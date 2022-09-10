The best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories for your new phone

Shopping for iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories? We've got you covered with these iPhone 14 cases, screen protectors, and more. Check them out in the blog.

Nativ Union iPhone 14 case in use

If you’ve preordered your new iPhone 14, you probably want some accessories and gadgets to go with it. And to help you find the right ones, today we’re rounding up the best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories. These are the screen protectors, cases, and chargers you’ll want to use with your newest iPhone.

For starters, you can protect your display against scratches and shatters with the Belkin SCREENFORCE TemperGlass Treated Screen Protector.

And if you’re looking for a sleek case, we suggest the Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14. It adds instant elegance.

Be ready for your iPhone 14 the day it arrives with these gadgets and accessories.

1. The AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger charges 2 iPhone 14 phones or an iPhone 14 and an iPad quickly and simultaneously.

AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger video

Charge your iPhone quickly and efficiently with the AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger. Supporting up to 40W of fast charging power during single port use, you won’t have to wait long for your newest smartphone to reach 100%.

Get it for $25.49 on Amazon.

2. The Ocushield Anti Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 14

Ocushield Anti Blue Light Screen Protector in use

Protect your eyes from the blue light with the Ocushield Anti Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 14. Medically registered with the FDA, this accessory keeps your eyes healthy. It even destroys surface bacteria and viruses.

Get it for $35 on the official website.

3. The Pela iPhone 14 Case with MagSafe module comes in beautiful, nature-inspired patterns. It protects against drops and scratches and is compostable.

Pela iPhone 14 Case with MagSafe with a turtle pattern

Make your iPhone more sustainable with the Pela iPhone 14 Case with Magsafe module. Made with flax shive and a plant-based biopolymer, it’s compostable. Plus, the outdoorsy designs are a joy to look at, which is why this case made our list of the best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $69.95 on the official website.

4. The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 iPhone 14 case has a pocket for cards and cash. It protects your phone with raised edges.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 in Groovy Baby

Looking for an iPhone 14 case with pockets? You’ve found it with the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 iPhone 14 Case. Its back pocket has room for 3 cards and a bit of cash. What’s more, the raised edges protect both your screen and camera.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

5. The Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 is sleek and sophisticated, enhancing the look and feel of your new iPhone.

Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 in black

If you want an elegant and protective case, go for the Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14. Its leather material elevates your iPhone 14’s style yet offers rugged protection. Plus, integrated neodymium magnets allow it to work with MagSafe accessories.

Get it for $49.95 on the official website.

6. The Belkin SCREENFORCE TemperedGlass Treated Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro delivers strong protection from impact and scratches.

Belkin SCREENFORCE TemperedGlass Treated Screen Protector and an iPhone14

The Belkin SCREENFORCE TemperedGlass Treated Screen Protector for iPhone 14 is like adding a new sheet of glass to your iPhone. It protects the phone while delivering precise touch sensitivity, making it one of the best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

7. The Native Union Belt Cable XL (USB-A to Lightning) works with iPhone 14 and provides an extended range, letting you charge from anywhere.

Native Union Belt Cable XL in Sage

Move beyond Apple’s charging cables with the Native Union Belt Cable XL (USB-A to Lightning). With its ultra-long 10-foot length, you can quickly charge and use your iPhone.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

8. The Anker USB-C GaN 511 Charger is bio-based and sturdy. The exterior features a proprietary mixture of plant-based materials.

Anker USB-C GaN 511 Charger

Charge your iPhone 14 with an eco-friendly charger, the Anker USB-C GaN 511 Charger. It uses bio-based materials, has low plastic packaging, and boasts a compact design.

Get it for $37.99 on Amazon.

9. The VISOZA Clear Case for iPhone 14 shows your iPhone 14’s original color and shape. It protects against bumps, scratches, and scrapes.

VISOZA Clear Case for iPhone 14

Love the iPhone 14’s look so much that you don’t want to cover it? Then the VISOZA Clear Case is for you. This clear case was designed specifically for the iPhone 14 series phones and fits the colors precisely, making it one of the best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $9.99 on Amazon.

10. The Anker PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable delivers a fast charge when connected to a USB-C charger and uses premium components.

Anker PowerLine II in black

The Anker PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable upgrades your Apple cable with thermoplastic elastomer shielding and lasts 12 times longer than most charging cables.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

Deck out your new iPhone 14 with these gadgets and accessories. Do you have any iPhone 14 accessories to recommend? Tell us about them in the comment section.

