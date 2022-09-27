The best digital displays for showcasing your favorite NFTS and creative art

Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT display on a wall

Own some NFTs and want to display them? Maybe those photos of your desert trek are too good to keep on your phone. Then it would help if you had one (or more) of the best digital displays for showcasing NFTs and creative art. These digital frames exhibit your prized pieces in stunning realism.

If you plan on showcasing different genres of digital art on one display, consider the Netgear Canvas II digital frame. It easily hosts anything from NFTs to classic digital masterpieces.

And if money is no concern, the Danvas Series G shows off your NFTs in an oversized shape. Its design meets museum standards, while the MicroLED display appears clear at all angles.

Flaunt your NFTs and digital art in frames that match their caliber with these cool digital displays.

1. The Danvas Series G digital art display stuns with its 48″x 48″ display, showing off every detail of your cutting-edge artwork.

Danvas Series G
Danvas Series G showcasing art

Your NFT deserves to impress. And what better way to show it off than in an oversized frame? With the Danvas Series G digital art display, your NFT can span 48″ x 48″ above your buffet or anywhere else. Then, the micro-LED technology delivers glare-free lighting day and night.

Preorder it for $34,500 on the official website.

2. The Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame looks both modern and classic. It’s ideal for your NFT art, photos, and favorite artwork.

Netgear Meural Canvas II in a video

Present your favorite NFT artwork to the world with the Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame. Compatible with Async Art, this display can update throughout the day. Meanwhile, the antiglare matte display and ambient light sensor make the art look real. It’s one of the best digital displays for showcasing NFTs.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

3. The Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display offers impressive 2K and 4K resolution. Cast to it easily using the Tokenfram application.

The best digital displays for showcasing your favorite NFTS and creative art
Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display in a living area

All you have to do is connect the Tokenframe 21.”5 NFT Display to Wi-Fi, access your wallet and cast your NFT to the fame. Additionally, an integrated speaker and headphone jacks let you enjoy the piece the way the artist intended.

Get it for $777 on the official website.

4. The Samsung The Frame TV 2022 has an embossed Matte Display with anti-reflection, anti-smudge, and antiglare features for a realistic look.

The best digital displays for showcasing your favorite NFTS and creative art
Samsung The Frame TV 2022 in a living room

Your creative art and photos look real on the Samsung The Frame TV 2022. It’s one of the best digital displays for showcasing NFTs, thanks to its high-quality Matte Display. This features ensures your images look good throughout the day, no matter the lighting. And, of course, you can use this frame as a TV.

Get it for $999.99 on the official website.

5. The FRAMED Mono X7 Series digital canvases showcase photography, messages, and more at a 180° viewing angle for everyone to enjoy.

FRAMED Mono X7
FRAMED Mono X7 Series on a shelf

Want to exhibit modern art with unique topography? Or maybe you own a cutting-edge GIF. Display them with the FRAMED Mono X7 Series digital canvases. They showcase your treasures brightly and even have an endless gallery feature. An ultra-thin design keeps them modern and elegant.

Preorder them for $699 on the official website.

6. The BlockFrameNFT GM1 brings your treasured NFTs into your home, gallery, event space, or office. Switch from portrait to landscape.

BlockFrameNFT GM 1
BlockFrameNFT GM1 on a black background

Beautifully display your NFT art anywhere using the BlockFrameNFT GM1. It’s built to display vivid digital art clearly, making it one of the best digital displays for showcasing NFTs. Even better, this frame lets you view and cast NFTs across different wallets and blockchains. What’s more, setup and casting are easy.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

7. The Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV offers an impressively crisp 4K viewing experience for digital artwork, shows, and movies.

The best digital displays for showcasing your favorite NFTS and creative art
Samsung The Frame 2021 in a home

While the Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV was released in 2021, it’s still an excellent choice for NFTs. In particular, we love the 4K upscaling. The quantum Processor 4K transforms whatever you’re watching into 4K quality. With Alexa built in, you get hands-free control.

Get it for $824.99 on Amazon.

8. The Blackdove digital canvas collection exhibits blockchain art in impressive sizes. It supports all leading platforms and is easy to use.

Blackdove Digital Canvas
Blackdove in a living area

You probably haven’t seen a display quite like the Blackdove digital canvas. Spanning up to 98″, these frames aim to impress. The 500 Nit display ensure you enjoy your artwork with clarity. Moreover, the Blackdove app suite makes everyting a breeze to manage.

Get it for $1,512 on the official website.

See, hear, and enjoy your NFT collection with these beautiful digital displays. Do you have any to recommend? Tell us about them in the comments!

