Top Labor Day appliance sales 2024: Unbeatable deals on must-have home essentials

Labor Day 2024 isn't just about barbecues and relaxation—it's your chance to score amazing deals on top appliances! From kitchen essentials to home tech, these Labor Day appliance sales are too good to miss.

Labor Day is coming up next Monday, which means a welcome break for students, employees, and anyone looking to unwind. Whether you’re heading to the mountains for the weekend or just firing up the grill, it’s also the perfect time to take advantage of Labor Day appliance sales 2024!

Today, I’m highlighting my favorite Amazon Labor Day discounts on everything from the 2024 15-inch MacBook Air to the NordicTrack T Series treadmill. So, if there’s something you’ve had your eye on but wanted to wait for a discount, now’s the time to act.

All the appliances in the list below are worthwhile deals, with up to 53% off their original price. In particular, I recommend the 2024 15-inch MacBook Air. It’s 19% it’s original price, a rare deal on an Apple laptop.

1. Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon Ring Doorbell during installation

List price: $99.99 Sale Price: $59.99, SAVE 40%

The Ring Video Doorbell gives you an easy way to see, hear, and chat with visitors right from your devices. It offers 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, and clear night vision, so you’ll always know who’s at your door—even if you’re not home.

Imagine catching a delivery person or a friend arriving, all while you’re lounging inside or even out of town. Just pair it with the Ring app, and you’ll receive notifications when someone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensors. Simply put, it’s peace of mind.

2. Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-Inch Laptop

Apple 2024 MacBook Air on a workspace

List Price: $1,299 Sale Price: $1,049, SAVE 19%

The new 2024 MacBook Air with the M3 chip is Apple’s sleekest powerhouse yet. Super light and thin, this laptop boasts a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display and up to 18 hours of battery life—it suits everything from creative projects to binge-watching your favorite shows.

Whether you’re editing photos, tackling work tasks, or just scrolling through social media, this MacBook Air can handle it all. Plus, its lightweight design means you can easily slip it into your bag and take it with you wherever you go.

3. Amazon Fire TV 55 Inch

Amazon Fire TV 55″ front view

List Price: $519.99 Sale Price: $349.99, SAVE 33%

The Amazon Fire TV 55″ brings your entertainment to life with 4K Ultra HD resolution and vibrant colors. The setup is easy and with its intuitive controls, you get all-in-one smart TV experience that lets you stream over 1.5 million movies and TV shows right out of the box.

What’s more, with the built-in Alexa, you can control your Fire TV hands-free. Just ask it to launch your favorite show, check the weather, or even find out the latest sports scores.

4. Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD

Samsung T5 EVO is great for gaming

List Price: $424.99 Sale Price: $199.99, SAVE 53%

The Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD gives you a massive amount of storage in a small, portable device. It’s great for gamers, content creators, and anyone who needs to handle large file transfers on the go. The 8TB of storage and fast speeds will make your old hard drive jealous.

Whether you’re working on a big project or just want to bring your entire media library with you, the T5 EVO’s shock resistance and compact design make it an excellent travel companion. It’s one of my favorite Labor Day appliance sales 2024.

5. Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V11 Origin offers versatile, cordless cleaning

List Price: $569.99 Sale Price: $469.99, SAVE 18%

The Dyson V11 is a cordless, powerful vacuum that makes whole-home deep cleaning a breeze. With 60% more suction power than previous models and up to 60 minutes of run time, it tackles dirt, pet hair, and dust across all floor types.

Thanks to its versatile design, you can go from cleaning your floors to vacuuming your car or couch in seconds. The LCD screen even shows you real-time updates on battery life and maintenance alerts.

6. Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max delivers stunning audio

List Price: $549 Sale Price: $399, SAVE 27%

Want breathtaking audio quality with high-fidelity sound? Get them for less when you buy the Apple AirPods Max, currently just $399.99. Designed with memory foam ear cushions and a knit-mesh canopy, they’re as comfortable as they are stylish!

I use them to zone out on a long flight—they completely block the world’s noise. And with up to 20 hours of battery life, these over-ear headphones keep you going all day long.

7. Amazon Kindle Latest Edition

The newest Amazon Kindle in Denim

List Price: $99.99 Sale Price: $84.99, SAVE 15%

Next up in my Labor Day appliance sales 2024 is the Amazon Kindle. As the latest edition of the popular reader, this is the lightest and most compact yet. It features a sharp 300 ppi display that looks like real paper.

Imagine getting lost in a good book, free from distractions, whether you’re lounging in your backyard or curled up in bed at night. With 16GB of storage, you’ll have thousands of books at your fingertips.

8. NordicTrack T Series 5 Treadmill

NordicTrack T Series connects to your devices

List Price: $599 Sale Price: $479, SAVE 20%

Want an effective workout at home? The NordicTrack T Series 5 treadmill has a sturdy build, adjustable incline, and smart tech features. It’s iFit-enabled, so you can access a range of interactive workouts led by personal trainers.

Best of all, it’s 20% off its regular price! So whether you’re training for a race or want to keep active, this foldable treadmill covers all your bases. It even connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth.

9. Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod in Red

List Price: $99.99 Sale Price: 59.99, SAVE 40%

Check out the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup if your kitchen space is small Measuring less than 5 inches wide and brewing the perfect cup in just minutes, it boasts a compact design. Whether you need a quick 6-ounce pick-me-up or a larger 12-ounce brew, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, add water and enjoy fresh coffee on the spot.

Ideal for busy mornings or cozy afternoons, the K-Mini is super simple to use and clean. Plus, it’s travel mug friendly, making it a breeze to brew and go.

10. Ninja Air Fryer Pro

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 cooks healthy, crispy food

List Price: $119.99 Sale Price: $89.99, SAVE 25%

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro brings crispy, tasty meals to your kitchen. Using 400°F superheated air, it creates ‘fried’ foods with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. You’ll love enjoying your favorite snacks guilt-free. With a 5-quart nonstick basket, it can handle up to 4 pounds of fries or 5 pounds of chicken wings.

Best of all, today, it costs just $89.99 in honor of the holiday. Cook foods straight from the freezer and have them turn out deliciously crispy in minutes for 25% off the regular price!

Don’t let these Labor Day Appliance Sales 2024 slip through your fingers! Whether you’re upgrading your home or snagging that gadget you’ve been eyeing, now’s the time to save big and bring home the best. Happy shopping!