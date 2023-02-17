These luxury gaming gadgets give you the setup of your dreams

Build the setup of your dreams with these luxury gaming gadgets. We're highlighting curved displays, a haptic racing wheel, and much more.

AYANEO 2 Windows gaming handheld in use

Are the finer things in life within your reach? Then you won’t want to miss these luxury gaming gadgets for a dream setup. From a Lamborghini-inspired gaming chair to the latest VR headsets, these high-end gaming gadgets take your setup from cool to dreamlike.

Love sim racing? The DrivePod Professional driving simulator elevates your experience with its stunning design and adrenaline-filled adventures.

Then, when it comes to a display, don’t settle for anything less than the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC). It delivers a 1800R curvature and vivid, lifelike colors.

Create the setup of your dreams with these upscale gaming gadgets.

DrivePod side view

Feel like you’re on the racetrack with the DrivePod professional driving simulator. Created with input from professional drivers and engineers, it delivers a high-end experience and blends in with high-end decor.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 on a desk (Image Credit: TechWorld)

Give your optics a significant upgrade when you go for the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC). It delivers true RGB and true black without any color filters. Then, the 0.1 ms response time and 240 Hz refresh rate aren’t too shabby.

3. The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair adds super sports car style to your setup. It costs $1,299 on the official website.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Edition with a Lamborghini

Play in style and comfort with the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair. Inspired by sports cars, this chair combines high-performance comfort with legendary engineering. It’s one of our favorite luxury gaming gadgets.

4. The Playstation VR2 virtual reality set lets you escape to the next generation of virtual worlds. Preorder it for $549.99 on the brand’s website.

Playstation VR2 product video

Add new VR experiences to your setup with the Playstation VR2 virtual reality set. It boasts cool features like intelligent eye tracking, headset vibrations, and adaptive triggers through the controller.

5. The VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset introduces you to extended reality in a convertible form factor. Preorder it for $1,099 on the company website.

VIVE XR Elite in use

Enjoy the best of XR and PC VR with the stunning VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset. Featuring a convertible form factor, it lets you detach the battery cradle for better portability. Then, the vivid passthrough is nothing short of incredible.

6. The AYANEO 2 Windows gaming handheld has a 7″ display for luxurious mobile gaming. Preorder it for $1,000 on Indiegogo.

AYANEO 2 release video

Treat yourself to a beautiful 7″ portable display with the AYANEO 2 Windows gaming handheld. Its design has no bezels and runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor. What’s more, the device is covered by 1 piece of high-grade glass, making it one of our favorite luxury gaming gadgets.

7. The ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone gives you incredible gaming performance on the go. Buy it for $949 on Amazon.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 in a space scenario

Get a phone that’s as dedicated to gaming as you with the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and delivers speeds up to 3.2 GHz.

8. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD gaming monitor brings unrivaled detail and field of view to your setup. It’s coming soon for an unknown price.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 front view

Bring superior imaging to your setup with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD gaming monitor. Equipped with a 1000R curvature and quantum mini LED technology with VESA Display HDR 100 specification, it gives you superior imaging in any environment.

9. The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel offers professional-grade immersion with its feedback technology. Purchase it for $999.99 on the brand’s website.

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel close up

Transport yourself to the road with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. One of the best luxury gaming gadgets, it offers 11 Nm of force with a low-latency response for a true-to-life experience. Then, the TRUEFORCE Feedback lets you feel in-game physics, road conditions, and more.

10. The Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display is great for mobile gaming and hybrid work. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

Lenovo Glasses T1 in a lifestyle photo

For a luxury gadget that supports both your gaming and professional goals, look no further than the Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display. It allows you to play on the move and view your work without exposing it to bystanders.

Treat yourself to the gaming setup of your dreams when you go for any of these luxurious products. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us!

