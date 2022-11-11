Top games and accessories of the week: TableTone, Canvas & Fit to print

Can't find anything to play? We've got suggestions for you in today's roundup. These games have everything you need to beat boredom into the ground.

TableTone creates immersive soundscapes for TTRPGs

At Gadget Flow, we love board games, TTRPGs, and RPGs. So today, we’re rounding up the top games and accessories of the week. From an adaptive audio app for TTRPGs to a dice game that suits both adult and family game nights, these are the games and accessories to own.

Take your TTRPGs over the top with the welove.audio TableTone. This adaptive app automatically creates a soundtrack for your game based on specific inputs. It saves you time and makes your games more immersive than ever.

Then, for a game with excellent versatility, consider Chicken!. With its classic look and gameplay, this is a dice game for all ages. Take it to game night at your local pub or play it with the kiddos—this game is fun for everyone.

Ready for some fun? Check out the games below!

GMs everywhere will appreciate TableTone, an adaptive audio app for TTRPGs by welove.audio. It automatically chooses the ideal soundtrack for your game, depending on its location and situation.

Interestingly, TableTone’s music, ambiance, and sounds are adaptive—they’re nothing like traditional playlists or music tools. The sound you get responds to your input and is customized to fit your story.

So you can alter mood and intensity via the intuitive controls. What’s more, the audio is custom-produced an high-quality. It’s one of our top games and accessories of the week.

The app is coming soon. Visit the official website for details.

Canvas: Finishing Touches

Canvas: Finishing Touches as artwork

Love Canvas? Then you need to check out Canvas: Finishing Touches. It requires the Canvas base game but can be played with or without the Reflections expansion.

Here’s the storyline: a new gallery wants paintings for its exhibit. But the works must satisfy the Elements of Design. You must compete with other artists to get your artwork in the frames.

Deeply strategic with simple rules, this expansion will become a game night favorite. It’s best for ages 14+ and takes 30 minutes to play.

Pledge $35 for the Deluxe Edition on Kickstarter.

Fit to Print

Fit to Print game box and pieces

From the makers of Calico, CASCADIA, and Verdant comes Fit to Print, a puzzly, tile-laying board game for 1–6 players that takes only 15–30 minutes to play.

In this game, you’re the editor at one of Thistleville’s local newspapers. The front page is due in an hour, so you’ve got to grab the top stories and match them with the right photo. Plus, there’s advertising.

Your skills will be tested as you compete to be the most newsworthy editor in town. Super fun to play, it’s one of our top games and accessories of the week.

Back a Fit to Print Kickstarter edition for $29 or more on Kickstarter.

Chicken!

Chicken! game artwork

Both adults and kids will have a blast playing Chicken!, a strategic dice game that has you raising chickens on a farm and protecting them from foxes.

The rules are simple, so anyone can learn to play, including grandma and the kids. It offers exciting moments and chuckles, so it’s excellent for any game night.

Preorder the Deluxe Edition for $35 on Kickstarter.

Unconscious Mind

Unconscious Mind game illustration

Follow in Freud’s footsteps and delve into your patients’ dreams in Unconcious Mind. This new title from Fantasia Games combines engine building, worker placement, action programming, and multiple rondels, ensuring that turn has a ripple effect.

As a member of Freud’s Wednesday Psychological Society, you need to master therapeutic techniques, set up a practice, and expand your clientele. Through dream analysis, you dig into your patients’ unconscious minds and ease their suffering.

Go for the win by publishing treatises to advance your scholarly reputation. It’s one of our top games and accessories of the week.

Preorder it for about $70 on Kickstarter.