Weekend Digest: What are the best ways to display your NFTs at home?

Have you started collecting NFTs, but you don't know how to display them in the real world? You've come to the right place because today that's exactly what we're discussing. Read on to get ideas on how you can showcase your NFT collectibles to share them with guests, or simply enjoy them all on your own. You won't want to miss this.

NFT displays for your home

Cryptocurrency is a hot topic these days, but this hasn’t always been the case. There was a time when the concept of digital coins was foreign and underground. Early adopters of Bitcoin were mocked shamelessly, especially after hitting some rough turbulence. However, Bitcoin never went away and has, after proving critics wrong, become a household name. In fact, it’s only inspired the creation of other cryptocurrencies, and finally crypto content like NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

A quick rundown on NFTs: What are they and why display them?

NFTs are a kind of digital asset that can be sold between parties. It’s most commonly associated with artwork, but virtually any kind of digital content can be an NFT. For example, visual art, music, animations, 3D sculptures, and more can be bought and sold by collectors similarly to baseball cards or any other valuable. The reason for this is because of how cryptos blockchain technology works. Its ability to track activity from its inception makes it easier to see and verify its authenticity. This way, it’s clear to owners whether they have the original or just a copy. While prices can significantly vary, some sell for huge amounts of crypto. This can be exchanged for USD and so forth.

A physical gallery displaying digital NFT artwork

Between what people may spend on an NFT and its authenticity, people take pride in displaying these digital collectibles. After all, some of them can be quite stunning to look at. Yet these assets only exist in a digital plain, so how do you display them in a way you can enjoy daily? Great question, and one we’re happy to answer. Today we’ll explore the best ways to display your NFTs at home.

Take advantage of your TVs’ and monitors’ gorgeous displays

One option that most people have these days is a TV or monitor. There are a variety of ways you can do this and some TVs make it easier than others. For example, upcoming smart TVs are already implementing NFT-friendly options for interested consumers. However, older ones may need to upload the images to a compatible photo gallery or create an album for a connected Chromecast device. These are just suggestions, though, so don’t hesitate to look for more workarounds. Here are a few smart TVs that are or will be compatible with NFT artwork.

Samsung’s The Frame TV (2022)

Samsung The Frame TV (2022) is a brand new cutting-edge display that’s on its way this year. It features low-reflection panel technology, an embossed matte display, and anti-glare, reflection, and fingerprint properties. With its smart hub functionality, you’ll be able to use this TV for a wide range of tasks, including displaying your NFTs. Given its frame-like design, we’re pretty sure it will look fantastic. The Frame TV also comes in 32 and 85-inch sizes.

Samsung’s The Frame TV (2022) is coming soon. You can get more information here.

HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor

HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor offers a clear, sharp display to view your NFT collection on. It brings a 165 Hz refresh rate and HP Eye Ease technology. Its 1080p screen features VESA DisplayHDR 400 with vibrant colors ranging up to a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut. If you have time in between work or gaming sessions to kick back and enjoy pursuing the NFT marketplaces, you’ll want a monitor capable of making them pop. This is definitely one of those monitors.

You can get the HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor here for $260.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Official Promo

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV is a budget-friendly option for those wanting to upgrade their TV while benefiting from modern smart features. Because of the versatility and flexibility, smart TVs offer, you shouldn’t have any trouble getting your NFT collection up on the screen. These affordable yet sleek displays have an impressive range of colors, along with contrast, brightness, and clarity. Not only that, but it features 4K resolution with HDR 10 and HLG technologies. 60 FPS, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Vision all add even more to love. There are even built-in microphones with Alexa voice support. You can’t go wrong with this nifty smart TV from Amazon.

You can get the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV here for $600.

Use your tablet or iPad to enjoy NFTs while traveling

Perhaps you have a mobile lifestyle or you’re planning to travel, but you’d love to take your NFTs with you. No worries. Most tablets and iPads, especially newer ones, are equipped with vibrant display technology that will let your NFTs shine. Not only that but Apple and Android app stores offer a variety of gallery apps that include support for NFTs. Pop your tablet on a stand and you’ve got yourself a nice little digital frame you can take anywhere.

Apple iPad Air (4th Gen)

Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) is a solid way to enjoy your NFT collection on the fly. It has thinner bezels similar to the iPad Pro and benefits from a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color technology. It’s got up to 10 hours of battery life along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. If you have a cellular-capable model, you have additional mobile capabilities as well.

It’s also worth mentioning that with so many different stands available, you can easily turn your iPad into a digital photo frame no matter where you are. Lastly, the iPad Air is a breeze to carry, since it weighs as little as 1 lb.

From personal experience, I wholeheartedly recommend the latest iPad Air to anyone on the iOS ecosystem looking to upgrade. Combined with the official Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, it offers a robust and versatile experience for both casual and power users–especially those seeking an affordable alternative to the iPad Pro.

You can get the Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) here starting at $600.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a great tablet for those who are on the Android platform. The Galaxy Tab A7 features a sharp 10.4-inch screen housing in a durable metal casing. This slim tablet also includes Dolby Atmos speakers capable of delivering some seriously high-quality sound, so if any of your NFTs are audio-based, the Tab A7 will be perfectly effective. Not unlike the iPad, there are plenty of different stand accessories available for the device. That means if you want to use it as a bedside digital frame you can do so with ease. After all, there are lots of apps available for NFT marketplaces and galleries. It’s unlikely that you won’t be able to find something compatible or capable of displaying your collection. Well worth a view.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 here for $252.

Showcase your NFT artwork using a dedicated digital frame

Arguably the best way to enjoy NFT art is by showcasing it with a dedicated digital frame. Any digital photo frame should allow you to upload images of your NFTs, but newer offerings support them more effectively. They provide direct connections to the NFTs you own or even come with their own libraries of discoverable pieces. Best of all, they look natural and stylish on walls. Check out these cool digital frames below and see if one might work in your living space.

Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame (in landscape)

Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame is a fantastic device for showcasing your NFT collection. It hangs on the wall and looks just like a traditional art or photo frame. It’s available in 16 x 24-inch sizes or 19 x 29-inches. There are 4 different frame styles to choose from as well. The Meural Canvas allows you to rotate it between landscape and portrait orientations, and you can upload whichever art you want. Between its included TrueArt Technology and anti-glare display, it’s a truly wonderful way to bring your digital artwork into the real world. Not only that, but it even comes with Alexa voice support.

The Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame is available here starting at $400.

Simply Smart Home PhotoShare Digital Frame

Simply Smart Home PhotoShare Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame is an option as well. The device is a little older and doesn’t directly support NFTs, but you can download your artwork and then upload it to the frame so you can enjoy it similarly to the Meural Canvas. The Simply Smart frame also comes with some really great sharing features, like support for social media platforms and the ability to send messages. You can even send multiple photos up to 10 different PhotoShare frames at once. That’s a handy feature if you have friends and family who also use it.

You can get the Simply Smart Home PhotoShare Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame here for $100.

Receive physical copies of the purchased NFTs and display them

There’s another trend in the NFT space that is somewhat less common but can provide a very authentic way of enjoying your collectibles. When an NFT creator mints a new item, they can add unlockable bonuses in those items for buyers. These can include a broad spectrum of content. For example, it could be a coupon for something else the creator sells, a link to a one-on-one discord chat, or even another NFT.

Well, another possibility includes physical content. How does that work exactly? The NFT creators can use the above feature to establish contact with the buyer. That way the creators can arrange to send a physical version of the collectible, such as a canvas print of the NFT image. Alternatively, some creators have been known to send a digital frame with purchases so that buyers have a way to display their art.

NFT digital copy next to a printed physical copy

This is especially cool because it shows that NFTs can actually ascend beyond the digital space and in some ways extend further into the real world. Why does that matter? Because while a legitimate argument exists over whether or not digital assets are a good investment, their ability to become physical assets may weaken that argument. After all, it’s fairly early into the NFT game still, yet NFT marketplaces and creators are rapidly finding exciting ways to innovate. Who knows what kind of wild new types of physical copies we may see paired with their base versions in the future.

Even more ways to show off your exciting NFT collection

The methods above are all great ways to get your NFT collections out into your home. However, it’s worth noting that there are lots of additional ways to show them off in the digital realm as well. From social media platforms like Instagram to the virtual galleries now available in the Metaverse, there are plenty of venues for sharing. Many will find it preferable to see their collected NFTs in their homes but don’t forget to check out online sharing opportunities as well. It’s a great way to meet and connect with other NFT fans and collectors out there in the great expanse of cyberspace. I mean, have you checked Reddit lately? There’s no shortage of NFT sharing happening there. You never know who or what you may find.

At the end of the day, NFTs are still relatively new and as the public continues to embrace this trend, manufacturers are taking notice. This is why we expect to see more and more technology adopting if not adapting to NFT culture. With how many consumers are enjoying taking on the hobby of NFT collecting, it only makes sense for these companies to seek new and innovative ways of working with NFT marketplaces and offering new ways to interact with them. That said, keep an eye out for more NFT-focused gadgets in the future. As more become available, we’ll be covering them to bring you all the information you need.

Do you have an NFT compatible gadget you’d like to share? Tell us about it in the comments below!

