iPhone 16 Pro leaks and 3 other gadget rumors you need to know

By Grigor Baklajyan on Sep 2, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Apple's iPhone 16 and Samsung's latest gadgets are just the beginning! Dive into the blog post below for all the juicy details and upcoming tech surprises.

iPhone 16 Pro leaks and 3 other gadget rumors you need to know
iPhone 16 Pro leaks and 3 other gadget rumors you need to know / Image Credits: CNET

Apple’s gearing up for the iPhone 16 release soon. While iPhone 16 Pro leaks aren’t as frequent as with some other brands’ smartphones, a few details have started to slip out from Cupertino. Meanwhile, Samsung’s had a busy year, recently dropping the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6. But it looks like they’ve got even more up their sleeve. And on another note, Xiaomi might be entering the triple-folding smartphone arena, potentially giving Huawei some stiff competition.

Rumors can be a bit of a wild ride—often unreliable and crafted to catch your eye with conflicting details that leave you scratching your head. So, I’m here to sift through the noise and give you a clearer picture of what’s really going on.

Apple leaks

Apple’s big iPhone event is set for Monday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. PST at Apple Park in Cupertino. They’ll reveal the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and AirPods 4. We’ll also get official release dates for iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and other software updates. Let’s check out the latest leaks and what’s in store!

iPhone 16 Pro leaks and more

The Action Button is a new feature currently available only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. It’s super handy—especially since I use it to quickly turn on my flashlight at night without fumbling around on the screen. And the best part? All 4 upcoming iPhones are expected to have this customizable button. What’s more, iPhone 16 leaks suggest that the Capture Button will be on each of the new models, too. Positioned on the right side, just below the power button, it’ll make snapping photos quicker and easier.

iPhone 16 Pro leaks

For the iPhone 16 Pro models, the screens are getting larger, increasing from 6.1″ and 6.7″ to 6.3″ and 6.9″ for the Pro and Pro Max. Next, Apple is bringing the Tetraprism Telephoto lens from the iPhone 15 Pro Max to both iPhone 16 Pro models starting September 20. The telephoto camera uses a folded glass setup to reflect light 4 times, which gives it a 120mm focal length. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will have 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom.

Apple is also introducing a suite of AI tools called Apple Intelligence. But don’t expect those to be available when the iPhones drop in September. They’re likely coming in October. And even then, we’ll only get a taste of what Apple teased back in June. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who tested the first beta, the standout features are “Writing Tools, Type to Siri, and phone-call recording summaries”. The Writing Tools are basically a more polished version of Grammarly. But it’s worth noting that similar features have been around on Android phones for a while.

Apple robotics leaks

Apple is diving into robotics to shake things up in the tech world and spice up its product lineup. However, they’re still figuring out how to best use robotics. Their first test is a tabletop device, codenamed J595. It combines a large iPad-like display with cameras and a base that includes a robotic actuator. This device might hit the market around 2026 or 2027, with mobile robots and possibly even humanoid models coming in the following decade.

That said, there’s still a long way to go for Apple and the robotics industry. Let’s be real—today’s robots are pricey and have some limitations. But if you’re eager to see what’s out there, I recommend checking out my teammate’s buying guide of the coolest robots.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 leaks

Android Headlines just dropped some images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10 Plus. We’ve seen the Ultra pop up in leaks before, but the S10 Plus has been more under wraps until now. In the image, the S10 Plus is on the right—easy to spot since it doesn’t have a notch, unlike the Ultra, which still has one. The tablets appear in Silver and Graphite. That’s a bit of a change-up from last year’s S9 series, which only came in Beige and Graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 leaks

This time, the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup will only include the S10 Plus and S10 Ultra—no entry-level model. Samsung might be saving that for their more budget-friendly options, like the Galaxy Tab A or last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 release date

The Galaxy Tab S10 is expected to launch in October. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra recently got their 3C certification, which is like China’s FCC. That usually means the launch is coming up soon. So, if you’ve been waiting for a top-tier Samsung tablet or a solid mid-range Samsung phone, your patience might be rewarded soon!

Xiaomi triple-folding smartphone leaks

Huawei is busy developing a triple-folding smartphone, and now it looks like they’ve got some competition. According to a report from the Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu, Xiaomi is also working on a tri-fold phone. While there’s no concrete proof yet, the source’s solid track record adds some credibility to the news.

The tipster suggests that Xiaomi’s new phone will be part of the Mix series and might make its debut, or at least a prototype, at the Mobile World Congress in February 2025. Keep in mind, though, that this is more of an educated guess at this point. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details on the device’s specs just yet, so we’ll have to wait for more information. Meanwhile, if you’re interested in the latest trends in folding phones, I’ve recently compiled the best folding phones of 2024.

Conclusion

With Apple’s event just around the corner, iPhone 16 Pro leaks show there’s plenty to be excited about. The new features, like the customizable Action Button and bigger Pro models, are set to make a big splash.

On the other hand, Samsung and Xiaomi are adding their own twists to the tech scene. Samsung’s new tablets are looking pretty promising, and Xiaomi’s rumored triple-folding phone could really stir things up. It’s an exciting time for technophiles. So keep an eye out for the latest and greatest in Gadget Flow’s Cool New Gadgets category!

Tech News

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Top Labor Day appliance sales 2024: Unbeatable deals on must-have home essentials
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Top Labor Day appliance sales 2024: Unbeatable deals on must-have home essentials
Labor Day is coming up next Monday, which means a welcome break for students, employees, and anyone looking to unwind. Whether you’re heading to the mountains for the weekend or just firing up the grill, it’s also the perfect time..
Navigating relationships in the digital age: The role of tech tools
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Navigating relationships in the digital age: The role of tech tools
Smartphones, computers, smart speakers, smart TVs….the list of technological devices we have access to in the 21st century is seemingly endless. While we think of most as providing entertainment, they all serve multiple purposes and can be powerful tools for..
Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier
I love my mom’s cat, but man does his hair shed! We find it on the armchairs, dish rack—even floating in the air. When I developed allergies, we knew we needed to take action. That’s when we found the Wisesky..
Mastering pet cleanup: vacuuming tips & tricks for a fur- and odor-free home
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Mastering pet cleanup: vacuuming tips & tricks for a fur- and odor-free home
Pets bring joy to our lives, but they also leave behind fur and odors that can be challenging to remove. With the right pet vacuum and proven solutions for odor elimination, you can maintain a clean and fresh pet-friendly home...
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7: Which one should you buy?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7: Which one should you buy?
For me, Google’s Pixel Watch 2 has become a must-have. The fitness and sleep tracking features aren’t just useful—they’re genuinely motivating. Watching my sleep quality steadily improve and having reliable data on my movement has been a real game changer...

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors

My first job out of college landed me in an office, sitting at a desk with 2 laptops and a monitor. Conditions were cramped—the tech took up most of my desk space. Little did I know that a USB KVM..
HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan

HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality

In the Westworld TV series, Delos workers use a slick, pocket-sized triple-screen device for monitoring the theme park, making phone calls, and checking GPS. It’s almost like we’re stepping into a sci-fi world ourselves! And here’s the kicker: HUAWEI might..
Large room air purifier review: DR. J Professional covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Large room air purifier review: DR. J Professional covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.

I’m a city apartment dweller in a region prone to wildfires. For my family and me, an air purifier is an essential appliance, right up there with our fridge and dishwasher. So I was happy to see the DR. J..
retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan

retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable

Living way up north, my brother struggles to get morning sun from autumn to early spring, which is crucial for regulating sleep cycles. He’s been using melatonin, but his sleep just keeps getting shorter—he even had just 3 hours recently...
IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars

IFA Berlin is 2024 fast approaching—it’s one September 6–10. As Europe’s leading tech show and the unofficial start of Techtember, I know you’re waiting with bated breath for updates. Not one to disappoint, today I’m highlighting the top product launches,..
Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient

There are approximately 300 million people worldwide who practice yoga, and the number is growing. Out of these 300 million people, we think a majority probably practice yoga at home. That’s where the Yoga Go app comes in. Whether yogis..