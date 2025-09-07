6 IFA 2025 headphones & speakers that live rent-free in my mind

I keep reading about IFA’s audio gear. Some headphones & speakers make me want to listen closer.

Baseus Inspire XH1

As IFA 2025 winds down, audio fans have been deep in YouTube rabbit holes, questioning their current setup, and convincing themselves they need something new. I get it. You shouldn’t swap your gear just because your favorite brand dropped a bunch of stuff. But let’s be real—some IFA 2025 headphones & speakers are impossible to ignore.

If you’re hunting for a fresh addition to your setup, I’ve done the digging for you. My Gadget Flow teammates spent days roaming the showroom, testing gear, and finding the audio tech that stands out. Here are my top picks.

1. Noise-cancelling headphones: Baseus Inspire XH1

Baseus Inspire XH1

Baseus knows how to make headphones that sound full of detail and pack a punch, without draining your wallet. I’ve already seen plenty of praise for Baseus Eli Sport 1 open-ear TWS buds. For IFA 2025, the Shenzhen brand came back with fresh gear—this time teaming up with Bose to push Inspire XH1 to new heights.

The result? Baseus claims Inspire XH1 delivers “mind-blowing sound with deep noise cancellation.” At $149.99, that feels like a steal.

Now, take Sony’s WH-1000XM6. It’s one of my top picks thanks to killer noise cancellation, amazing sound, and all-day comfort. The catch? It’s $449.99. That makes Baseus hard to ignore. You get strong audio, solid noise cancellation, and plush cushions in a design that feels easy to wear for hours. Baseus Inspire XH1 looks like an awesome deal, and I wouldn’t mind trying it myself down the road.

2. Dual-driver open earbuds: Baseus Inspire XC1

Baseus Inspire XC1

Baseus also brought out Inspire XC1 with an open design. It runs on dual drivers—a 0.43″ dynamic driver that handles bass and a Knowles balanced-armature driver that covers mids and highs. If you haven’t used open earbuds before, the setup lets you enjoy music while still staying aware of what’s going on around you. You don’t feel pressure inside your ear or deal with a blocked canal, so it feels light and stays comfy even during long sessions.

Baseus Inspire XC1 ($129.99) also gives you options—like hi-res audio with LDAC, streaming up to 192 kHz/24-bit, and Dolby Spatial Audio for a more layered sound. Spatial audio can sound different, not always better, with music. Where it stands out is movies and shows. If you want a test run, throw on Apple TV+’s The Gorge. The soundtrack and effects hit hard and show exactly what the Inspire XC1 can do.

3. JBuds Open Headphones

Just like the name suggests, JBuds Open ($99) comes with an open-ear design. The back stays open so you can hear what’s around you.

From my experience, open back gives a fuller, more natural sound, but it leaks a lot. A closed back feels deeper with a tighter, more intimate soundstage. JLab says Open has a couple of drivers (1.38″ and 0.47″) and “LabFocus sound steering technology” to reduce leakage while keeping the audio crisp. I’m curious to find out if JBuds Open can deliver that closed-back feel in an open design.

4. Portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker: JBL Boombox 4

JBL Boombox 4

JBL just launched Boombox 4 worldwide after its first appearance in China. Compared to the Boombox 3, it brings stronger sound, smarter tuning, longer battery life, and a lighter feel despite its bigger size.

Boombox 4 ($549.95) comes with 2 5-inch woofers, 2 0.75-inch tweeters, and 3 passive radiators, hitting up to 210 watts on AC power. A new LED-lit Bass Boost horn lets you pick between “deeper” or “punchier” bass. AI Sound Boost works to keep distortion in check at high volumes. Every speaker has a limit before distortion kicks in, usually where low bass peaks. It’s interesting to see how Boombox 4 pushes through its own boundaries.

5. Ultraportable Bluetooth speaker for camping: JBL Grip

JBL Grip

Portable Bluetooth speakers make it easy and affordable to bring music or podcasts anywhere, whether in your living room or backyard. And when we talk about ultraportable options, the ones that focus on small size first, we get something that keeps the vibe going even on a camping trip.

Small as it looks, the JBL Grip ($99.95) packs serious power. It runs up to 14 hours on a single charge and can handle rough use. With an IP68 rating, JBL built the Grip tough, making it one of the strongest Bluetooth speakers I’ve come across.

6. Retro speaker: We Are Rewind GB-001

We Are Rewind GB-001

Music tastes vary, but almost everyone agrees the ‘80s nailed it. I feel the same way. Early Depeche Mode had a quirky charm that still stands out, even after all the music that came later. We Are Rewind GB-001 brings nostalgia to life, reviving iconic Boombox vibes from the ‘70s and ‘80s with a modern twist.

GB-001 delivers full-range stereo sound with separate left and right woofers and tweeters, making albums feel alive in ways streaming can’t match. For anyone who loves holding music in their hands, GB-001 bridges the past and present.

IFA 2025 headphones & speakers: Before you go

Just seeing what’s out at IFA 2025 makes me want to upgrade my playlist. Some of these gadgets look like they could turn any space into a mini concert. I can picture them at home, on a hike, or even just chilling in the backyard. The tech behind them feels next-level, and I’m curious to see how they perform.