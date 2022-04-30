Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones

Want to treat your loved one to something special, without going off budget? Check out the best new gadgets under $100. They're cool tech for a bargain.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse in black

Does someone you love have a birthday, anniversary, or a special day coming up? Get them something nice—and new— with any of the gadgets on today’s roundup. The best new gadgets under $100 are sure to impress and they’re gentle on your wallet.

Think you can’t buy an amazing gift for under $100? Well, the Wyze Lock Bolt costs just $69.99 and it lets your giftee unlock their front door with their fingerprint.

Then, Logitech’s latest mouse, the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, adds comfort and style to your recipient’s work desk for the same price.

Check out these gadgets and more for brand-new gift ideas under $100.

1. The Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller lets your giftee see and manage their garage door anywhere and at all times for safety.

Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller in a garage

Give your loved one peace of mind with the Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller. With just a tap in the companion app, it allows them to view, open or close their garage door from anywhere. What’s more, it sends notifications if the door stays open for a preset amount of time.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

2. The Nomad 65W Power Adapter helps them fast charge their MacBook, iPhone, and more, thanks to GaN power conversion.

Nomad 65W Power Adapter front and side view

Everyone wants a better, faster way to charge their devices. And with the Nomad 65W Power Adapter, your loved one can power 2 devices at once, faster than they could with a regular charger. With its palm-sized design, it’s ultra portable, making it one of the best new gadgets under $100.

Get it for $69.95 on the official website.

3. The VAVA 2K Webcam enhances your loved one’s livestreams and conference calls with its auto light correction, noise-filtering mics, etc.

VAVA 2K Webcam on a Mac

Does your giftee rely on video calls for work? Ensure they always look their best with the VAVA 2K Webcam. It has a CMOS 4 MP image sensor, creating a detailed picture. With its auto light correction, it prevents blur.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

Blink&Drink Smart Bottle on a beach

Show your giftee how much you care with the Blink&Drink Smart Bottles. This range of smart water bottles supports a healthy life with UVC sterilization and water-consumption tracking, helping your loved one understand their hydration.

Get them starting at $83 on the official website.

5. The Wyze Lock Bolt helps your special someone easily lock and unlock the door with their fingerprint. It even auto locks after a preset time.

Wyze Lock Bolt on a door

Make their life just a little easier with the Wyze Lock Bolt. Your giftee will love that it unlocks/locks the front door via fingerprints in just 0.5 seconds. It can also give guests a code for entry, making it one of the best new gadgets under $100.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

6. The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse adds a unique look to their workspace and helps reduce their wrist strain during computer work.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse in a video

Does your special someone work long hours in front of a computer? Help them keep their wrists healthy with the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse. Featuring a unique, upright design, this mouse keeps their wrists in a more natural, handshake-like position.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

7. The mophie powerstation hub portable battery lets your giftee power their devices anywhere with its 6,000 mAh battery and slim design.

mophie powerstation hub with gadgets

Your loved one won’t run out of batteries when they have the mophie powerstation hub portable battery. One of the best new gadgets under $100, it provides up to 18 watts of power and even delivers wireless charging for Qi-enabled gadgets. With multiple ports, they can charge several devices simultaneously.

Get it for $49.95 on the official website.

8. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K with Lightning Connector is MFi certified and gives their iPhone or iPhone a quick charge.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank in a video

Simplify their Apple charging with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K with Lighting Connector. They can use the same Lightning cable they use for their iPhone. Even better, this power bank is lightweight and easy to carry.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

9. The Door Ringer video doorbell lets your recipient hear, see, and speak to anyone at their front door, no matter where they are.

Door Ringer on a brick wall

Your special someone can always monitor and manage their front door with the Door Ringer video doorbell. Completely wireless, it boasts HD-quality video, 2-way audio, motion sensors, and smartphone alerts, which is why it made our list of the best new gadgets under $100.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

HOKOLITE on a person outdoors

Support your loved one’s passion for outdoor adventures with the HOKOLITE 210°-beam headlamp. It lights their way during camping trips or explorations. Meanwhile, the battery lasts for up to 10 hours.

Get it for $32.99 on the official website.

Treat the people you love to the latest tech while staying on budget, with the best new gadgets for under $100. Which ones will you go for? Let us know in the comments.

