Family gift ideas 2024: gadgets that bring everyone closer

Discover gadgets that bring everyone closer in 2024! Unite and elevate every moment with our top picks for family gift ideas this year.

Give gifts that foster family ties!

There’s a lot of discussion in the news and on social media about how spending more time on screens leads to fewer quality social interactions. Humans are hard-wired to enjoy the company of others, and no group is more important than family. So, consider the family gift ideas below when shopping for your partner, parents, or best friend. From smart displays to pizza ovens, these suggestions help bring people closer.

What are the best gifts to bring families closer? Well, I always consider what activities my family and I already enjoy doing together. For instance, every Friday, we have a family movie night. So an ideal gift for us might be a projector or an outdoor TV—items that would take our family tradition to the next level.

If you live far from your relatives, a gift that bridges the distance can make all the difference. There are plenty of great webcams that can make hopping on video calls easier and more enjoyable. Then, the latest generation of digital photo frames connects to Wi-Fi, letting you update grandma’s feed of grandkid photos daily.

Technology doesn’t have to drive us apart. Used consciously, it can help us stay close despite intense work schedules and cross-country moves. The gifts below suit a wide range of interests, but all can help you spend more time with the people you love the most.

1. An Amazon smart display supports better calls

Amazon Echo Show 8 on a table

While it’s very tech-forward, the Amazon Echo Show 8 will make video calls with friends and family easier. This device sports a sleek new display with an edge-to-edge screen and a centered camera, making calls much clearer and more immersive. The audio is also top-notch, thanks to the Spatial Audio Processing feature that adapts the sound to any room, ensuring you don’t miss a word.

What really impresses me is the improved home screen that adjusts based on proximity, giving your giftee personalized information. Meanwhile, Alexa responds 40% faster for easy-breezy smart home controls.

2. A laser projector creates cinematic movie nights

ViewSonic M1+ in a video

Projectors come in all shapes and sizes…and all price points. A premium projector, like the BenQ V500i 4K HDR might set you back nearly $3,500, while the ViewSonic M1+ is priced at just $305. For simplicity’s sake, in this blog, I will focus on the M1+, which makes more sense as a family gift.

It’s packed with quality features, like a short-throw lens that allows it to project large images in small spaces. The Wi-Fi connectivity means it’s compatible with your favorite streaming services.

My favorite feature for families is the lightweight & portable design. This ensures you can take it on the road, like to your family vacation spot, or set it up on the patio for an outdoor film. Either way, it gets the family watching something together.

3. A robot vacuum and mop reduces chores

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro vacuuming a floor

Do you and your partner spend a significant amount of time doing household chores throughout the week? Automate some of the work so that you can go on a date night instead. The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum can tackle the floors. This robot vacuum and mop combo has a unique oscillating mopping system and powerful 3,000 Pa suction. It can handle everything from wood and laminate to tile. The advanced 3D obstacle avoidance technology helps the robot detect and dodge everyday objects like shoes, pet bowls, and toys.

One of my favorite features is its ability to identify different floor types. In mopping mode, it steers clear of carpets and automatically adjusts suction power for optimal cleaning. The intuitive Yeedi app lets users tweak settings, pick specific rooms to clean, and even control it with Alexa or Google Assistant.

4. A sound bar delivers theater-like audio

Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 in a lifestyle scene

An updated entertainment space can encourage everyone to put down their devices and hang out in the living area. The BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 transforms any space into a cinematic haven, making every spot feel like the best seat in the house. With 11 speaker units, it delivers immersive surround sound that fills the entire space.

The BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 supports high-quality audio formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS, and IMAX Enhanced, ensuring you enjoy your favorite movies and shows in the best possible sound. You can expand your setup with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers for an even more immersive experience.

5. A pizza oven makes family mealtime fun

Solo Stove Pi Prime outdoors

Bring the whole family outdoors for good eats with the Solo Stove Pi Prime. Designed for outdoor use, this pizza oven gets your family in the fresh air and cooking as a group. You could make it a weekly tradition in the summer.

The beautifully designed oven heats up in just 15 minutes and can cook delicious stone-baked pizza in as few as 90 seconds. The Pi Prime offers easy temperature control with its front-facing dial, so you can easily adjust the flame and heat levels to your liking. Its efficient demi-dome design, combined with a cordierite stone cooking surface, ensures even heat distribution and a crisp crust, just like professional chefs have been doing for over 200 years.

6. A webcam that makes video calls easier

Logitech BRIO 300 on a computer display

A video call isn’t the same as an in-person chat. But a webcam like the Logitech BRIO 300 can make them easier. This 1080p webcam ensures users look their best even in tricky lighting conditions, thanks to its auto light correction feature. Available in 3 stunning colors, it lets you choose a look that matches your personality.

It also considers sustainability; the BRIO 300 is made with at least 48% recycled plastic. This results in a chic speckled design that adds a modern touch to your desk setup. With USB-C connectivity, setting it up is a breeze. With its high resolution and auto-light correction, this webcam ensures that the video quality is always top-notch.

Aura Digital Photo Frame with plants

Send photos directly from your phone to Gram and Pop’s photo frame when they have the Aura Digital Photo Frames. These frames come in various styles, colors, and sizes to match any home decor.

Sharing your photos is super simple; you can send photos to one or multiple frames simultaneously via the Aura app or your camera roll. Even better, the setup is easy—everything connects over Wi-Fi, and the storage is free and unlimited.

8. An instant camera allows hands-on photo fun

Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 in a white color option

Treat older kids or siblings to the tactile joy of creating instant photos with the Polaroid Now+. It combines traditional instant photography with app settings for aperture priority, light painting, double exposure, etc.

What’s more, the camera comes with 5 lens settings, which allow a variety of capture styles, such as starburst, yellow, blue, and red vignettes. This classically styled gadget is sure to get everyone engaged and talking; it also creates mementos that can be displayed on desks or stuck into journals.

9. A tabletop fireplace brings everyone together

FLIKFIRE Mini Personal Table Top Fireplace on a coffee table

The FLIKRFIRE Mini Personal Table Top Fireplace creates an indoor ambiance, encouraging families to sit around the coffee table and relax. This compact fireplace is beautifully crafted with hand-turned ashwood from the Carpathian Mountains and sturdy cast iron components from South Pittsburg, Tennessee, making it a stylish addition to any room.



What’s great is its size—it’s designed to be 30% smaller than the original, so it’s great for creating that intimate, snug atmosphere wherever you place it. Operating it is super simple, too. It’s fueled by isopropyl alcohol, giving you up to 30 minutes of burn time with just a few ounces of rubbing alcohol. Whether cooking up s’mores or adding a special touch to your dinner, you can do it safely over this flame without worrying about soot or affecting your AC.

10. A calming electric kettle for hot drinks

Fellow Electric Kettle in a YouTube video

Who doesn’t love catching up with loved ones over a cup of tea? The Fellow Electric Kettle can set it all into motion with its timeless charm and modern convenience. This electric kettle captures the classic look of a stovetop teapot but with features designed for today’s kitchen needs.

Using it is a breeze with its simple one-touch operation and handy LED indicator that lights up when your water reaches boiling point. With a generous 1.5-liter capacity, the Clyde handles everything from brewing tea to making quick meals.

I love how it helps keep my kitchen tidy—the drip-free spout and clear water level markings ensure no mess, and the 3-foot cord wrap keeps things neat and organized.

Give memorable family gifts in 2024

I hope you’ve found something special that resonates with your loved ones. Whether enhancing calls or cozying up with a tabletop fireplace, these gadgets are designed to bring us closer together. Here’s to making every moment count with the ones who matter most!