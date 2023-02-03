The most immersive gaming gadgets every gamer swears by

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 3, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Feel like you're part of your favorite games with these cool gadgets. Using haptics, surround sound, and more, they immerse you in new worlds. Check them out!

VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset in use

Want to create a realistic gaming setup? Then see our picks for the most immersive gaming gadgets right now. These accouterments are packed with features like haptics, surround sound, and more to make your gameplay more lifelike than ever.

If you prefer sim-style racing, don’t miss the DrivePod professional driving simulator. According to its creators, this gadget can actually raise your adrenaline.

Then, you can experience and interact with imaginary worlds when sitting in the Cooler Master Synk X. A cross-platform haptic chair, it turns sound waves into vibrations.

Make your games unbelievably realistic with these cool gaming gadgets.

1. The DrivePod professional driving simulator creates an experience so realistic it raises your adrenaline. Contact the brand for price inquiries.

DrivePod
DrivePod in blue

Go on a breath-quickening experience with the DrivePod professional driving simulator. Tested by professional engineers and drivers, its high-caliber technology makes you feel like you’re actually racing.

2. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor immerses you in fantasy worlds with its 1000R curvature. Get it for $1,499.99 on the official website.

The most immersive gaming gadgets every gamer swears by
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 on a desk

Transport yourself with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32″ monitor. Equipped with a 4K 1000R curved screen and a 240 Hz refresh rate, it makes you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. Even better, the powerful performance can help you win.

3. The VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset has a lightweight, portable design helping you lose yourself in XR. Preorder it for $1,099 on the brand’s website.

VIVE XR Elite product video

Blending the physical and virtual worlds, the VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset brings you new possibilities. You get clear visuals thanks to the adjustable IPD and diopter dials. Meanwhile, the lightweight headset is comfortable and portable. It’s one of the most immersive gaming gadgets you can buy.

4. The CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 45-Inch OLED monitor bends from completely flat to an immersive 800R curvature. It costs $1,999.99 on the company website.

CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 42WQHD OLED info video

Switch from work to gaming mode easily with the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 bendable gaming monitor. Its adjustable design is pretty unique, making it the display fit for any situation. Plus, it has flicker-free images and eye-protecting technology.

5. The Cooler Master Synk X cross-platform haptic chair makes you feel like you’re there with haptics. It costs $1,299 at select retail locations.

The most immersive gaming gadgets every gamer swears by
Cooler Master Synk X at a desk

Add craftsmanship and haptics to your rig with the Cooler Master Synk X cross-platform haptic chair. With real-time haptic experiences, it creates a lifelike playing environment. Even better, it works across platforms, ensuring you can use it with nearly all your gaming gadgets.

6. The Razer Project Carol immersive head support brings surround sound and haptics. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

The most immersive gaming gadgets every gamer swears by
Razer Project Carol on a gaming chair

You don’t have to spend a lot of time and money setting up immersive surround sound audio. Not when you have the Razer Project Carol immersive head support. It combines a surround sound speaker and haptic technology in a headrest, which makes it one of the most immersive gaming gadgets.

7. The OXS Thunder gaming sound system & neck speaker delivers 3D sound, centering you in the action. Preorder it for $264 on Indiegogo.

OXS Thunder 7 1 2
OXS Thunder and a computer monitor

Elevate your gaming audio with the OXS Thunder gaming sound system & neck speaker. With True Dolby Atmos 7.12, this set offers 3D surround sound, putting you in the middle of your games. Meanwhile, its 10 drivers are similar to Dolby acoustics, helping you locate opponents.

8. The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand gives you a complete flight control setup. Purchase it for $199.99 on the official website.

The most immersive gaming gadgets every gamer swears by
Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand and a person

Make your Flight Universal Control System or Flightstick and Rudder Pedals all the more realistic with the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Universal Stand. It offers an immersive flight simulation experience at home and adjusts to any player and setup.

9. The JBL Quantum 910X/P headsets plunge you into your game with 360 audio with head tracking. They’re coming soon, with prices starting at $299.95.

JBL Quantum 910X
JBL Quantum 910X/P in a lifestyle scenario

The JBL Quantum 910X/P headsets immerse you with JBL’s Quantum SPATIAL 360 audio with head tracking. This technology gives precise, accurate surround sound, while the noise cancellation keeps you focused. It’s one of the most immersive gaming gadgets right now.

10. The Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars create an atmospheric setup with RGB illumination. Buy them for $99.99 on the company website.

Nanoleaf Lines Squared
Nanoleaf Lines Squared on a wall

Enhance your gaming setup with modular, backlit illumination from the Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars. Their versatile form lets you create any look. Not only that, but they can also turn music into a light show and mirror your screen.

One thing’s for sure: these gadgets help you create your most immersive setup yet. Which ones do you want to own? Tell us!

