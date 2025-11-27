GARVEE Black Friday gift collection: essentials missing from your home

GARVEE is a home improvement brand that excels in a diverse range of products designed to make life a little easier. Able to tick any box, GARVEE aspires to be the shoulder individuals and businesses lean on in their day-to-day lives. Whether it’s GARVEE Ride On Cars, a GARVEE Snow Blowers, or something else, this is a brand that’s dependable, trustworthy, and iconically innovative. Image Credits: GARVEE

The hastily approaching holiday season means now is the perfect time to make the most of the GARVEE Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Make impressive savings from a renowned global brand that can become your new best friend- inside the home and out!

In the GARVEE Spotlight: 4 Must-Buys This Season

GARVEE is built on a foundation of creative and functional innovation, with the brand endlessly designing products to relieve daily stresses for families and businesses. GARVEE solutions are one of a kind, created by masters in the home improvement industry who know exactly what modern-day individuals truly need. Inspiring and authentic, the GARVEE name will soon evolve into a one-stop shop for all of your needs.

Kids won’t know what’s hit them when they take the GARVEE P Series Ride-On Toys for a spin! This entertaining multi-functional tractor, bulldozer, and excavator fuels curiosity for nature and the outdoors in a fun, educational way. Safely designed with premium EVA wheels and parental control mode, this GARVEE ride-on car will deliver infinite hours of joy.

GARVEE P Series Ride-On Toys Product Parameters:

24V battery powered with dual motors

Speed range up to ~5 mph

Max weight capacity: ~66 lbs (30 kg)

LED headlights, music / USB / Bluetooth features

Remote control mode and kid manual mode for safety & flexibility

PRICE: Special Offer! New price $327.99 (usual price $549.99)

15% off: Nov 24-27 | 18% off: Nov 28 – Dec 2

Find out more information by clicking here

Professional and elegant are the words that come to mind with the GARVEE Electric Chafing Dish. The large capacity is ideal for maintaining heat across main and side dishes, eliminating the need for fuel cans and the risk of overcooking. Effortless to use and powered by electricity, this chafing dish is adjustable and built to last with a sleek stainless steel body and roll-top lid.



GARVEE Electric Chafing Dish Product Parameters:

Dimensions: 23″ x 14″ x 14″, 15QT water pan, 1×9.5QT & 2×4.75QT pans — serves 8+ people

400W, adjustable 86°F–200°F (30°C–93°C), efficient and precise

NSF stainless steel pans, safe PC lid, durable, and easy to clean

Includes water pan, 3 food pans, PC lid, power cable, and manual

Ideal for catering, parties, buffets, hotels, weddings—indoor/outdoor

PRICE: Special Offer! New price $98.37 (usual price $186.99)

15% off: Nov 24-27 | 18% off: Nov 28 – Dec 2

Find out more information by clicking here

Unleashing some serious strength are the GARVEE 28-inch Log tongs, designed to make processing wood a smooth, stress-free operation. Constructed from top-quality steel with a rust-resistant powder coating and a serrated claw, these tongs are a winning choice for handling firewood and woodworking missions. Trust the superior load-bearing capacity, universal fit, and 360° rotation to make wood processing a whole lot easier.

GARVEE 28-inch Log Tongs Product Parameters:

Supports up to 5500 lbs

Made from high-strength steel

Max opening: 32 inches

Sharp hooks like eagle’s talons for a secure grip

Lasts 3–5 times longer than standard log grapple tongs

Universal fit: compatible with tractors, ATVs, UTVs, trucks, and forklifts

Ready to use, no installation required

PRICE: Special Offer! New price $98.39 (usual price $167.99)

15% off: Nov 24-27 | 18% off: Nov 28 – Dec 2

Find out more information by clicking here

Your winter is missing a crucial element- the GARVEE 12” Cordless Battery Powered Snow Blower. Wave goodbye to cords and restrictions, as this winter saviour is lithium battery-powered, allowing you to clear snow anytime, anywhere. A straightforward set-up, compact storage, and dual safety switches make this piece of kit a breeze, even for new-timers! Use on stairs, decks, pathways, and all other areas where you want snow cleared.

GARVEE 12” Cordless Battery Powered Snow Blower Product Parameters:

12″ wide x 6″ deep per pass

20V motor and 4.0Ah battery — up to 30 min runtime

Weighs just 8 lbs (with battery)

30° rotating deflector to control snow direction and reduce strain

PRICE: Special Offer! New price $114.79 (usual price $179.99)

15% off: Nov 24-27 | 18% off: Nov 28 – Dec 2

Find out more information by clicking here

Once you’ve relied on GARVEE for one product, you’ll return for other solutions. Trust the global, leading GARVEE name for all your needs, from kitchen appliances and plumbing to kids’ toys and seasonal products- you won’t be disappointed.

Keep up-to-date with the latest products and deals from GARVEE here: