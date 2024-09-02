iPhone 16 Pro leaks and 3 other gadget rumors you need to know

Apple’s gearing up for the iPhone 16 release soon. While iPhone 16 Pro leaks aren’t as frequent as with some other brands’ smartphones, a few details have started to slip out from Cupertino. Meanwhile, Samsung’s had a busy year, recently dropping the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6. But it looks like they’ve got even more up their sleeve. And on another note, Xiaomi might be entering the triple-folding smartphone arena, potentially giving Huawei some stiff competition.

Rumors can be a bit of a wild ride—often unreliable and crafted to catch your eye with conflicting details that leave you scratching your head. So, I’m here to sift through the noise and give you a clearer picture of what’s really going on.

Apple leaks

Apple’s big iPhone event is set for Monday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. PST at Apple Park in Cupertino. They’ll reveal the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and AirPods 4. We’ll also get official release dates for iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and other software updates. Let’s check out the latest leaks and what’s in store!

iPhone 16 Pro leaks and more

The Action Button is a new feature currently available only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. It’s super handy—especially since I use it to quickly turn on my flashlight at night without fumbling around on the screen. And the best part? All 4 upcoming iPhones are expected to have this customizable button. What’s more, iPhone 16 leaks suggest that the Capture Button will be on each of the new models, too. Positioned on the right side, just below the power button, it’ll make snapping photos quicker and easier.

For the iPhone 16 Pro models, the screens are getting larger, increasing from 6.1″ and 6.7″ to 6.3″ and 6.9″ for the Pro and Pro Max. Next, Apple is bringing the Tetraprism Telephoto lens from the iPhone 15 Pro Max to both iPhone 16 Pro models starting September 20. The telephoto camera uses a folded glass setup to reflect light 4 times, which gives it a 120mm focal length. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will have 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom.

Apple is also introducing a suite of AI tools called Apple Intelligence. But don’t expect those to be available when the iPhones drop in September. They’re likely coming in October. And even then, we’ll only get a taste of what Apple teased back in June. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who tested the first beta, the standout features are “Writing Tools, Type to Siri, and phone-call recording summaries”. The Writing Tools are basically a more polished version of Grammarly. But it’s worth noting that similar features have been around on Android phones for a while.

Apple robotics leaks

Apple is diving into robotics to shake things up in the tech world and spice up its product lineup. However, they’re still figuring out how to best use robotics. Their first test is a tabletop device, codenamed J595. It combines a large iPad-like display with cameras and a base that includes a robotic actuator. This device might hit the market around 2026 or 2027, with mobile robots and possibly even humanoid models coming in the following decade.

That said, there’s still a long way to go for Apple and the robotics industry. Let’s be real—today’s robots are pricey and have some limitations. But if you’re eager to see what’s out there, I recommend checking out my teammate’s buying guide of the coolest robots.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 leaks

Android Headlines just dropped some images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10 Plus. We’ve seen the Ultra pop up in leaks before, but the S10 Plus has been more under wraps until now. In the image, the S10 Plus is on the right—easy to spot since it doesn’t have a notch, unlike the Ultra, which still has one. The tablets appear in Silver and Graphite. That’s a bit of a change-up from last year’s S9 series, which only came in Beige and Graphite.

This time, the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup will only include the S10 Plus and S10 Ultra—no entry-level model. Samsung might be saving that for their more budget-friendly options, like the Galaxy Tab A or last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

The Galaxy Tab S10 is expected to launch in October. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra recently got their 3C certification, which is like China’s FCC. That usually means the launch is coming up soon. So, if you’ve been waiting for a top-tier Samsung tablet or a solid mid-range Samsung phone, your patience might be rewarded soon!

Xiaomi triple-folding smartphone leaks

Huawei is busy developing a triple-folding smartphone, and now it looks like they’ve got some competition. According to a report from the Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu, Xiaomi is also working on a tri-fold phone. While there’s no concrete proof yet, the source’s solid track record adds some credibility to the news.

The tipster suggests that Xiaomi’s new phone will be part of the Mix series and might make its debut, or at least a prototype, at the Mobile World Congress in February 2025. Keep in mind, though, that this is more of an educated guess at this point. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details on the device’s specs just yet, so we’ll have to wait for more information. Meanwhile, if you’re interested in the latest trends in folding phones, I’ve recently compiled the best folding phones of 2024.

Conclusion

With Apple’s event just around the corner, iPhone 16 Pro leaks show there’s plenty to be excited about. The new features, like the customizable Action Button and bigger Pro models, are set to make a big splash.

On the other hand, Samsung and Xiaomi are adding their own twists to the tech scene. Samsung’s new tablets are looking pretty promising, and Xiaomi’s rumored triple-folding phone could really stir things up. It’s an exciting time for technophiles. So keep an eye out for the latest and greatest in Gadget Flow’s Cool New Gadgets category!