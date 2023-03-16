Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 16, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Take your golf game to the next level with the coolest gadgets out there. From golf simulators to swing trackers, these products help you go for the win.

Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
Garmin Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor in black

Golf is a game that requires skill, technique, and patience. However, with the advancement of technology, there are now a variety of gadgets and accessories available that can enhance your game and make it even more enjoyable, and they’re some of the coolest golf gadgets and accessories around.

Related: Essential travel gadgets for your 2023 trips

One of the best golf gadgets is the rangefinder which uses GPS or laser technology to accurately measure the distance to the flag, hazards, and other important points on the course. This can help golfers make more informed club selections and improve their accuracy on the course.

Another popular gadget is the golf swing analyzer which uses sensors and algorithms to track the speed, trajectory, and other important metrics of your swing. This can help you identify areas for improvement and make adjustments to your technique.

Overall, there are many different golf gadgets and accessories available that can help enhance your game and make it more enjoyable. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced player, there’s sure to be something out there that can help you take your game to the next level.

1. The Bushnell Golf Wingman Bluetooth speaker plays music on the course and gives you audible GPS distances. Buy it for $119.99 on the company website.

Bushnell Golf Wingman Bluetooth Speaker
Bushnell Golf Wingman close up

The Bushnell Golf Wingman Bluetooth speaker is a device that allows golfers to listen to their favorite music while playing. It comes with a rechargeable battery that provides up to 10 hours of playtime and is water-resistant, making it suitable for use on the golf course.

2. The Garmin Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor brings 42,000 virtual rounds to your home for practice. Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

Garmin Approach R10 in a video

Improve your game at home, on the driving range, or indoors with the Garmin Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor. It’s super portable and lets you play virtual rounds without leaving your home. Even better, the golf metrics help make your swing more consistent.

3. The Raon Golf Sunday Sling cross-body golf bag has a unique messenger bag carry style, distributing the load. It costs $250 on the brand’s website.

Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
Raon Golf Sunday Sling on a golfer

The Raon Golf Sunday Sling cross-body golf bag is a cross-body golf bag designed to distribute the weight of your clubs evenly across your body. This can help reduce back and shoulder strain and make it easier to carry your clubs on the course. The bag is lightweight, compact, and stylish, making it a great option for golfers on the go and one of the coolest golf gadgets and accessories.

4. The Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-box multisport launch monitor helps you work on your swing in your garage. Purchase it for $4,999 on the company website.

Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box video

Enjoy a life-size golf simulation with the Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box multisport launch monitor. This gadget come in a range of packages and can include up to 25 golf courses, Fairgrounds, FSX Pro, and FSX 2020.

5. The TruGolf Mini golf swing trainer helps you better understand your swing with its interactive swing studio. Buy it for $199 on the official website.

Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
TruGolf Mini on a table

See a breakdown of your swing after every shot with the TruGolf Mini golf swing trainer. It gives you a better understanding of your movements, helping golfers of all skill levels improve their game.

6. The Arccos Smart Golf Sensors GEN 3+ add a sensor to every club in your bag and track your shots automatically. Get them for $199.99 on Amazon.

Arccos Smart Golf
Arccos Smart Golf Sensors in a box

With the Arccos Smart Golf Sensors GEN 3+, you capture 98% of all your tee shots. AI driven, these sensors map your shots throughout the golf course. And, thanks to the analytics, you can see exactly where you need to improve. It’s one of the coolest golf gadgets and accessories.

7. The Inside Striker golf training aid helps eliminate your slice and guides you into a proper swing path. It costs $39.95 on the brand’s website.

Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
Inside Striker on a green

If you struggle with an ‘over-the-top’ or ‘outside-in’ swing, the Inside Striker golf training aid has you covered. Ideal for practice, it helps you gain consistency with every club and even helps lower your score.

8. The Titleist Golf Balls come in a variety of sets that give you better height, spin, and a softer feel. Purchase them for $55 on the official website.

Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
Titleist Golf Ball on a tee

You really can’t top Titleist Golf Balls. Featuring a range of high-quality golf balls engineered for better play, they help you play your best. What’s more, the TruFeel ball is the line’s softest and offers superior greenside control.

9. The Garmin MARQ Golfer Gen 2 smartwatch has a virtual caddie that offers club suggestions. Get it for $2,300 on the company website.

Garmin MARQ
Garmin MARQ Golfer Gen 2 on a person

The Garmin MARQ Golfer Gen 2 smartwatch is definitely a splurge at $2,300. But it offers features like a virtual caddie, wind speed and direction, and 42,000 preloaded courses. What’s more, the premium-quality materials make it a standout accessory for your wrist. It’s one of the coolest golf gadgets and accessories out there.

10. The deWiz Golf Swing Modifier uses innovative technology to improve and transform your swing. Purchase it for $699 on the brand’s website.

deWiz Golf Swing Modifier
deWiz Golf Swing Modifier watch and app

Optimize your swing with the deWiz Golf Swing Modifier. It gives you data on your swing, helping you hit the ball more consistently. Plus, the patented Learning Stimuli helps you learn faster.

Make 2023 the year you improve your game by leaps and bound with these cool golf gadgets. Which ones did you love the most? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best tech gadget concepts you’ll want to see in real life

The world of technology never fails to amaze us with its innovative gadgets that make our lives easier. From smartwatches to virtual reality headsets, there are so many tech gadgets available on the market. But there are some concepts that..
The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Sleepisol+ improves your sleep and wellness habits in under 30 minutes

Sleep, feel, and live better with the Sleepisol+ sleep and relaxation headband. Backed by science, this wellness device emits electrical pulses that influence your brainwaves, helping you sleep, relax, and focus. Do you toss and turn for hours before falling..
Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have GaN chargers to buy for your gadgets

Want to charge your devices faster with a smaller, more efficient gadget? Of course, you do. And that’s why you’ll want to check out these must-have GaN chargers. They’re palm size and keep your devices running. Related: Best gadgets and..
This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This origami-inspired foldable canoe sets up in just 2 minutes

Go boating without the hassle when you have the MyCanoe Solo 2 origami-inspired canoe. This portable canoe folds to just 42″ in length, has a lightweight design, and transports easily. An afternoon paddling on the lake is the ultimate relaxation...
Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters: earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters: earbuds, eBikes, smart helmets & more

Commute to work? Then today’s roundup of the best gadgets and accessories for daily commuters is for you. Today we’re presenting our favorite smart helmets, scooters, earbuds, and more to make your everyday travels safer, easier, and more enjoyable. Related:..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Customize your shave to your skin, hair, and mood with the Tatara Muramasa adjustable razor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Customize your shave to your skin, hair, and mood with the Tatara Muramasa adjustable razor

Get a close, irritation-free shave with the Tatara Muramasa Adjustable Razor. Featuring an innovative adjustable mechanism, it lets you change your preferred setting by simply turning the razor dial. It’s great for both wet-shaving beginners and experts. Tired of disposable..
Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person

Waking up can be tough. But the right smart home gadgets for mornings can make them easier. Imagine a bathroom mirror that checks the weather or a smart kettle that automatically brews your preferred coffee. These gadgets simplify your mornings,..
Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best iPad gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: stands, cases, keyboards & more

Your iPad is pretty great. And you can get by without a fancy folio or magnetic stand for it. But should you? The best iPad gadgets and accessories of 2023 take your Apple tablet to the next level, turning it..
The most useful sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home and kitchen
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home and kitchen

You want to make your home more sustainable. The trouble is, finding home devices that don’t create waste themselves isn’t easy. That’s where these sustainable gadgets for the home and kitchen come in. They work to reduce or prevent waste..
Essential travel gadgets for your 2023 trips
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Essential travel gadgets for your 2023 trips

The 2023 travel season is almost here. And, if you’ve planned a trip this spring or summer, now’s a good time to think about what you’ll pack. Need some ideas? Check out the essential travel gadgets for 2023 below. Related:..
Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best handheld gaming consoles and accessories of 2023 so far

Mobile gaming is seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks to improved streaming technology and convenient handheld consoles. But, if you want to game on the go, which gadgets should you buy? The best handheld gaming consoles and accessories, of course!..