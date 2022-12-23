Treat yourself to these luxurious audiophile headphones

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 23, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

In the market for luxury audiophile headphones? We're highlighting headphones that give you the best listening experience possible.

Treat yourself to these luxurious audiophile headphones
Bowers & Wilkens Px8 007 Edition wireless headphones in black

Want to immerse yourself in your favorite music? Or maybe you need realistic audio for work. Then these luxurious audiophile headphones have what you’re looking for. From Audeze to Sony, there’s something for every kind of audiophile in today’s roundup.

Looking for professional-caliber audio? Then check out the Audeze headphones below. The LCD-5 and MM-500 are engineered for audiophiles requiring the very best in sound technology.

Then, for headphones that go above and beyond in design and quality, check out the Audio Technica ATH-WB2022. In fact, these wireless headphones have wooden housing and produce superior sound.

Listen in luxury when you own any of these audiophile headphones.

1. The Yamaha YH-5000SE flagship headphones deliver authentic sound for an incredibly immersive experience. They’re coming soon and cost $4,999.95.

Yamaha YH-5000SE flagship headphones in black

The Yamaha YH-5000SE flagship headphones are a true splurge. In fact, Yamaha says it hopes to create superior realism in music through these headphones. You can expect ultra-responsive performance, sonic accuracy, and lightweight comfort.

2. The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition headphones are inspired by McLaren sports cars. Get them for $799 on the official website.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition wireless headphones in use

Show your love of McLaren supercars with the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition wireless headphones. What’s more, they offer premium wireless sound coupled with a gorgeous design.

3. The Audio Technica ATH-WB2022 wireless wooden headphones commemorate the brand’s 60th anniversary. Buy them for $2,700 on the official website.

Audio Technica ATH-WB2022 wireless wooden headphones design

The Audio Technica ATH WB2022 wireless wooden headphones make every listening session elegant. Featuring maple, walnut, and mahogany, these luxurious audiophile headphones look stunning. Additionally, the 45 mm HD drivers play vivid sound.

4. The KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones deliver pristine, high-resolution audio. They cost $399.99 on the company website.

KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones product demo

On the moderate side of luxury, the KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones are a collaboration with designer Ross Lovegrove. They provide intuitive, easy control. Plus, the Smart Active Noise Cancellation monitors your external environment for sound and eliminates it.

5. The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition wireless headphones celebrate 60 years of James Bond music. Purchase them for $799 on the official website.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition wireless headphones in black

Celebrating 60 years of the brand’s relationship with the James Bond films, the Bowers & Wilkens Px8 007 Edition wireless headphones combine 2 British style icons. Movie fans will love the Midnight Blue Nappa leather finish, while the acoustics offer the quality you expect from the Px8.

6. The Porsche Design Headphones PDH80 bring iconic supercar design to your audio. Buy them for $425 on the official website.

Porsche Design Headphones PDH80 in use

Enjoy an immersive sound experience from the Porsche Design Headphones PDH80. They have racetrack-shaped earcups and comfortable ear cushions. Plus, the neodymium drivers boast 4 different sound modes. They’re some of the most luxurious audiophile headphones.

7. The Audeze MM-500 aluminum headphones translate mixes the way the artist intended. Get them for $1,699 on the company website.

Audeze MM-500 aluminum headphones in black and fray

Created for professional use, the Audeze MM-500 aluminum headphones are suitable for long listening sessions and any environment. Furthermore, they play pure, natural sound and provide lightweight comfort.

8. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones play music according to your environment. They cost $349.99 on Sony’s website.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones in black

Treat yourself to industry-leading noise cancellation with the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Two processors work with 8 mics for surprising noise cancellation and call quality. Then, the superior sound lends a natural quality to any audio.

9. The Drop + Sennheiser HD 8XX headphones bring low-end extension and driver damping for balance. They go for $899 on the official website.

Drop + Sennheiser HD 8XX headphones in use

Offering groundbreaking innovation, the Drop + Sennheiser HD 8XX headphones have ring-radiator drivers. They bring stability, eliminate cone breakup, and play sound uniformly, making them some of the most luxurious audiophile headphones.

10. The Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones have a new magnetic structure and a planar driver. Purchase them for $4,500 on the brand’s website.

Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones in use

The Audeze LCD-5 luxury headphones offer upgraded planar magnetic headphone performance. Everything in this new LCD edition has been improved, from the drivers to the frame design. Also, it’s a quarter the weight of the LCD-4.

Enjoy listening experiences unlike anything you’ve heard before when you go for these headphones. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us!

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
