Why I’m eyeing the TK1 Folding Electric Trike by Mooncool like it’s my next ride

By Madhurima Nag on Jun 20, 2025, 8:42 am EDT under Product Reviews,

The TK1 Folding Electric Trike is a compact, powerful, and commuter-friendly three-wheeled e-trike with a 1000W peak motor, 70-mile range, hydraulic brakes, and an ultra-stable frame that folds for easy storage. Designed for riders of all sizes and loaded with smart safety and storage features, it's an ideal choice for anyone who wants the comfort and utility of a trike without sacrificing performance or convenience.

Why I’m eyeing the TK1 Folding Electric Trike by Mooncool like it’s my next ride
Image Credit: Mooncool

I’ve test-driven my fair share of bikes, e-bikes, scooters, and the occasional scooter-bike hybrid with a mind of its own. But folding electric trikes? That’s a category I hadn’t paid attention to—until I stumbled across the and now can’t stop thinking about it like it’s a taco I didn’t order but saw on someone else’s plate.

At first glance, this thing looks like something your retired uncle would buy for his weekend farmer’s market runs. But peel back the layers—or, you know, read the specs—and suddenly, it’s less “slow Sunday cruiser” and more “cargo-capable, hill-devouring transformer on three wheels.”

Let me break it down.

The Setup: 95% Assembled, 5% Magic

I’m not going to lie: assembly nightmares are a dealbreaker for me. If I have to break out YouTube, hex keys, and my entire vocabulary of curse words to get something road-ready, I’m out. But the TK1 arrives 95% pre-assembled, which is basically Mooncool saying, “We know you have better things to do.”

You unfold it, pop in a few parts, and you’re off. No guessing, no blood sacrifices to the mechanical gods.

Fold It. Store It. Forget It’s a Trike.

Despite having three 20-inch wheels and a steel-aluminum frame, the TK1 folds down surprisingly compact—just under 40 inches in length and height. If your garage is basically just a panic room for gardening tools and Amazon regrets, you’ll appreciate this. Same if you’re living the apartment life and need to stash it next to your shoes and existential dread.

Bonus: it folds without needing to disassemble it like some kind of IKEA origami. That matters.

Peak Power, Not Peak Price

Here’s where it gets wild. This trike packs a 48V 500W motor with a peak output of 1000W. That’s more juice than you’ll find in some full-sized e-bikes that cost way more. You’ll feel it when climbing hills or carrying groceries, pets, or your emotional baggage in the 450 lbs load capacity.

It’s not trying to win drag races—but with a top speed of 16mph, it rides confidently fast for a trike. Whether you’re commuting, running errands, or joyriding through the park pretending you’re in a slow-motion chase scene, it keeps pace.

The Battery That Doesn’t Ghost You

Let’s talk range: 35 to 70 miles on a single charge depending on your terrain, usage, and whether you’re hauling gym bags or three bags of dog food and a watermelon. The removable 48V 14.5Ah battery slides into the Hailong Plus housing and pops right out for charging indoors.

For the record, that’s Tesla-grade 21700 cell-level range stuffed into a portable case. And the fact that it doubles as a removable power source means you don’t need to bring the whole trike to your wall socket.

Built for Actual Riding, Not Just Showing Off

Mooncool didn’t just slap a battery on a tricycle and call it a day. The TK1 has actual engineering muscle behind it:

  • Rear differential mechanism: You don’t just turn, you glide into corners like you’re riding on air.
  • Hydraulic disc brakes: Yes, both front and rear. With electric cut-off, because safety shouldn’t be optional.
  • Suspension fork: Springy enough to soften the blows of potholes, roots, or your daily regrets.
  • Wide 3.0” tires: Float over sand, gravel, and anything your city throws at you.

This is the kind of ride that’s ready for asphalt, dirt paths, and everything in between.

Storage Galore. Seriously.

It comes with both front and rear baskets—and we’re not talking flimsy wire cages. These are big enough for groceries, backpacks, or the world’s most spoiled small dog. The rear basket especially has that “haul like a minivan” energy.

Commuting? No problem. You could ride this thing to work, pack it with lunch, gym gear, and a six-pack of LaCroix, and still have space left over.

Safety, Signals, and Sanity

If you’re riding in a busy city or dimly lit suburb, you’ll appreciate the integrated front LED headlight with horn and tail light with brake and turn signals. There’s even a parking brake, which—trust me—becomes vital when your trike is fully loaded and parked on even the tiniest incline.

And yes, there’s a twist throttle, because some days, pedaling just isn’t the vibe.

Comfort for All Sizes

The TK1 doesn’t judge. Whether you’re 5’0” or 6’3”, the adjustable seat and handlebars let you dial in your perfect fit. The seat is wide, padded, and vacuum-foamed, which means you could actually ride this for an hour without needing a chiropractor afterward.

Combine that with the stable ride of three wheels and you’ve got a recipe for comfort that works whether you’re 25 or 75.

Looks That Don’t Scream “Retirement”

You’ve got options here: from Vibrant Orange and Cyan Green to more low-key Slate Gray and Twilight Mauve. It’s not going to compete with an Italian road bike in the aesthetics department, but it doesn’t look like medical equipment either.

And that, my friends, is a hard line to walk—and Mooncool walks it well.

Value Check: Worth It?

At $1,499, it’s not chump change, but compared to similar trikes like the Lectric XP, you’re getting a lot more for a lot less:

  • Bigger motor
  • More range
  • Full suspension and hydraulic brakes
  • Folding frame
  • Baskets included
  • More pre-assembled out of the box

Honestly, if you’re looking for an electric trike that doesn’t require a second mortgage or a mechanical engineering degree to operate, the TK1 is about as close to perfect as it gets.

Final Thoughts: The Trike That Could

Look, I never thought I’d say this, but I’m kind of obsessed with this trike. The checks boxes I didn’t even know I had: range, stability, comfort, convenience, and enough hauling power to double as a Costco run assistant.

It’s built for the everyday rider, the cautious commuter, the weekend adventurer, and the person who wants to feel safe, stable, and actually enjoy the ride.

If you’ve been eyeing an electric trike, stop shopping around. This one folds, flies, and fits your life like a glove.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go figure out where I’d park this in my apartment.

Product Reviews

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

70mai to launch Dash Cam 4K T800 on Kickstarter June 19 — The world’s first triple-view dash cam with dual 4K recording
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
70mai to launch Dash Cam 4K T800 on Kickstarter June 19 — The world’s first triple-view dash cam with dual 4K recording
70mai, a global leader in smart automotive electronics, is taking its most advanced dash cam yet to Kickstarter. Launching June 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 brings never-before-seen triple-channel coverage with true 4K front..
Meta x Prada smart glasses might flirt better than you do
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Meta x Prada smart glasses might flirt better than you do
I’ve cared about fashion since my teen years. Designer pieces felt far away. As a writer, I kept gravitating toward Montblanc. Something about the way their pens feel solid, smooth, just right, stuck with me. Later, I started paying attention..
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
How I stopped wasting hours and started Using BPM tools like a grown-up
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
How I stopped wasting hours and started Using BPM tools like a grown-up
Every business has processes. Whether it’s onboarding a new customer, managing inventory, or answering support requests, processes are how things get done. However, when those processes are slow, inefficient, or manual, the machine grinds to a halt. That’s where business process..
I compared Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods Pro (Gen 1) in 2025—here’s which pair I’d still buy
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
I compared Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods Pro (Gen 1) in 2025—here’s which pair I’d still buy
There’s no easy way around it—tech prices keep going up. So if you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds and don’t want to spend upwards of $250, what can you do? Here’s my tip as a thrifty..

Popular Blog Posts

Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

Trump Mobile T1 Phone: Affordable iPhone alternative or made-in-USA dream?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Trump Mobile T1 Phone: Affordable iPhone alternative or made-in-USA dream?
When President Trump pushed Apple to build iPhones in the US, my first thought was—how? Apple won’t jump in because the country lacks the factories, skilled engineers, and local suppliers. And now here we are. The Trump family plans to..
The Frosteam review: My skin just went to therapy, yoga, and an ice bath—all before coffee
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The Frosteam review: My skin just went to therapy, yoga, and an ice bath—all before coffee
Look, I’m not saying my skincare routine was a disaster before The Frosteam came into my life—but I am saying that I once mistook a puffy, overheated face for “dewy glow.” And don’t get me started on my flirtation with..
Are Lenovo laptops good? Let’s keep it real
Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
Are Lenovo laptops good? Let’s keep it real
Every year, a new batch of laptops hits the shelves. Some are flashy, some are overpriced, and some just… exist. But Lenovo? Lenovo has quietly become the go-to brand for people who want solid performance, subtle style, and keyboards that..
Where can I buy refurbished iPhones? Here’s what to know before you do
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Where can I buy refurbished iPhones? Here’s what to know before you do
Let’s face it—smartphones have become wildly expensive. We’re talking over-a-thousand-dollars expensive for the newest models. And while the iPhone is still the gold standard in a lot of ways (camera, reliability, software updates, status symbol vibes, etc.), not everyone wants..
Emotional support AI is real: These 6 devices help us feel less alone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Emotional support AI is real: These 6 devices help us feel less alone
Loneliness doesn’t discriminate—it affects people of all ages and backgrounds, from teens navigating school life to older adults living on their own. In today’s hyper-connected world, it’s ironic how disconnected many of us feel. But thanks to emotional support AI,..
JBL Flip 7 Review: Does it live up to the Flip 6 legacy or fall short?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
JBL Flip 7 Review: Does it live up to the Flip 6 legacy or fall short?
As a product reviewer with over 5 years’ experience at Gadget Flow, I’ve seen my fair share of the JBL Flip iterations. This line has built a reputation a go-to portable for people who want great music while on an..