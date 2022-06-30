Top board games of the week: Septima, Muskoka, and Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 30, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Board Games,

Looking for some great board games to round out your collection? Check out our selection for the top board games of the week. They'll make game nights more interesting.

Top board games of the week: Septima, Muskoka, and Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City
Epic Encounters: Local Legends tavern imagery

Ready for another edition of Gadget Flow’s top board games of the week? From a tavern-based RPG supplement to a ghostly card game, this week’s list has something for every board game enthusiast.

Yes, this week saw the promotion of an array of new games on Kickstarter, each with its own flair. We love Local Legends, a tabletop game that aims to turn your players’ tavern stops into epic legends.

And, on the family-friendly spectrum, Muskoka immerses players 8 years old and up in the beauty and wonderous landscape of northern Canada.

So, without further ado, these are the top board games of the week.

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City game box

Love the video game Cyberpunk 2077? Then check out the board game Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City. A competitive game for 1–4 players, you assume the role of gangs fighting to control the underground world of Night City. Battle with other gangs to dominate and earn street creed to improve your reputation.

You choose your story and select your gang. Each gang specializes in a particular group of skills, and you’ll need to reach victory, deploying a strategy to preserve and earn your reputation.

Support Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City for $110 on Kickstarter.

Epic Encounters: Local Legends

Epic Encounters: Local Legends in a YouTube video

Are you a GM? Ensure your tavern trips aren’t just forgettable subplots but legends in their own right with Epic Encounters: Local Legends. This 5e RPG supplement captures pub life’s chaos, excitement, and danger and offers 10 complete taverns you can drop into your games.

From the same team that brought you Epic Encounters, DARK SOULS: the board game, and Bardsung, this supplement enhances pub visits with stunning tavern art, 60 NPCs, and immersive tavern games bringing your campaigns to life.

Best of all, these taverns are ready to play out of the box, no matter your level of GM expertise, saving you time and stress. Immerse your players with 3 books full of GM advice, plot hooks, and new rules, making it one of Gadget Flow’s top board games of the week.

Want to play this game? Pledge $45.24 toward its creation on Kickstarter.

Septima

Top board games of the week: Septima, Muskoka, and Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City
Septima game and pieces

Indulge in a Euro-fantasy world of witchcraft while playing Septima, a highly interactive strategy game from Mindclash Games. The leader of a powerful coven of witches, your objective is to overthrow your rivals and become the successor to Septima, the High Witch.

The game features a quick setup along with intuitive rules. Even better, you can play it in under 2 hours, so it’s great for rainy summer afternoons when you still want to get stuff done. You’ll play through 4 seasons of 5 rounds each, gathering your coven and earning Wisdom points to become the successor.

And how do you gain wisdom points? By brewing potions, performing rituals, and turning suspicion into acceptance. The card-driven action system is fast-paced and involves teamwork, giving you a bonus effect. But direct use of magic attracts witch hunters. How much are you willing to risk for power? The choice is yours.

Preorder Septima for $78.89 on Kickstarter.

The Extra Fabulous Experience

Top board games of the week: Septima, Muskoka, and Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City
The Extra Fabulous Experience book and Booty-Call game

The first game and book from comic creator Zach M. Stafford, The Extra Fabulous Experience is designed to be an experience. With a disclaimer that both Good Comics for Bad People (the book) and BOO-TY CALL (the game) contain mature words and references, we can only surmise that both are raucous fun.

BOO-TY CALL is a game where, in the words of board game influencer Danielle Standring, mediums host a seance trying to hook up with as many ghosts as possible. Yep, you read that right!

The game is easy to learn. Simply draw a ghost identity card and remember who you are. Then shuffle it amongst 7 other ghost cards. A medium then chooses from two seance cards, asking the ghost a question.

But as a ghost, your communication skills are limited. Depending on your abilities, you may have to moan or knock to confirm or deny a question which is why it’s one of Gadget Flow’s top board games of the week. If a medium guesses your identity correctly, you both earn a point.

Pledge $25 toward this game’s creation on Kickstarter.

Muskoka

MUSKOKA
Muskoka promotional design

Looking for a fun new board game to play with the family? Gather adults and kids around the kitchen table for a game of Muskoka: The Board Game. Suitable for ages 8 and up, this adventure board game takes just 20–60 minutes to play and requires 2–6 players. Inspired by the beautiful northern Canadian region of the same name, this board game invites you to explore the rustic topography and learn about its wildlife.

Created by 2 couples during the 2020 lockdown, this board game combines their passion for friends, games, and family. It supports screen-free, multigenerational fun and was designed for the Muskoka community.

Players travel between land and lake locations while using explore cards to play. These let you take in the sights and sounds. As you gain advantages and wildlife token points, you could become the ultimate adventurer of Muskoka, the game’s object.

Preorder it for $38.11 on Kickstarter.

Add a new game to your collection

Whether you’re an RPG GM or a tabletop board game fan, the games on this list take your gaming sessions to the next level and are ideal for any collection. Which one(s) would you love to play? Let us know in the comments.

Board Games

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Travel-friendly kid gadgets to take with you on your vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Travel-friendly kid gadgets to take with you on your vacation

Traveling with your kids isn’t always easy. Between long plane rides and windy car trips, tackling kid boredom in transit takes some strategy. Luckily, there are devices that can make the journey easier. And, to help you find them, we’re..
This electromagnetic guitar pick lets you strum without touching the strings
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This electromagnetic guitar pick lets you strum without touching the strings

Play your guitar in a new way with the X Pick multi-effect guitar & bass pick. Relying on magnetism that’s been calibrated to the extreme, this electromagnetic guitar pick lets you play without touching the strings. As a musician, you’re..
Best Bluetooth speakers for your summer adventures
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Bluetooth speakers for your summer adventures

If you’re planning an active vacation this summer— like hiking through national parks or backpacking around the Meditteranean—you’ll want a Bluetooth speaker that can keep up with you. And might we suggest some of the best Bluetooth speakers for summer..
The best outdoor lights to brighten your walkways, garden, and porch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best outdoor lights to brighten your walkways, garden, and porch

Outdoor lighting is essential to any home. It illuminates your walkway or driveway when you get back after dark. Lamps in your garden and on your deck jazz up parties and evenings outdoors. There are a lot to choose from,..
Charge your Apple gadgets in style with this 3-in-1 leather wireless charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Charge your Apple gadgets in style with this 3-in-1 leather wireless charger

Add an elegant wireless charger to your workspace—wherever it is—when you have the VogDUO 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This 3-in-1 leather wireless charger features handmade leather and looks stylish on any desk. Plus, it adjusts to your specifications. When you..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best cold brew and iced coffee makers of 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best cold brew and iced coffee makers of 2022

If you love extra-strength cold brew coffee or an iced cappuccino on summer mornings, you’re reading the right blog. Because if you got weirdly into coffee over the past couple of years, you undoubtedly want to create tastier cold coffees,..
Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Going on a vacation? Check out these must-have travel gadgets you can buy now

Vacations are meant to help you decompress, but, with all the research, packing, and reservation-making involved, they can have quite the opposite effect. Don’t let that happen to you. Instead, prepare ahead of time and let tech do some of..
The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022

Photography is a fascinating pastime and profession, but it’s even better when your kit includes some of the best camera and photography gadgets to buy in 2022. Whether you’re a pro or an enthusiast, you want all the parameters under..
10 essential gadgets for pet parents to pamper their furbabies with
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 essential gadgets for pet parents to pamper their furbabies with

Your pet bestows you with unconditional love every day. While they’re happy with an extra belly rub or a new toy, check out today’s digest about gadgets for pet parents to give them the appreciation they deserve. These high-tech gadgets..
Play games, practice STEM concepts, and more with this innovative digital gaming cube
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Play games, practice STEM concepts, and more with this innovative digital gaming cube

Shake up your game collection with the WOWCube® system. This digital gaming cube takes the old Rubik’s Cube to the digital age, connecting you to games like Pipes, 2048, and Butterflies, as well as puzzles and arcade favorites. It’s even..
Which car gadgets should you buy this year?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which car gadgets should you buy this year?

You like keeping your car up to date with the latest tech and safety features. So, of course, you’re wondering which car gadgets you should buy this year. Well, from MagSafe phone chargers to devices that alert you about your..