming to keep prices lower.

While there’s no official word yet on the Nintendo Switch 2’s price, it might hover around $399. But it’s also possible Nintendo could set a lower price. They’re all about providing a great gaming experience without breaking the bank, especially given the current economic climate.

Performance

Nintendo hasn’t released detailed performance specs for their new console yet, but hints suggest it could rival the PS4 and Xbox One. Some speculation even points to it being comparable to the Steam Deck. That promises a significant power boost over current Switch models.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will match the Steam Deck’s performance with its advanced GPU and powerful CPU. While it might lag slightly in single-core tasks, the overall upgrade is likely to enhance graphics and gameplay, according to several Nintendo Switch 2 leaks.

If the rumors hold, the Switch 2 will offer better visuals and smoother performance than the current Switch. This potential leap in quality and game performance has Nintendo fans eagerly anticipating what’s next.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date

Reports have been circulating since mid-February that the Nintendo Switch 2 might be delayed until 2025. Just over a week later, there was chatter that it wouldn’t arrive until at least March of that year.

Now, It looks like we shouldn’t expect a launch until at least April 2025. Christ Dring from GameIndustry.biz said on the MicroCast podcast that “no developer I’ve spoken to expects it to be launching this financial year. In fact, they’ve been told not to expect it in the [current] financial year. A bunch of people I spoke to hope it’s out in April or May time, still early next year, not late.”

Recap

As a longtime fan of Nintendo games, I’m excited about the potential of a new console that could tackle some of the issues we’ve faced with our current system. If the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks are accurate, we might see significant upgrades in graphics and performance. The idea of enhanced visuals and smoother gameplay has me eagerly awaiting what’s next.

Even though we might have to wait a bit longer for a release date, the potential improvements sound promising. Let’s stay tuned for updates—it looks like there’s a lot to look forward to! In the meantime, be sure to check out Gadget Flow’s compilation of the best gaming gadgets!

