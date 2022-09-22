Treat the audiophile in you with these smart headphones and speakers

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 22, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking for extraordinary sound? These smart headphones and speakers were made for discerning listeners. Learn more about them in the blog.

SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system in black

So you’re an audiophile and the typical headphones and speakers simply aren’t enough for your music, movies, and games. We get it. For that reason, we’re highlighting premium smart headphones and speakers. They tune to your tastes.

Looking for a stellar headphone experience? The JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones are coming soon but are worth the wait with automatic ANC that adapts to your environment in real time.

Then, a high-quality speaker takes your home entertainment to a whole new level. Just look at the Audio Pro D-2 multiroom speaker. It immerses you in sound and works with Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.

Enjoy a purer, more immersive sound with these gadgets.

Headphones

The Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones treat you to music and movies with immersive audio thanks to their 1.57″ speakers.

Logitech Zone Vive 100
Logitech Zone Vive 100 on a person

Work hard, play hard with the Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones. Their 1.57″ speakers deliver rich audio, bringing your music to life. There’s even a boom mic for your work needs.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

The JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones fill your ears with accolade-worthy sound. Create a personalized hearing profile with HARMAN’S advanced Personi-Fi 2.0.

JBL Tour ONE M2 in black

The JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones deliver music customized to your ears for outstanding performance. Meanwhile, the advanced voice recognition pauses the music when you speak and automatically resumes once you stop, which is why we included them in this list of smart headphones and speakers.

These headphones are coming soon for about $298 on the official website.

The Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones feature innovative double-layer diaphragm drivers for crystal clear audio and big bass.

Anker soundcore Space Q45
Anker soundcore Space Q45 in use

Enjoy every track with the Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones. Their unique drivers enhance your music, while the noise cancellation automatically chooses a suitable level for your environment.

Get them for $149.99 on the official website.

The Skullcandy Transparency Hesh Evo wireless headphones have a net-zero carbon footprint and 36 hours of battery life, letting you listen for a long time.

Skullcandy Transparency Hesh Evo in blue

True audiophiles will appreciate the Skullcandy Transparency Hesh Evo wireless headphones. With a 36-hour battery life, they let you listen for as long as you like. Even better, the Tile finding technology helps you locate them.

Get them for $114.99 on the official website.

The Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 wireless gaming headset boasts 40 mm drivers, Dolby Atmos, and more inclusive headband sizes.

Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 intro video

Tired of wearing headphones that fall off your ears? The Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 wireless gaming headset is an excellent choice if you have a petite head size. Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic Spatial Sound put you in the center of your music, game, or movie.

Get them for $229.99 on the official website.

Speakers

The SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system immerses you in entertainment with its 6.5″ subwoofer and other speakers.

SteelSeries Arena 9 on a table

Enhance your workspace or rig with a dedicated audio setup when you go for the SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming surround speaker system. It includes 2 rear speakers, 2 front speakers, 1 center channel speaker, and 1 subwoofer. It’s one of our favorite smart headphones and speakers.

Get it for $549.99 on the official website.

The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker ensures your outdoor and indoor audio is extra crisp and packed with powerful bass.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 product video

Take great sound with you anywhere using the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker. It plays big stereo sound in all 360°. Plus, the Outdoor Boost feature plays audio tuned for the outdoors.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

The Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker keeps the party going with spacious sound whether you’re indoors or outdoors.

Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker being carried

Be the friend who brings great music to every party when you have the Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Featuring a retractable handle, this speaker delivers rich, clear sound to make every moment memorable.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

The SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system adds audiophile-quality sound to your setup with 4-inch full-range drivers. It supports multiple connections.

SteelSeries Arena 3 on a desk

Transform your gaming rig with high-quality sound from the SteelSeries Arena 3 speaker system. It brings vibrant mids, crystal-clear highs, and booming bass so you can hear every detail of your music, games, and more. It’s one of the best smart headphones and speakers out there.

Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

The Audio Pro D-2 multiroom speaker brings elegant performances to any room. Plus, it offers multiroom sound and works with any app.

Audio Pro D 2
Audio Pro D-2 on an entertainment center

Play via Spotify, Tidal, AirPlay 2, and Google Cast with the Audio Pro D-2 multiroom speaker. Its sleek design pairs well with any decor, and the presets give you easy access to radio stations, playlists, and more.

Get it for $450 on the official website.

Extract the best performances possible with these smart headphones and speakers. Do you own headphones or speakers you love? Tell us about them!

