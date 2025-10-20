Up to 25% off! Ride smarter this fall with Ausom’s high-performance electric scooters

Ausom’s fall promotion spotlights three electric scooters—the L1, L2 Max Dual, and DT2 Pro—each built for a distinct riding style, from city commutes to off-road adventures. With innovations like the shocfree® aviation-grade suspension and up to 25% off using code AUSOM41T3, the lineup blends performance, comfort, and real-world reliability for riders ready to upgrade this season.

If you're shortlisting the Best Electric Scooters for Adults right now, Ausom's fall promotion lines up three strong options—the L1, L2 Max Dual, and DT2 Pro—that map cleanly to commute, mixed‑terrain, and performance riding. Below, let us explore who each model is for, how the hardware solves real problems

Why choose Ausom now

Ausom’ story began years earlier with the development of high-performance off-road scooters. That early work, which included the first patented swingarm suspension in 2016, laid the foundation for what has become the brand’s defining feature: the shocfree® suspension system inspired by aviation landing technology. By combining this innovation with a focus on High Power, Long Range, and stability at speed, Ausom has steadily built a reputation that quickly expanded from Asia to North America and Europe. The launch of its first consumer scooter, the Leopard, in 2023 marked a turning point, followed by the DT series debut in the U.S. in 2024 and a planned European rollout in 2025. Each chapter in this progression reflects the same core commitment—to deliver scooters that translate technical expertise into everyday reliability and rider confidence.

Model 1: L1 — the practical city choice (800W)

For urban riders, the L1 is built to make daily mobility easier, safer, and more reliable. Its 800W motor paired with a 48V/15.6Ah high‑density lithium battery means you can travel up to 70 km on a single charge in Standard Mode, removing the constant worry about running out of power mid‑week. The three‑speed intelligent control system lets you adapt quickly to changing conditions—from a steady cruise to a brisk 45 km/h sprint—while the 27 N·m peak torque gives you the confidence to tackle inclines and uneven roads without hesitation.

Security and safety are central to the experience. With dual‑mode smart unlock (NFC, phone, or passcode), you don’t have to worry about leaving it outside while running errands. The military‑grade braking system, combining E‑ABS and dual disc brakes, shortens stopping distance by 35%, giving you control even in sudden situations. Meanwhile, intelligent turn signals and high‑intensity brake lights ensure you are visible to those around you.

Comfort has not been overlooked. The shocfree® aviation‑grade suspension cuts road vibration by up to 90%, making cracked pavement and potholes far less punishing. A full‑color display keeps you informed of speed, battery life, and mileage at a glance, while the adjustable handlebars let you tailor the ride to your height. Add in dual charging ports that refill the battery in about four hours, and the L1 quickly proves itself as a practical companion for daily life.

In short, the L1 empowers commuters, students, and everyday city riders with a mix of range, safety, and comfort that transforms routine trips into smooth, predictable journeys.

Model 2: L2 Max Dual — dual‑motor confidence for mixed terrain (2×1000W)

When your rides stretch beyond smooth city blocks into suburban climbs, gravel paths, or uneven shoulders, the L2 Max Dual is built to give you control in every situation. With dual 1000W motors delivering a combined 2688W of peak power, acceleration feels confident and hill starts are no longer intimidating. The powerful drivetrain supports climbs of up to 46%, allowing you to tackle steep inclines without hesitation. A self‑learning energy management system adapts to your riding style to extend battery life, making the scooter capable of up to 90 km on a single charge, so weekend rides or long commutes won’t leave you hunting for an outlet.

What sets the L2 Max Dual apart is its stability on unpredictable terrain. It’s the first scooter to integrate shocfree® aviation‑grade takeoff and landing shock absorption with front and rear rocker arms, meaning cracks, loose gravel, or brick surfaces are smoothed out instead of rattling you. Pair that with tubeless tires, which reduce the risk of pinch flats and make roadside fixes easier, and the ride becomes less stressful and far more enjoyable.

Safety remains front and center: front and rear mechanical disc brakes with ABE technology provide dependable stopping power at higher speeds, while the scooter’s balance and suspension keep you steady when braking on less‑than‑perfect ground. And with a top speed of up to 65 mph under test conditions, the L2 Max Dual gives riders the headroom they need while still being adaptable to local regulations.

For those who split time between weekday commuting and weekend trail exploration, the L2 Max Dual isn’t just a scooter—it’s the assurance that no matter where the road or path leads, you’ll have the power, range, and comfort to handle it confidently.

Model 3: DT2 Pro — range and power for enthusiasts (2×1100W)

The DT2 Pro is designed for riders who need extended range and higher performance capabilities. It is equipped with dual 1100W motors, delivering a combined 2912W of peak power to support stronger acceleration and the ability to handle steep inclines. With a maximum incline capability of 53%, it handles even the steepest urban or off-road terrain with ease. Under laboratory conditions, the scooter achieves a range of up to 115 km, offering sufficient distance for longer commutes or recreational use without frequent recharging.

Ride quality is enhanced by front and rear swingarm shock absorbers featuring Ausom’s shocfree® aviation landing technology, with dual-spring suspension on the rear wheel providing added shock absorption for a smoother, more stable ride across uneven or unpredictable terrain. Tubeless tires add durability and make roadside maintenance simpler, while also contributing to a smoother ride.

The DT2 Pro also features high-performance hydraulic disc brakes, delivering more responsive and consistent braking than standard mechanical systems. As the only model among Ausom’s top three to include this advanced setup, it offers the highest braking specification in the lineup—ensuring greater control and safety at higher speeds or on steep descents.

Overall, the DT2 Pro combines long range, robust power, and stability features, making it suitable for riders who want a scooter capable of handling longer distances and more demanding conditions.

Limited-Time Savings Across the Entire Ausom Lineup

