Swasher Pro Filterless Air Purifier Review: Can Water Really Replace HEPA Filters?

By Madhurima Nag on Aug 25, 2025, 11:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

The Swasher Pro is a filterless air purifier that uses a double vortex water system to capture everything from ultrafine dust to viruses, odors, and pet dander—delivering clean air without costly, wasteful HEPA filters. Quiet, eco-friendly, and just 50¢ a month to run, it’s a sleek, low-maintenance way to breathe fresher air while reducing environmental impact.

If you’ve ever owned an air purifier, you already know the drill: buy a fancy machine, spend good money on HEPA filters, only to find yourself replacing them every few months while silently resenting the pile of disposable parts piling up in your trash. It’s the circle of air purifier life—clean air for you, pollution for the planet.

That’s exactly why the Swasher Pro caught my attention. Instead of HEPA filters, it uses plain old water to clean the air. Yes—tap water. Rainwater. Even muddy water, if that’s all you’ve got. The pitch? Pure air, no filters, no waste, no endless spending. As someone who hasn’t tried it yet but has spent far too much time researching products like this, I found the concept fascinating enough to dive into. So, here’s my deep-dive take on the Swasher Pro, based purely on the specs, claims, and testing results shared by the company.

First Impressions: The “Filterless” Promise

The hook is simple but bold: clean air, no filters. Instead, Swasher Pro relies on water purification technology powered by a double vortex system. Imagine two whirlwinds—one in air, one in water—spinning in harmony to trap ultrafine dust, allergens, and even microscopic pollutants. Add a dash of carbon fiber electrodes, and you’ve got an energy field that attracts particles like moths to a flame… or in this case, like dust to water.

What I really like here is the “why” behind it. Filters don’t just cost money—they eventually become waste. Once incinerated, they release toxins right back into the environment. With Swasher Pro, there’s no filter waste at all. Just pour in 30 ounces of water, let it swirl away the junk, rinse, and repeat. From a sustainability angle, that’s a big win.

Running Costs: A Wallet-Friendly Surprise

Let’s talk money, because HEPA filters aren’t cheap. A typical purifier will cost you $20–40 every few months in filter replacements. Over a year, you’re looking at $100 or more just to breathe. Swasher Pro? Around 50 cents a month—yes, you read that right. Just water. Even if you live somewhere with pricey utilities (looking at you, California), the math still works out.

It feels refreshingly low-maintenance. No waiting for replacement filters to ship, no digging through Amazon reviews to figure out which third-party filter actually fits, and no guilty conscience over landfill waste.

The Science-y Bits (Made Simple)

Here’s how the Swasher Pro works in plain English:

  1. Double Vortex Power – Two swirling currents (air and water) create suction that pulls in dust, smoke, pollen, and other airborne gunk.
  2. Carbon Fiber Electrodes – These lightly charge particles so they’re easier to trap in the water.
  3. Water Embrace – Pollutants get absorbed into the water surface, locked away, and rinsed out when you clean the tank.

The brand claims it works on particles ranging from PM 0.01 to PM 100—that’s everything from invisible ultrafine dust to pet dander, mold spores, and tobacco smoke. And according to independent lab tests in Korea (KOLAS-accredited institutions, no less), it even tackles bacteria, viruses, harmful gases, and odors.

That’s a lot for something running on nothing more than water and some clever engineering.

Cleaning & Maintenance: Surprisingly Easy

Traditional purifiers? You vacuum the pre-filter, swap the HEPA, maybe wrestle with a carbon filter if you’re extra unlucky. Swasher Pro? Dump the water, rinse the tank, refill. That’s it. No tools, no detergents, no “hold down the reset button for 3 seconds.” Just rinse and go.

The cool part? It’s not picky about water. Tap, rain, hard, soft, even seawater apparently works. The company even ran tests with muddy water, and performance barely dipped. That gives it some serious real-world flexibility, especially for people living in areas where water quality isn’t pristine.

Performance: Quiet but Strong

One of my biggest gripes with purifiers is noise. You either get clean air or peace and quiet—not both. Swasher Pro tries to balance that. Sleep Mode hums at 25dB (about as quiet as a whisper), while Turbo Mode tops out at 50dB (like a café). That means you could realistically run it overnight without feeling like you’re sleeping next to a jet engine.

There’s also Auto Mode, which I love the idea of. It constantly monitors air quality and adjusts fan speed automatically. In theory, that means you’re always breathing the cleanest air possible without fiddling with settings.

Eco Angle: Clean Air Without the Guilt

Here’s where Swasher Pro shines: it doesn’t just clean your air, it cleans your conscience too. The company makes an interesting point about HEPA filters—yes, they trap dust, but once incinerated, they actually release more ultrafine dust back into the environment. It’s a “clean air now, pollution later” cycle.

Swasher Pro flips that script with what they call “Flush the dust, not our future.” Instead of burning trapped pollutants, it just washes them into water. Compared to the massive amounts of wastewater we already generate (from laundry, showers, dishwashing), the extra from Swasher Pro is negligible.

So, not only are you breathing cleaner air, you’re not adding to the bigger pollution problem.

Design: Minimalist Meets Mood Lighting

Looks matter, especially if something’s going to sit in your living room. Swasher Pro goes for sleek and compact with soft mood lighting that doubles as a night lamp. It’s subtle enough not to clash with your decor, but stylish enough to stand out. And unlike the bulky, plasticky towers some brands push, this one feels more like a design object than a medical device.

What It Captures: The Long List

If you’re wondering whether this filterless thing really stacks up against HEPA, here’s the list of pollutants it claims to capture:

  • Ultrafine dust (PM 0.01)
  • Smoke (including tobacco)
  • Viruses & bacteria
  • Pet dander
  • Pollen & mold spores
  • Dust mite allergens
  • Harmful gases & odors

Basically, if it’s floating in your air, Swasher Pro wants to grab it.

The Bottom Line

The Swasher Pro is more than just another air purifier—it’s a rethink of how we clean the air we breathe. By using water instead of filters, it solves three big problems at once: cost, waste, and hassle. At just 50 cents a month to run, it’s wallet-friendly. With no disposable filters, it’s eco-conscious. And with its quiet operation and sleek design, it’s actually something you’d want in your space.

Do I want to test it myself someday? Absolutely. But even from the outside looking in, the Swasher Pro feels like one of those rare products that’s both practical and forward-thinking. If you’ve ever felt guilty about the waste or cost of traditional purifiers, this could be the breath of fresh air—literally and figuratively—that you’ve been waiting for.

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
