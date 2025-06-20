Why I’m eyeing the TK1 Folding Electric Trike by Mooncool like it’s my next ride

Madhurima Nag on under Product Reviews , Byunder

The TK1 Folding Electric Trike is a compact, powerful, and commuter-friendly three-wheeled e-trike with a 1000W peak motor, 70-mile range, hydraulic brakes, and an ultra-stable frame that folds for easy storage. Designed for riders of all sizes and loaded with smart safety and storage features, it's an ideal choice for anyone who wants the comfort and utility of a trike without sacrificing performance or convenience.

Image Credit: Mooncool

I’ve test-driven my fair share of bikes, e-bikes, scooters, and the occasional scooter-bike hybrid with a mind of its own. But folding electric trikes? That’s a category I hadn’t paid attention to—until I stumbled across the TK1 from Mooncool and now can’t stop thinking about it like it’s a taco I didn’t order but saw on someone else’s plate.

At first glance, this thing looks like something your retired uncle would buy for his weekend farmer’s market runs. But peel back the layers—or, you know, read the specs—and suddenly, it’s less “slow Sunday cruiser” and more “cargo-capable, hill-devouring transformer on three wheels.”

Let me break it down.

The Setup: 95% Assembled, 5% Magic

I’m not going to lie: assembly nightmares are a dealbreaker for me. If I have to break out YouTube, hex keys, and my entire vocabulary of curse words to get something road-ready, I’m out. But the TK1 arrives 95% pre-assembled, which is basically Mooncool saying, “We know you have better things to do.”

You unfold it, pop in a few parts, and you’re off. No guessing, no blood sacrifices to the mechanical gods.

Fold It. Store It. Forget It’s a Trike.

Despite having three 20-inch wheels and a steel-aluminum frame, the TK1 folds down surprisingly compact—just under 40 inches in length and height. If your garage is basically just a panic room for gardening tools and Amazon regrets, you’ll appreciate this. Same if you’re living the apartment life and need to stash it next to your shoes and existential dread.

Bonus: it folds without needing to disassemble it like some kind of IKEA origami. That matters.

Peak Power, Not Peak Price

Here’s where it gets wild. This trike packs a 48V 500W motor with a peak output of 1000W. That’s more juice than you’ll find in some full-sized e-bikes that cost way more. You’ll feel it when climbing hills or carrying groceries, pets, or your emotional baggage in the 450 lbs load capacity.

It’s not trying to win drag races—but with a top speed of 16mph, it rides confidently fast for a trike. Whether you’re commuting, running errands, or joyriding through the park pretending you’re in a slow-motion chase scene, it keeps pace.

The Battery That Doesn’t Ghost You

Let’s talk range: 35 to 70 miles on a single charge depending on your terrain, usage, and whether you’re hauling gym bags or three bags of dog food and a watermelon. The removable 48V 14.5Ah battery slides into the Hailong Plus housing and pops right out for charging indoors.

For the record, that’s Tesla-grade 21700 cell-level range stuffed into a portable case. And the fact that it doubles as a removable power source means you don’t need to bring the whole trike to your wall socket.

Built for Actual Riding, Not Just Showing Off

Mooncool didn’t just slap a battery on a tricycle and call it a day. The TK1 has actual engineering muscle behind it:

Rear differential mechanism : You don’t just turn, you glide into corners like you’re riding on air.

: You don’t just turn, you glide into corners like you’re riding on air. Hydraulic disc brakes : Yes, both front and rear. With electric cut-off, because safety shouldn’t be optional.

: Yes, both front and rear. With electric cut-off, because safety shouldn’t be optional. Suspension fork : Springy enough to soften the blows of potholes, roots, or your daily regrets.

: Springy enough to soften the blows of potholes, roots, or your daily regrets. Wide 3.0” tires: Float over sand, gravel, and anything your city throws at you.

This is the kind of ride that’s ready for asphalt, dirt paths, and everything in between.

Storage Galore. Seriously.

It comes with both front and rear baskets—and we’re not talking flimsy wire cages. These are big enough for groceries, backpacks, or the world’s most spoiled small dog. The rear basket especially has that “haul like a minivan” energy.

Commuting? No problem. You could ride this thing to work, pack it with lunch, gym gear, and a six-pack of LaCroix, and still have space left over.

Safety, Signals, and Sanity

If you’re riding in a busy city or dimly lit suburb, you’ll appreciate the integrated front LED headlight with horn and tail light with brake and turn signals. There’s even a parking brake, which—trust me—becomes vital when your trike is fully loaded and parked on even the tiniest incline.

And yes, there’s a twist throttle, because some days, pedaling just isn’t the vibe.

Comfort for All Sizes

The TK1 doesn’t judge. Whether you’re 5’0” or 6’3”, the adjustable seat and handlebars let you dial in your perfect fit. The seat is wide, padded, and vacuum-foamed, which means you could actually ride this for an hour without needing a chiropractor afterward.

Combine that with the stable ride of three wheels and you’ve got a recipe for comfort that works whether you’re 25 or 75.

Looks That Don’t Scream “Retirement”

You’ve got options here: from Vibrant Orange and Cyan Green to more low-key Slate Gray and Twilight Mauve. It’s not going to compete with an Italian road bike in the aesthetics department, but it doesn’t look like medical equipment either.

And that, my friends, is a hard line to walk—and Mooncool walks it well.

Value Check: Worth It?

At $1,499, it’s not chump change, but compared to similar trikes like the Lectric XP, you’re getting a lot more for a lot less:

Bigger motor

More range

Full suspension and hydraulic brakes

Folding frame

Baskets included

More pre-assembled out of the box

Honestly, if you’re looking for an electric trike that doesn’t require a second mortgage or a mechanical engineering degree to operate, the TK1 is about as close to perfect as it gets.

Final Thoughts: The Trike That Could

Look, I never thought I’d say this, but I’m kind of obsessed with this trike. The TK1 Folding Electric Trike checks boxes I didn’t even know I had: range, stability, comfort, convenience, and enough hauling power to double as a Costco run assistant.

It’s built for the everyday rider, the cautious commuter, the weekend adventurer, and the person who wants to feel safe, stable, and actually enjoy the ride.

If you’ve been eyeing an electric trike, stop shopping around. This one folds, flies, and fits your life like a glove.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go figure out where I’d park this in my apartment.