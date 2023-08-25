Unreal Card Magic review: This card trick set will blow away your audience

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Get ready to wow your audience with the Unreal Card Magic card trick set. Developed by some of the world's best card guys, the learning guide teaches you captivating card magic.

Unreal Card Magic builds skills and confidence

Hey there, magic enthusiasts and curious minds! If you’re ready to unleash card tricks that will leave your audience speechless, then I’ve got a game-changing recommendation for you: the Unreal Card Magic card trick set.

As someone who’s always been intrigued by magic but never quite had the courage to dive in, I can say that this set has taken my fascination to a whole new level.

It promises to teach card magic to beginners, enhance the skills of pro magicians, and increase confidence and people skills.

Curious? Then let’s check it out together!

Unreal Card Magic in lifestyle scenes

Unleash the magic without skills or prior experience

Unreal Card Magic promises a whole new level of magic mastery without requiring you to be a hand wizard or possess any extraordinary abilities. Let’s be real—we’ve all watched those incredible card tricks online or on TV and wondered if we could ever pull them off ourselves.

Well, wonder no more, because this set is designed to transform you into a card magic maestro. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never performed a magic trick before or if you’re a seasoned pro looking to up your game—Unreal Card Magic helps you gain skills and hone the ones you already have.

Unreal Card Magic in use

Beginners: Impress people at any party

Ever wished you could impress your friends and family with mind-bending card tricks? Unreal Card Magic equips you with the skills to break the ice, make new friends, and earn admiration wherever you go.

Magic is definitely a conversation starter, a confidence booster, and a skill that transcends awkward moments. Trust me, I’ve experienced it firsthand.

And this card trick set takes you on a journey, guiding you through each step with clarity and simplicity. That way, you can master tricks quickly and confidently.

Unreal Card Magic and groups of people

Pro magicians: Elevate your craft

If you’ve been in the magic game for a while, you might think you’ve seen it all. Think again. Unreal Card Magic isn’t just a set of tricks; it’s a transformational experience.

According to the creators, this card kit provides insights and techniques that can come from only decades of experience, elevating your existing skills to a whole new level.

From precise angles to psychological subtleties, the wisdom shared in this set is worth its weight in gold. It’s like having a personal mentor guiding you through the intricacies of flawless execution.

See what’s inside the box

The Unreal Card Magic set is more than just a collection of tricks—it includes everything you need to captivate and wow your audience.

The box includes:

A custom Unreal Card Magic art piece that serves as a conversation starter itself;

2 premium decks of playing cards, personally chosen by the mastermind behind it all, Ben Earl;

The highly anticipated WTF book, nestled at the base of the art piece;

And access to hours of video tutorials covering everything from basic handling to jaw-dropping techniques and tricks that’ll have people screaming in amazement.

Get a magic set designed for everyone

Looking for the perfect gift? Unreal Card Magic is suitable for everyone ages 12 and above. Whether it’s your significant other, kids, or that person who seems impossible to buy for, this set will undoubtedly ignite their passion for magic, boost their confidence, and bring a sense of wonder to their lives.

Unveil card trick secrets

What sets Unreal Card Magic apart from the rest is its commitment to teaching only what truly matters. No fluff, no wasted time, and no more getting lost in a sea of techniques.

The tricks in this set have been battle-tested in the most challenging environments. Plus, the comprehensive video tutorials break down every step, ensuring that you not only perform tricks, but you also perform them flawlessly.

Rest assured, you won’t get caught

Perhaps the most nerve-wracking part of performing magic for newcomers is the fear of being caught using trick cards. Unreal Card Magic puts that fear to rest.

The tricks are so clean, so convincing, that even if someone asks to examine the deck afterward, they’ll find nothing amiss. The only conclusion? You’ve performed the impossible.

See the magic for yourself

Still skeptical? I was too. But then I watched Ben Earl, the mastermind behind this kit, perform the “Paper Switch” trick. And let me tell you, it blew my mind.

Not only was I astounded by the trick itself, but the spectator also had no idea how it was done. This demonstration convinced me that Unreal Card Magic isn’t just a set of tricks; it’s a gateway to becoming a true magician.

Unlock your potential with card magic

Time is precious. And, with this card trick set, Unreal Card Magic lets you skip the years of trial and error and immerse yourself in the heart of magic.

Whether you’re a beginner seeking to make friends and break barriers or a seasoned magician aiming to redefine your craft, this kit has something incredible in store for you.

I’ve always been captivated by the mystique of magic. With Unreal Card Magic’s straightforward tutorials and insider tips, I see that it’s possible to impress friends and even leave oneself in awe with magic tricks.

Don’t wait any longer—make the impossible possible with Unreal Card Magic. Preorder it for $99 on Kickstarter.