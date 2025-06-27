A lawn mower with a camera? Here’s what to know about the V100 robot

By Madhurima Nag on Jun 27, 2025, 4:35 pm EDT under Product Reviews,

The 2025 V100 Robotic Lawn Mower is a camera-powered, AI-guided mower built for small, well-defined lawns—no wires, no app, no sweat. With visual navigation, obstacle detection, quiet operation, and weather-sensing tech, it trims your yard while you relax, nap, or pretend mowing doesn’t exist.

A lawn mower with a camera? Here’s what to know about the V100 robot

Let’s face it—nobody dreams of spending Saturday mornings pushing a mower back and forth in a perfectly straight line while battling bugs, sunburn, and existential dread. And for the rest of us who aren’t exactly lawn-care hobbyists but still want a yard that looks respectable, the idea of a robot doing it all? Pretty appealing.

Enter the —a compact, camera-equipped, rain-sensing, obstacle-dodging little machine that promises to keep small lawns neat without requiring a single bead of sweat. It’s not your average mower. It doesn’t come with a pull cord, a gas tank, or the urge to yell at it when it won’t start. Instead, it brings AI-powered vision, visual navigation, and a surprisingly thoughtful mowing strategy.

So what’s it like to hand over the keys (or, technically, the grass) to a lawnmower with eyes? Here’s what anyone considering the V100 should know.

It Sees. It Thinks. It Mows.

The biggest standout feature of the V100 is its visual navigation system. Instead of using buried perimeter wires like most traditional robot mowers (read: the kind that come with more prep work than a garden wedding), the V100 relies on an HD camera and AI vision tech to figure out what’s grass, what’s not, and where it’s supposed to go.

It scans the area in real time, identifies grass boundaries, and mows in a random but efficient pattern. This means fewer setup headaches and more flexibility—just make sure the lawn has clear physical borders like fences or gravel paths. If it’s an open yard that spills into a neighbor’s or a flower bed, it’ll need a little human help with defining the edges.

And because the camera is always watching (in a non-creepy, non-surveillance way), it can also detect and avoid obstacles. Garden gnomes, lawn chairs, rogue soccer balls—it swerves around them with a level of grace that puts most toddlers and half the adult population to shame. If it does lightly bump into anything, its collision sensors kick in to redirect it instantly.

Cutting Performance: Smarter Than It Looks

While its navigation system is smart, the V100 also knows how to handle actual mowing. It’s built for small, clearly-defined lawns up to 1,600 square feet, and it leaves behind those fine clippings that double as fertilizer (aka free lawn nutrients with zero effort).

The adjustable cutting height is controlled via a simple manual knob—from 0.8 inches to 2.4 inches—which is perfect for fine-tuning the look. That said, it’s worth noting that anything over 2.6 inches tall might confuse the mower. Tall grass can be misread as an obstacle, so some pre-mow trimming may be needed if things have gotten a little out of control out there.

What really sets it apart, though, is the fact that it adapts to uneven terrain and slopes up to 20°. No need to have a perfectly flat putting green for this robot to get the job done. And for areas of the lawn where the grass grows more vigorously, the mower switches into spiral cutting mode, moving in tighter circles until the area looks evenly trimmed.

It’s not just functional—it’s methodical. Like a very tiny gardener with OCD.

Battery, Boundaries & the Small-Lawn Sweet Spot

The V100 runs on an 18V 4Ah battery, which is plenty for the size of lawn it’s designed to manage. And unlike larger robotic mowers that need to be tethered to a charging station plugged into an outdoor outlet, the V100 is fully portable—charge it indoors, drop it in the yard, and let it go. When the battery drops below 20%, the mower displays a red light to indicate that it needs to be charged. If the battery level drops below 5%, the mower stops operating. Smart.

For anyone with a yard larger than 1,600 square feet, there are a couple options: either manually move the V100 between zones or grab a second battery to extend the coverage. It’s not fully automated for big lawns, but it’s far more efficient than wrestling a traditional mower if you’re okay with splitting the lawn into sections.

And here’s where it stands out: no subscription, no app, and no need for Wi-Fi. Some smart lawn mowers these days act like they want to run your entire smart home. The V100 keeps things refreshingly simple.

Weather? It Checks That Too

Rainy forecast? The V100 doesn’t wait to get drenched. Thanks to its built-in rain sensors, it pauses operation when it detects rain. Combine that with IPX4 water resistance, tilt protection, and an emergency stop button, and you’ve got a mower that’s not only functional but also surprisingly cautious. Basically, it’s less likely to self-destruct than half the Bluetooth gadgets in your home.

This weather-sensing capability makes it a set-it-and-go option during dry spells, and one that doesn’t need babysitting if the clouds start looking suspicious.

Noise Level: You Can Mow and Meditate

Gas mowers? Loud enough to drown out your neighbor’s barking dog. The V100? You can literally have a conversation over it. The low-noise design means you won’t be disturbing anyone’s afternoon nap—yours included. It’s discreet, hums more than it roars, and feels less like outdoor machinery and more like an electric pet with a mission.

The Catch? It’s Not for Everyone

This isn’t a mower for someone with an expansive yard, steep terrain, or a jungle situation out back. It’s built for small, clear-bounded lawns with grass already under control. If that’s your setup, the V100 will shine. But if your grass grows at Jurassic Park rates, or your property blends into the woods, you’ll want something a little more heavy-duty (or maybe a machete).

Also, since it doesn’t use GPS or map the area in perfect grid patterns, there might occasionally be missed spots. The fix? Just place it manually in the untouched area and let it run a second round. A minor inconvenience, but not a dealbreaker considering the freedom it offers overall.

Final Thoughts: Low Effort, High Reward

The V100 isn’t trying to be a high-maintenance, all-terrain, industrial-grade landscaping beast. It’s trying to be the robot that quietly shows up, cuts your grass, and disappears without asking for much in return. And honestly? It nails the assignment.

The visual navigation, obstacle avoidance, low noise, and weather awareness make it an impressively intelligent solution for small lawn care. It’s easy to set up, simple to use, and it doesn’t require you to download yet another app you’ll forget to update.

For anyone who wants their lawn trimmed without the drama of gas, wires, or pushing anything around, the is worth a serious look. Just charge it, drop it in, and let it work while you do literally anything else.

Because there’s nothing more satisfying than watching a robot handle your least favorite chore—quietly, efficiently, and without judgment.

Product Reviews

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

HONOR Magic V5 leaks tease ultraslim foldable design
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
HONOR Magic V5 leaks tease ultraslim foldable design
Foldables still belong to a smaller slice of the smartphone pie, but things are heating up. In 2024, shipments hit around 25 million worldwide, and the buzz hasn’t slowed. Big names like Samsung, Apple, Google, and vivo have new foldables..
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What Samsung’s Z series, Watch8, and AI might bring
I left the Samsung camp last year and moved into Apple’s world, but the buzz around Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 still stirs something in me. I keep wondering why I made the switch. Samsung gave me everything. One UI felt like..
JBL Flip 6 vs Bose SoundLink Flex: Which Bluetooth speaker deserves a spot in your bag?
Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
JBL Flip 6 vs Bose SoundLink Flex: Which Bluetooth speaker deserves a spot in your bag?
I was standing in my apartment, Bluetooth speaker in one hand, iced matcha in the other, when it hit me, when did portable speakers become part of our personality? It’s no longer just about playing music at the beach. Now,..
The digital transformation of the energy sector- how software development is shaping the future of energy efficiency
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
The digital transformation of the energy sector- how software development is shaping the future of energy efficiency
The energy sector is undergoing a major transformation driven by technology. It’s no longer just about producing energy; it’s about managing it better, reducing waste, and making smarter decisions with the help of digital tools. Software development is a key..
5 Best headphones on Temu (cheap picks that actually sound good)
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
5 Best headphones on Temu (cheap picks that actually sound good)
You get what you pay for—but sometimes you just want a really cheap pair of headphones. In those moments, there’s Temu. I’ve bought my share of stuff from the Chinese discount retailer in recent years—mostly kids’ galoshes and hair ties—with..

Popular Blog Posts

12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..

You Might Also Like

This might be the smartest ergonomic chair ever built—yes, even smarter than that one with wings
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
This might be the smartest ergonomic chair ever built—yes, even smarter than that one with wings
Some chairs look impressive. Some chairs claim to fix your posture. And then there’s the LiberNovo Omni Smart Ergonomic Chair—a chair that doesn’t just sit there waiting for you to find the right position. It adapts to you. In real..
Dreame X50 Ultra Complete review: Because who doesn’t want a robot vacuum that costs more than rent?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Dreame X50 Ultra Complete review: Because who doesn’t want a robot vacuum that costs more than rent?
In January 2025, the average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in the US was $1,356. Now imagine this: there’s a robot vacuum and mop that costs even more than that. The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete is priced at $1,799.99. Yeah,..
I’m a deal hunter and these are the only early Prime Day TV deals I’d recommend
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
I’m a deal hunter and these are the only early Prime Day TV deals I’d recommend
I’ve been covering tech deals—specifically Prime Day—for years, and if there’s one category that always delivers, it’s TVs. Whether you’re upgrading the living room on a budget or finally splurging on that OLED for summer movie nights, early Prime Day..
My dog’s next water fountain might be smarter than my coffee machine
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
My dog’s next water fountain might be smarter than my coffee machine
Why I’m Weirdly Excited About a Dog Water Fountain (Yes, Really) — A not-yet-tested but totally obsessed take on the Elfin Fountain D1 Pro Okay, I’ll admit it—I never thought I’d be the type of person to get this hyped..
I tested the EMEET PIXY, and it’s not just cute—it’s kind of a powerhouse
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky
I tested the EMEET PIXY, and it’s not just cute—it’s kind of a powerhouse
For the past 5 years, I’ve relied on my Mac’s webcam for video calls and content creation. The image quality is still great—I can’t argue with that auto light adjustment—but I’ve been itching to spice things up a bit. I..
Why I think the 70mai dash cam 4K T800 is a game-changer for your ride
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Why I think the 70mai dash cam 4K T800 is a game-changer for your ride
If you’d told me a few months ago that I’d obsess over a dash cam, I’d have given you the side-eye. But after spending weeks with the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800, I’m officially converted. This thing isn’t just another..