Top board games of the week: Septima, Muskoka, and Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City

Epic Encounters: Local Legends tavern imagery

Ready for another edition of Gadget Flow’s top board games of the week? From a tavern-based RPG supplement to a ghostly card game, this week’s list has something for every board game enthusiast.

Yes, this week saw the promotion of an array of new games on Kickstarter, each with its own flair. We love Local Legends, a tabletop game that aims to turn your players’ tavern stops into epic legends.

And, on the family-friendly spectrum, Muskoka immerses players 8 years old and up in the beauty and wonderous landscape of northern Canada.

So, without further ado, these are the top board games of the week.

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City game box

Love the video game Cyberpunk 2077? Then check out the board game Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City. A competitive game for 1–4 players, you assume the role of gangs fighting to control the underground world of Night City. Battle with other gangs to dominate and earn street creed to improve your reputation.

You choose your story and select your gang. Each gang specializes in a particular group of skills, and you’ll need to reach victory, deploying a strategy to preserve and earn your reputation.

Support Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City for $110 on Kickstarter.

Epic Encounters: Local Legends

Epic Encounters: Local Legends in a YouTube video

Are you a GM? Ensure your tavern trips aren’t just forgettable subplots but legends in their own right with Epic Encounters: Local Legends. This 5e RPG supplement captures pub life’s chaos, excitement, and danger and offers 10 complete taverns you can drop into your games.

From the same team that brought you Epic Encounters, DARK SOULS: the board game, and Bardsung, this supplement enhances pub visits with stunning tavern art, 60 NPCs, and immersive tavern games bringing your campaigns to life.

Best of all, these taverns are ready to play out of the box, no matter your level of GM expertise, saving you time and stress. Immerse your players with 3 books full of GM advice, plot hooks, and new rules, making it one of Gadget Flow’s top board games of the week.

Want to play this game? Pledge $45.24 toward its creation on Kickstarter.

Septima

Septima game and pieces

Indulge in a Euro-fantasy world of witchcraft while playing Septima, a highly interactive strategy game from Mindclash Games. The leader of a powerful coven of witches, your objective is to overthrow your rivals and become the successor to Septima, the High Witch.

The game features a quick setup along with intuitive rules. Even better, you can play it in under 2 hours, so it’s great for rainy summer afternoons when you still want to get stuff done. You’ll play through 4 seasons of 5 rounds each, gathering your coven and earning Wisdom points to become the successor.

And how do you gain wisdom points? By brewing potions, performing rituals, and turning suspicion into acceptance. The card-driven action system is fast-paced and involves teamwork, giving you a bonus effect. But direct use of magic attracts witch hunters. How much are you willing to risk for power? The choice is yours.

Preorder Septima for $78.89 on Kickstarter.

The Extra Fabulous Experience

The Extra Fabulous Experience book and Booty-Call game

The first game and book from comic creator Zach M. Stafford, The Extra Fabulous Experience is designed to be an experience. With a disclaimer that both Good Comics for Bad People (the book) and BOO-TY CALL (the game) contain mature words and references, we can only surmise that both are raucous fun.

BOO-TY CALL is a game where, in the words of board game influencer Danielle Standring, mediums host a seance trying to hook up with as many ghosts as possible. Yep, you read that right!

The game is easy to learn. Simply draw a ghost identity card and remember who you are. Then shuffle it amongst 7 other ghost cards. A medium then chooses from two seance cards, asking the ghost a question.

But as a ghost, your communication skills are limited. Depending on your abilities, you may have to moan or knock to confirm or deny a question which is why it’s one of Gadget Flow’s top board games of the week. If a medium guesses your identity correctly, you both earn a point.

Pledge $25 toward this game’s creation on Kickstarter.

Muskoka

Muskoka promotional design

Looking for a fun new board game to play with the family? Gather adults and kids around the kitchen table for a game of Muskoka: The Board Game. Suitable for ages 8 and up, this adventure board game takes just 20–60 minutes to play and requires 2–6 players. Inspired by the beautiful northern Canadian region of the same name, this board game invites you to explore the rustic topography and learn about its wildlife.

Created by 2 couples during the 2020 lockdown, this board game combines their passion for friends, games, and family. It supports screen-free, multigenerational fun and was designed for the Muskoka community.

Players travel between land and lake locations while using explore cards to play. These let you take in the sights and sounds. As you gain advantages and wildlife token points, you could become the ultimate adventurer of Muskoka, the game’s object.

Preorder it for $38.11 on Kickstarter.

