Top games of the week: Shake that City, Mycelium: A Mushling Game & Numbsters

2023 is almost here, and you know what that means, board game fans. It's time to plan your 2023 game lineup. Check out the titles below for some ideas.

Shake That City makes every game a fun puzzle

Planning your board game lineup for 2023? We’ve got some cool titles to suggest with these new Kickstarter board games. Whether you’re looking for solo fun, RPGs, or family-friendly board games, there’s something for everyone here.

If you’re into fantasy games, consider Heroes of Might and Magic III: the board game. It delves players into the cult fantasy world with different scenarios, an adventure map to explore, and more.

Then, compete with your family to see who can design the best city block in Shake That City. Created for 1–4 players, it plays 20–40 minutes.

2023 is going to be a great year for board games. Just check out the titles below.

Heroes of Might and Magic III: the Board Game

Heroes of Might and Magic III the Board Game
Heroes of Might and Magic III: The Board Game box

Based on the cult fantasy computer game, Heroes of Might and Magic III: The Board Game is an adventure-driven strategy game for 1–3 players. It includes solo, cooperative, and competitive scenarios, so it’s pretty versatile.

At the game’s start, you only know what’s around your Town. But as you travel, you’ll add to your knowledge of the world map. Meanwhile, you build an army of creatures, level up your hero, and master magic.

Sign up for late pledges on the official website.

Shake That City

Shake That City video

Think you can design a beautiful city block? Play Shake That City with your family, one of our favorite new Kickstarter board games. This engaging city-planning game suits 1–4 players and lasts 20-40 minutes.

To play, you’ll create a city block using patterns from the Cube Shaker. Place the mix of building tiles in preferred configurations on your grid-like game board to score points.

The player with the best design (i.e., the highest score) wins.

Pledge $29 for a Kickstarter edition of the game.

Mycelium: A Mushling Game

Top games of the week: Shake that City, Mycelium: A Mushling Game & Numbsters
Mycelium: a Mushing Game promotional illustration

Delight the botanists and scientists in your group with Mycelium: a Mushling Game. This mushroom-inspired board game has players leading a colony of fungal creatures.

You’ll compete with up to 3 other mushling colonies to gather 10 nutrients with the help of your Gatherer Mushling to explore the forest and bring the nutrients back.

You have to think ahead while playing this game and predict where the Nutrients will appear. That way, you can be in the right spot at the right time.

A $50 pledge on Kickstarter reserves you a standard edition of the game.

Numbsters

Top games of the week: Shake that City, Mycelium: A Mushling Game & Numbsters
Numbsters game artwork

Play with numbers in your spare time with the Numbsters solo wallet game. Designed for solo play, this fun number-crunching game is excellent whenever you have extra time. And it’s one of the best new Kickstarter board games this week.

Each Numbster card has a number and a unique ability. You’ll start with 6 random Numbsters (and the Mouth card). Then, you’ll have to eat, maneuver, and manipulate along your way to a win.

You win if you get down to just 1 Numbster and the Mouth card. The cool thing about this game is it’s entirely playable in hand, so no table is necessary.

Back a physical deck of Numbsters for $12 on Kickstarter.

ADVENTure Calendar

ADVENTure Calendar
ADVENTure Clanader with components

Add RPG fun to your holidays with the ADVENTure Calendar. It’s an advent calendar for RPG fans. So you’ll open 24 miniatures—1 per day—throughout advent.

Plus, you can play 1 adventure and 4 game sessions at the end of each week with the miniatures you’ve found. How fun is that?

Meanwhile, ADVENTure Calendar comes with everything you need to play, including character sheets and battle maps. You even get a beautiful Grimoire box.

Preorder it for $80 on Kickstarter

Improve your game nights in 2023

Keep your game nights fresh with these new Kickstarter board games. Whether you’re all about card games or want to start a new Christmas tradition with RPGs, these games cover a range of styles.

Which ones would you love to own? Tell us in the comment section.

