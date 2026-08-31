Motorola’s Swarovski Phone is sparkly and unnecessary—and I also kinda want one

Motorola

When I first saw the Motorola Brilliant Collection, I’ll admit it, I rolled my eyes. Did I really need another crystal-encrusted something-or-other? But the more I looked at the new bundle—the Motorola Razr and Moto Buds Loop in Pantone Ice Melt, decorated with Swarovski crystals—the more I wanted one for myself. I guess I’m a sucker for nostalgia (I just wrote an article on phenomena) and, apparently, tech that glimmers.

A flip phone covered in fancy crystals shouldn’t work. And yet, after looking at the promotional materials, I found myself wanting one too.

Motorola Brilliant Collection is a sweet sort of extra

I generally don’t go for sparkly things. I wear my engagement ring, a necklace, and maybe some studs. That’s about it. But for some reason, the doodads in Motorola’s Brilliant Collection appeal to me.

Maybe it’s the quilted texture that makes the phone look like it’s covered in a luxurious blue fabric. Or it could be the strategically placed crystals that enhance it, making the whole thing shine like it’s covered in glitter. It’s not. Another 26-facet crystal sits at its hinge. There are also “crystal-inspired” volume buttons; basically, they have crystal-shaped edges that help the phone “dazzle from every angle,” as the fact sheets say.

The Brilliance Moto Buds Loop earbuds, for their part, have two rows of blue and white crystals on their sides. They look like jewelry when you wear them, bringing a shine to business calls and work check-ins on the go. They are so extra, but undeniably pretty and sweet.

As a tech journalist, I shouldn’t fall for them. But the fact that I am means there’s something worth paying attention to here.

The power of nostalgia

A flip phone is already pretty nostalgic, even with zero crystals. The memory of manually flipping a phone open and shut helped spark the smartphone category. Yes, companies have known for years that nostalgia sells, so this time Motorola didn’t have to work too hard to make this product feel retro.

But the Brilliant Moto Buds Loop take the the idea somewhere new. A crystal-studded loop earbud doesn’t try to hide like most earbuds. It wants to be noticed, like an earring.

And actually, I think this works right now, particularly as the phone market has become so uniform. They’re all basically the same size and shape. Some you have to cover with an ugly cover to prevent damage. A shiny, frivolous smartphone is more of a fashion accessory than anything. But at least it makes calls.

How much does the Motorola Brilliant Collection cost?

This is where I expected to feel annoyed. The full bundle costs $999. At first, it sounds like you’re paying a premium for crystals and a stylish color.

Only you’re not. The base Motorola Razr starts at $699.99, and the Moto Buds Loop retails for $299.99. So you’re basically getting the crystals and styling for free in this packaged deal. That’s unusual in the tech world, let me tell you.

The substance behind the shine

Motorola

Despite the shine, the Razr is still a solid phone. It’s based on the Razr 2025 line with a 6.9-inch display and a cover screen.

The Moto Buds, too, have sound by Bose tuning and up to 37 hours of battery life. So the audio actually matches its price tag. Then, there’s the matching crossbody case. It’s a small detail, but it’s what turns a fancy phone into something you can carry with you.

Confessions of a sucker for tech that glimmers

I don’t wear much jewelry, and I don’t really get excited about sparkly things. Yet, here I am wanting a phone that embodies those qualities. The name “brilliant,” I suppose, refers to the marketing that has successfully sucked me in.

But I want to note that tech doesn’t always have to be minimalist to be good. Sometimes it can be a little fun, a little nostalgic. The Motorola Brilliant Collection isn’t practical–and that’s the point.