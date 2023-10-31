Rolling Square TAU 2 review: this mini power bank shares your digital business card with a tap

Never be caught powerless again! Discover the Rolling Square TAU 2, a pocket-size dynamo that changes the game for on-the-go charging.

Rolling Square TAU 2 shares your credentials via NFC

Recharge on the move with the Rolling Square TAU 2. This mini power bank is a 2,000 mAh battery on a keyring. With NFC integration, it’s everything a busy professional, student, or parent needs.

As an editor and mom who frequently works from coffee shops and bookstores, my devices must be fully charged. I want to be ready for calls from work or my kids’ school. And—if the internet goes out—I’ll need to use my phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot. These all require ample battery power.

I have power bricks. But they’re heavy and a hassle to carry. So you can imagine how happy I was when I saw the Rolling Square TAU 2. It’s a mini power bank with a 2,000 mAh battery capacity! And, it fits on a keyring!

Ready for convenient on-the-go power? Then see my review of this compact power bank!

Rolling Square TAU 2 intro video

Charge up anytime, anywhere

I don’t know about you, but it seems like my devices run out of power at the worst possible moments. Like when I’m waiting for an important call or during an emergency.

Well, we can all say goodbye to stressful, phoneless moments for good, thanks to the Rolling Square TAU 2. It’s a lightweight, portable battery you can keep with you at all times.

With this gadget, you always have power because it fits on your keyring. It’s ready to jump in and give your devices a boost anytime they need it.

Rolling Square TAU 2 in lifestyle images

Say goodbye to tangled charging cords

One reason charging via this mini power bank is so easy is due to its hook-and-release system. It allows the power bank to quickly remove from its dock so that you can charge without a hitch.

Then, the tiny charger also has dual (Lightening and Micro USB) and USB-C connectors. They let you charge your devices without any cables, so you don’t have to carry those anymore, either.

Never forget to charge this power bank

Meanwhile, it’s easy to remember to recharge this power bank. That’s due to a clever design feature, and all you have to do is hang up your keys.

Yes, the Rolling Square TAU 2 comes with a magnetic dock that you can install next to your front door. Simply snap the power bank (with your keys attached) to the dock, and the tiny power bank will be charged and ready for you the next morning.

Set in a convenient place, next to your door, it’s easy to grab the power bank and toss it in your bag as you head out.

Rolling Square TAU 2 in different scenarios

Carry this lightweight power bank anywhere

My current power bank feels like a brick in my backpack. It gives me plenty of power but is inconvenient for everyday use. This is another area where the Rolling Square TAU 2 wins.

Incredibly, this mini charger is smaller than a set of AirPods Pro. Yes, the AirPods Pro case measures 2.4″ L x 1.8″ H, while the TAU 2 measures 2.2″ L x 1.7″ H. So the proof is in the dimensions.

The mini power bank’s compact size means it easily fits in all sorts of bags without adding extra weight. You can even carry it in your pocket. And, like me, you can say goodbye to lugging around a heavy brick everywhere.

Power up with a 2,000 mAh capacity

While the Rolling Square TAU 2 boasts a tiny shape, don’t worry; it packs plenty of power. Equipped with a 2,000 mAh battery, this mini power bank offers enough power to come to the rescue in an emergency.

With a battery of that size, you can easily make last-minute calls or navigate using GPS maps. It ensures your batteries don’t die when you’re doing something important.

The company says that you can expect, on average, a 30% battery gain, an extra 4.2 hours of calls, and an additional 3.2 hours of internet time. That’s enough to help you finish your important task, get in touch with loved ones, or help you get home.

Share your digital ID with a tap

Want to share your credentials on the go? The Rolling Square TAU 2 helps with that, too. It has built-in NFC technology, allowing you to easily share a digital business card and social media links with your keys.

The feature is easy to access on the company’s Sherr.it platform and is a secure, convenient way to carry professional information. It lets you ditch the paper business cards in favor of a more modern way to connect.

Track this tiny power bank’s whereabouts

Small tech gadgets have just one flaw—they’re easy to lose! Luckily, this EDC gadget has an included, yet optional, QR sticker.

Once you’ve lost your keys, activate the Lost Mode on Sherr.it and write a custom message for anyone who may find your TAU 2. It then lets people contact you using your preferred link.

Power any device with this keyring power bank

One of my favorite features of the Rolling Square TAU 2 is its compatibility with nearly all devices. With its USB-C and dual Lightning and Micro-USB connectors, it’s super versatile.

So it can charge your AirPods, iPhone, iPad, headphones—even old Micro USB devices. My gear is pretty much covered when I’m out and about, and low-battery woe is one stress I can cross off my list.

Take backup battery power anywhere

As a busy editor and mom juggling work and family, my need for fully charged devices is non-negotiable. This sleek 2,000 mAh mini power bank is a huge relief.

What’s great is how effortlessly this compact powerhouse charges without cords. And recharging it? A breeze! The magnetic dock near the door ensures it’s always juiced up and ready for action, becoming a natural part of my daily routine.

In a nutshell, the Rolling Square TAU 2 is a tech savior, a stress reliever, and essential for anyone needing a reliable power backup. So, if you’re after on-the-go power solutions, this little gadget is a hero.

