Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game

Take your golf game to the next level with the coolest gadgets out there. From golf simulators to swing trackers, these products help you go for the win.

Garmin Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor in black

Golf is a game that requires skill, technique, and patience. However, with the advancement of technology, there are now a variety of gadgets and accessories available that can enhance your game and make it even more enjoyable, and they’re some of the coolest golf gadgets and accessories around.

One of the best golf gadgets is the rangefinder which uses GPS or laser technology to accurately measure the distance to the flag, hazards, and other important points on the course. This can help golfers make more informed club selections and improve their accuracy on the course.

Another popular gadget is the golf swing analyzer which uses sensors and algorithms to track the speed, trajectory, and other important metrics of your swing. This can help you identify areas for improvement and make adjustments to your technique.

Overall, there are many different golf gadgets and accessories available that can help enhance your game and make it more enjoyable. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced player, there’s sure to be something out there that can help you take your game to the next level.

1. The Bushnell Golf Wingman Bluetooth speaker plays music on the course and gives you audible GPS distances. Buy it for $119.99 on the company website.

Bushnell Golf Wingman close up

The Bushnell Golf Wingman Bluetooth speaker is a device that allows golfers to listen to their favorite music while playing. It comes with a rechargeable battery that provides up to 10 hours of playtime and is water-resistant, making it suitable for use on the golf course.

2. The Garmin Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor brings 42,000 virtual rounds to your home for practice. Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

Garmin Approach R10 in a video

Improve your game at home, on the driving range, or indoors with the Garmin Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor. It’s super portable and lets you play virtual rounds without leaving your home. Even better, the golf metrics help make your swing more consistent.

3. The Raon Golf Sunday Sling cross-body golf bag has a unique messenger bag carry style, distributing the load. It costs $250 on the brand’s website.

Raon Golf Sunday Sling on a golfer

The Raon Golf Sunday Sling cross-body golf bag is a cross-body golf bag designed to distribute the weight of your clubs evenly across your body. This can help reduce back and shoulder strain and make it easier to carry your clubs on the course. The bag is lightweight, compact, and stylish, making it a great option for golfers on the go and one of the coolest golf gadgets and accessories.

4. The Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-box multisport launch monitor helps you work on your swing in your garage. Purchase it for $4,999 on the company website.

Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box video

Enjoy a life-size golf simulation with the Foresight Sports Sim-in-a-Box multisport launch monitor. This gadget come in a range of packages and can include up to 25 golf courses, Fairgrounds, FSX Pro, and FSX 2020.

5. The TruGolf Mini golf swing trainer helps you better understand your swing with its interactive swing studio. Buy it for $199 on the official website.

TruGolf Mini on a table

See a breakdown of your swing after every shot with the TruGolf Mini golf swing trainer. It gives you a better understanding of your movements, helping golfers of all skill levels improve their game.

6. The Arccos Smart Golf Sensors GEN 3+ add a sensor to every club in your bag and track your shots automatically. Get them for $199.99 on Amazon.

Arccos Smart Golf Sensors in a box

With the Arccos Smart Golf Sensors GEN 3+, you capture 98% of all your tee shots. AI driven, these sensors map your shots throughout the golf course. And, thanks to the analytics, you can see exactly where you need to improve. It’s one of the coolest golf gadgets and accessories.

7. The Inside Striker golf training aid helps eliminate your slice and guides you into a proper swing path. It costs $39.95 on the brand’s website.

Inside Striker on a green

If you struggle with an ‘over-the-top’ or ‘outside-in’ swing, the Inside Striker golf training aid has you covered. Ideal for practice, it helps you gain consistency with every club and even helps lower your score.

8. The Titleist Golf Balls come in a variety of sets that give you better height, spin, and a softer feel. Purchase them for $55 on the official website.

Titleist Golf Ball on a tee

You really can’t top Titleist Golf Balls. Featuring a range of high-quality golf balls engineered for better play, they help you play your best. What’s more, the TruFeel ball is the line’s softest and offers superior greenside control.

9. The Garmin MARQ Golfer Gen 2 smartwatch has a virtual caddie that offers club suggestions. Get it for $2,300 on the company website.

Garmin MARQ Golfer Gen 2 on a person

The Garmin MARQ Golfer Gen 2 smartwatch is definitely a splurge at $2,300. But it offers features like a virtual caddie, wind speed and direction, and 42,000 preloaded courses. What’s more, the premium-quality materials make it a standout accessory for your wrist. It’s one of the coolest golf gadgets and accessories out there.

10. The deWiz Golf Swing Modifier uses innovative technology to improve and transform your swing. Purchase it for $699 on the brand’s website.

deWiz Golf Swing Modifier watch and app

Optimize your swing with the deWiz Golf Swing Modifier. It gives you data on your swing, helping you hit the ball more consistently. Plus, the patented Learning Stimuli helps you learn faster.

Make 2023 the year you improve your game by leaps and bound with these cool golf gadgets. Which ones did you love the most? Let us know!

