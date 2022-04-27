Top board games of the week: Castles by the Sea, Fortress of Terror, and more

Do you know what time it is? It's time for this week's picks for the top board games. From Castles by the Sea to Fortress of Terror, there are all kinds of exciting tabletop games waiting for you to gather around with a few good friends. Read on to find out what others made this week's list.

It’s that time of the week again where if you’re bored, you’ll be bored no more. This is because there’s a whole new batch of board games we’re delving into today and we want to see what they’re all about. Board games can include card games, tabletop RPGs, and all kinds of other exciting types. So which ones are we getting into this week? Let’s go ahead and check them out.

Anunnaki: Dawn of the Gods

The game ‘Anunnaki: Dawn of the Gods’ mixes fantasy with science fiction and places you, not in a dystopian future, but in a dystopian past. In this game, there are Houses of the Anunnaki which the terrestrial populous view as gods, and each player will take control of one of these houses. You’ll be given an opportunity to build settlements and summon gods. You’ll be able to recruit followers and conquer territories–all while claiming treasures and developing technologies.

Anunnaki: Dawn of the Gods supports up to 4 players at 13-years and up. Sessions can take a little more than an hour and a half. There are even more than 80 miniatures and game pieces too, which keep things interesting.

You can get Anunnaki: Dawn of the Gods on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $96.

Castles by the Sea

Tabletop ‘Castles by the Sea’ is a straightforward, yet colorful game with loads of charm. It features fun, vibrant artwork across its various components and is easy to play. The game puts you in control of your kingdom where you’ll build magical sandcastles and lead its ‘Shoreling’ inhabitants against the many threats that await. Meanwhile, you’ll also seek to lay claim as well.

This gorgeous game can entertain up to 4 players at a time while lasting around 30 to 45 minutes per session. It features game boards, cards, and all kinds of pieces with which you can use and interact. Easily one of our top board games of the week.

You can get Castles by the Sea on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $45.

Fortress of Terror

The game ‘Fortress of Terror’ is described as a “roll-and-write solo adventure game” that you can print at home. It combines a custom digital cards app, along with a ‘Roll-With-It’ system. It promises endless possibilities and gameplay requiring you to complete tasks and escape mazes and dungeons. Of course, doing this will involve solving puzzles or dealing with enemies along the way.

Fortress of Terror allows you to play by yourself while delivering a fun and enjoyable tabletop adventure. Using a combination of game components and the dedicated app, it’s sure to offer a super-cool game experience you won’t need to rely on anyone else to play.

You can get Fortress of Terror on Kickstarter with pledges starting at only $5.

Tenebrae: Fate of Asteria

While it’s not a game by itself, ‘Tenebrae: Fate of Asteria’ offers you a slew of exciting game pieces, miniatures, and collectibles. These can be used to enhance or expand your tabletop adventures across RPGs or you can simply enjoy painting and collecting them.

These little guys feature an incredible amount of detail. Not only that, there’s plenty of variety as well. If you’re looking for a new way to broaden your collection of game pieces and take your tabletop gaming to the next level, this is well worth checking out. Definitely our top board game accessory of the week.

You can get a piece of the Tenebrae: Fate of Asteria collection on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $22.

Table Golf Association

We’re so used to seeing fantasy RPGs and sci-fi adventures that a title like ‘Table Golf Association’ can almost catch us off guard. That, however, doesn’t mean it’s not a great tabletop board game. In fact, it’s a fantastic golf simulation that fans of the sport are sure to appreciate. It’s easy to set up and play, brings a special level of quality to its craftsmanship, and has endless replayability.

Table Golf Association can support as many as 8 different players from ages 8 and up. Sessions can last as little as 30-minutes or as long as 2-hours. It all depends on how many people are involved and how you play. Either way, it’s loads of fun. But hey, that’s just par for the course for board games we support.

You can get the Table Golf Association game on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $75.

Asgard Rising: The Riddle of Steel

Here’s another slick board game enhancer that brings a myriad of high-detail game pieces. It’s another great accessory set that lets you use a wide range of new items throughout your tabletop gaming sessions. This impressive campaign features 3D printable STL files and dioramas. If you’re into this sort of thing, you should head on over to the official Kickstarter to check out ‘Asgard Rising: The Riddle of Steel.’

You can get Asgard Rising: The Riddle of Steel on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $2.

The World Travelers Society: An Immersive Mystery Adventure

In this narrative adventure game that mixes history and fiction, you’ll have the opportunity to go to 1930s Shanghai, where you’ll solve an intriguing mystery. It incorporates all kinds of fantastic props and game pieces, from its secretive wooden box to its assortment of documents and other items. If you love great storytelling, this is a game for you.

The World Travelers Society game features puzzle-solving, code-breaking, message detection, clue finding, and much more. It’s a great way to enjoy a rainy day and it’s available through the official Kickstarter campaign.

You can get The World Travelers Society game on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $25.

Until next week, game on with these great board games

That’s all for this week’s top board games and accessories. But don’t worry. We’ll be back again with even more great suggestions. In the meantime, be sure to check out these super-fun games for yourself and enjoy a whole new tabletop adventure. Have a suggestion of your own? Don’t forget to let us know in the comments below.