Top 10 unisex gift ideas that everyone will love this year

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 4, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest

Looking for presents that please a wide range of tastes and interests? Gender neutral items are the way to go. Check out our top 10 unisex gift ideas in 2024—they'll delight any recipient.

Need a gift for someone you don’t know? Whether you’re shopping for the office grab-bag exchange or a present for someone on your spouse’s side of the family, buy something that’s sure to delight everyone on your list. I’m here to help with Gadget Flow’s top 10 unisex gift ideas for 2024.

Choosing a gift that anyone would love is a fine art. I like to find trending items that most people would find useful or enjoyable—like an elegant but cool pen for the office or a stainless steel water bottle. Other popular gifts this year have been Bluetooth speakers, belt bags, and board games.

With that in mind, I’ve gathered Gadget Flow’s top choices below. Most can be ordered on Amazon, and many are under $50. Below, you’ll find a range of gifts, from tech gadgets to kitchen accessories, that pretty much anyone is sure to love!

1. A pair of everyday earbuds

Everyday Earbuds
Raycon The Everyday Earbuds with a laptop

Earbuds make excellent gender-neutral gifts, as they help your giftee take calls and listen to music on the go. These earbuds, aptly named The Everyday Earbuds by Raycon, tick all the boxes and have both ANC and awareness modes.

These earbuds are ergonomically designed with soft gel tips, so users can listen in comfort for hours. Plus, with 4 built-in microphones, the speaker’s voice will be loud and clear for conference calls and personal chats.

2. A stainless steel lemon squeezer

Zulay Kitchen Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer
Zulay Kitchen Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer with drinks

Whether they drink cocktails or lemonades, your giftee will be thrilled to receive the Zulay Kitchen Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer. Designed for maximum extraction, this squeezer makes getting fresh lemon or lime juice a breeze. With its grooved bowl and built-in strainer, no seeds or pulp will fall into their drink.

It saves counter space and is durable, crafted from rust-resistant stainless steel. Cleaning is a cinch—just pop it in the dishwasher.

3. A stylish beverage can cooler

BruMate Hopsulator Trio
BrüMate Hopsulator Trio in 2 color options

In hot weather, canned drinks warm up fast. Help your giftee sip cold beverages for longer with the BrüMate Hopsulator Trio. Trio. This 3-in-1 can cooler is a party essential, fitting 16-oz. cans, 12-oz. cans with its Arctic Adapter gel pack. It can even double as a pint glass!

The double-walled stainless steel and copper layer work together to keep drinks 20 times colder than a regular holder, an impressive feat, in my opinion. It also keeps hot drinks warm, making it versatile for any beverage. It’s an excellent unisex gift idea.

4. A click pen for handwritten notes

The James Brand The Burwell Click Pen
The James Brand The Burwell Pen in use

Let your recipient sign the odd document or sketch a floorplan in style with a high-quality, practical click pen like The James Brand The Burwell.

This sleek and stylish pen fits comfortably in pockets, making it ideal for daily carry. Built to withstand everyday use, it won’t bend or break. The smooth one-handed click mechanism makes it a joy to use. Compatible with G2 style refills, it’s easy to find replacements.

5. A portable Bluetooth speaker

Beats Pill
Beats Pill in read on a shelf

Portable Bluetooth speakers have become increasingly popular, so the new Beats Pill will surely be a hit. This little powerhouse delivers advanced audio performance thanks to its racetrack woofer that pumps out deeper bass and clear mid-tones without distortion.

The upgraded tweeter provides crystal-clear high notes and rich mid-range tones, ensuring an outstanding listening experience. With an IP67 rating, it’s tough enough to handle dust, sand, and water.

6. A flat USB-C wall charger

Belkin BoostCharge on a nightstand

If your giftee has devices to charge—and they do—they’ll love the Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C wall charger. This compact and powerful charger powers up to 3 devices simultaneously, so it’s great for travel or home use.

With 67W of power, it can charge a laptop at full speed or charge an iPhone from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes. Plus, it’s made from recycled materials and comes in plastic-free packaging, making it an environmentally friendly choice.

7. A calming weighted pillow

Quiet Mind Weighted Pillow in a video

Anyone can appreciate a gift that helps them wind down and relax after a long day. The Quiet Mind Weighted Pillow is designed to do just that. Its innovative design uses Deep Pressure Stimulation (DPS) to provide comfort and relief from ADHD, anxiety, stress, insomnia, and loneliness.

The premium memory foam contours to the body, offering customized support and relaxation. Then, the patent-pending design gives people the sensation of hugging a cloud. It’s one of my favorite unisex gift ideas.

8. A minimalist cable bag

Aer Tech Collection Cable Kit 3 on an outdoor table

Upgrade their tech carry game with the Cable Kit 3 from the Aer Tech Collection. This organizer provides flexible storage for tech essentials like cables, SSDs, and chargers. With it, your giftee can carry their accessories with confidence—all items stay organized and won’t be damaged.

Meanwhile, the materials are waterproof, so rain and splashes aren’t a concern. The wide access main compartment features multiple smaller pockets, keeping everything tidy.

9. A portable keyboard

Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 with a tablet

Enhance their productivity on the go with the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2. This ultra-slim, lightweight keyboard lets people switch between up to 3 Bluetooth-connected devices.

The well-spaced scissor keys make typing comfortable and precise, whether your giftee is working on a tablet, phone, or laptop. Its built-in protective cover ensures durability, and with a battery life that lasts up to 3 years.

10. A fun Amazon smart speaker

Everyone can use a little extra help at home. The Amazon Echo Pop is as fun as it is functional. With its semi-spherical design and vibrant color options, it adds a pop of personality to any room.

Equipped with Alexa, this little speaker can do it all. From reading audiobooks and controlling smart lights and plugs to reordering household essentials, it makes everyday tasks easier. Plus, with eero Built-in, it extends an existing eero wifi network by up to 1,000 square feet.

These gadgets are practical and stylish—they make excellent unisex gift ideas for anyone on your list!

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
