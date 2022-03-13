Weekend Digest: Best workspace gadgets for your Mac Studio and Studio Display setup

Mark Gulino on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Pre-order your Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display? Maybe it's time for a workstation makeover! Today we're looking at some of the best gadgets you can add to your new Mac Studio setup to enhance your experience. Read on to learn more about these cool workspace gadgets.

Mac Studio and Studio Display setup

On Tuesday (March 8th) Apple held an event dubbed the Peek Performance Event. During the event, products such as a new iPad Air and iPhone SE were announced. More significantly, though, was an unveiling of Apple’s new Mac Studio computer and its accompanying Studio Display.

Related: Should you buy the new Mac Studio and Studio Display?

These two devices pack an enormous amount of power and capability, working together to forge the foundation of a powerful creative workstation.

Apple Mac Studio and Display on a desk

Of course, what’s any workstation without some fun, if not useful, desk gadgets? There are all kinds of nifty items available to enhance your workspace and provide anything from a clean and minimalistic aesthetic to a practical and effective place to get things done. That’s why ahead of their official release we’re exploring some of the best workspace gadgets for your Mac Studio and Studio Display setup. Let’s get started!

Capra Desk Pad uses premium full-grain leather and comes in multiple lengths and widths.

Capra’s leather Desk Pad

A great way to get a classy, minimalist aesthetic for your workspace is by using a desk pad. Desk pads can provide extra texture while protecting surfaces beneath them. When large enough, they also double as mousepads.

The Capra Desk Pad uses premium full-grain leather which leather enthusiasts will especially appreciate. It offers plenty of wrist support if you’re writing or typing and includes a rolling strap in case you want to take it with you. There’s even a slot (optional) for things like stationery should that suit your needs. It’s a great way to add a minimalistic and classy feel to your setup.

You can get the Capra Desk Pad here starting at $89.

Vaydeer 2 Tiers Dual Monitor Stand is sturdy and secure while bringing a slew of charging ports.

Vaydeer 2 Tiers Dual Monitor Stand

Sometimes you find yourself wishing your monitor had a little more elevation. Fortunately, options exist like the Vaydeer 2 Tiers Dual Monitor Stand.

The Vaydeer 2 Tiers Dual Monitor Stand lets you put as many as two different monitors atop its upper surface while storing other items on its lower shelf. There’s a myriad of charging options as well, like USB-A and USB-C ports, along with a 15 W wireless charging spot. It’s easily one of the best workspace gadgets you can pair with your Mac Studio and Display.

You can get the Vaydeer 2 Tiers Dual Monitor Stand here for $130.

Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard lets you get creative with its look and feel

Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard

Mechanical keyboards tend to offer their users a superb typing experience. Every keystroke resonates in a way that’s more impactful than many of the keyboards built into laptops or slimmed down for style. But not all mechanical keyboards sacrifice style to be effective. The Keychron Q2 QMK is a perfect example.

The Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard provides a platform in which you can let your creativity run free. Not only is it made with premium materials like 6063 aluminum and sound-reducing silicone, but it’s almost entirely customizable. This means the keycaps, switches, built-in knob, top case, and other components are all swappable. It’s a great way to add your own touch to whatever aesthetic you seek to create for your Mac Studio workstation.

You can get the Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard here for $169.

Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps to reduce eye strain with low-blue light and 3 modes.

Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp

Spending all day in front of a computer screen is necessary for many if not most of us these days, but that doesn’t mean we can’t try to reduce the wear on our eyes. Devices like the Ocushield Oculamp can make a difference.

The Ocushield Oculamp is a desk lamp that uses significantly less blue light to help reduce eye strain. It’s also designed to provide the right amount of light throughout the day by giving users 3 color modes to choose from. For example, there’s a cool light for when environments are naturally brighter, while a warm light helps you to relax at night. It even includes a rechargeable battery so you can move it where you need it. The perfect gadget for Mac Studio creatives who plan on spending a lot of time at their desk.

You can get the Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp here for $130.

Grovemade Wool Felt Mouse Pad offers a smooth and comfortable surface.

Grovemade Wool Felt Mouse Pad

A mouse pad is practically a necessity for your workstation. What’s better than one that combines a comfortable material with good looks?

The Grovemade Wool Felt Mouse Pad offers a smooth and comfortable felt surface for you to rest your wrists on. It’s only 3 mm thick and has a natural cork lining to help it stay in place. You can get it in 2 different sizes and colors to match darker or lighter design tones.

You can get the Grovemade Wool Felt Mouse here for $30.

Apple AirPods Max are over-ear headphones with immersive spatial audio and 20 hour battery life.

Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones

Although the Mac Studio Display has an advanced, built-in speaker system, you’re bound to have times you need headphones instead. For those occasions, what better than the Apple AirPods Max.

The Apple AirPods Max are over-ear headphones that come with 20 hours of battery life. They feature immersive spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking capabilities, along with active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, and an adaptive equalizer. It even includes a smart case to help preserve battery life when you aren’t using the headphones.

You can get the Apple AirPods Max headphones here for $549.

NuPhy Air 75 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has an ultra-slim design with tons of versatility.

NuPhy Air 75 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Another great option as far as mechanical keyboards go is the NuPhy Air 75 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. Because after all, who doesn’t love options?

The NuPhy Air 75 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has an ultra-slim design and brings a whole lot of versatility–not only to desks but in general. It features the ability to connect up to 4 devices with low-latency 2.4G and Bluetooth 5.0 technologies. There are also PBT keycaps, Hot-Swap PCB, AirFeet, and an aluminum frame. It even has NuFolio V2 support which makes it easy to use on the fly with your phone or iPad. It’s worth taking a gander over at the official website to see all that it can do.

You can get the NuPhy Air 75 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard here for $110.

EFFYDESK Business Office Standing Desk brings a solid, motorized design that lets you adjust its height.

EFFYDESK Business Office Standing Desk

Thinking about replacing your desk soon? Maybe now is the time to upgrade to an adjustable standing desk instead. This way you can maximize comfort and productivity even further.

The EFFYDESK Business Office Standing Desk offers a solid, motorized design that lets you adjust its height from a sitting position to a standing one. It’s extremely quiet and can even store presets so you can shift from one position to the next more easily. It also has two different frame colors and several surface types–even a sustainable option.

You can get the EFFYDESK Business Office Standing Desk here for $717.

Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo) is a beastly 8-in-1 charging powerhouse.

Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo)

Want to ensure you have, not only a few extra charging ports but a plethora of them? Grab yourself an Anker 637. It will supply your workstation with all the charging power it needs so you stay at the top of your game while working on your Mac Studio.

The Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo) brings you a magnetic charging pad, 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 3 AC outlets. It also supports high-speed charging up to as much as 65W in some cases. It also helps you redirect cables to manage clutter a little more effectively. Who wants a messy desk after all?

You can get the Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo) here for $100.

Oakywood Oakyblocks modular organizing system

Speaking of messy desks here’s another great way to organize all those miscellaneous items strewn about otherwise tidy workspaces. It has a cooky name I can barely get out of my mouth without stuttering, yet it’s a handy enough gadget that I’d love to get one for myself!

Oakywood Oakyblocks is a modular organizing system that provides a place for your assorted desk tools and accessories. Things like pens, glasses, AirPods, and other small items fit right inside the different size trays. The wood design is also perfectly solid and sturdy as well.

You can get the Oakywood Oakyblocks trays here, starting at $29.

Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series is a slip resistant desk mat that helps protect against spills.

Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series

Here’s another alternative if you’re looking for a good desk mat to help protect your desk or add a little extra flair to your workspace. They’re also a little nicer to lean on than directly on a hard surface.

The Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series has an anti-slip base to keep it from sliding out of place. It’s also spill-resistant so that tipped-over coffee won’t wreck it. The mat is also made from sustainable materials like recycled polyester. Just one more added bonus. Lastly, it comes in 3 different colors depending on your preference.

You can get the Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series here for $20.

Satechi M1 wireless Mac mouse has a wide Bluetooth range along with soft-touch navigation buttons.

Satechi M1 wireless Mac mouse

Not everyone loves the standard mouse that Macs use. If you’re looking for an alternative, look no further than the Satechi M1 wireless mouse for Mac. It offers a traditional experience while bringing its own look and feel.

The Satechi M1 wireless Mac mouse features fast-tracking and precise optical sensors and an aluminum scroll wheel. It also has soft-touch navigation buttons as well. Bluetooth 4.0 support with a 32-foot range is included as well. You can even recharge it quickly using a built-in USB-C port.

You can get the Satechi M1 wireless mouse for Mac here for $30.

Apple HomePod mini smart speaker

Out of all the gadgets, what better way to complete your Mac Studio workspace than with an Apple HomePod mini smart speaker? Make calls, get answers to questions, and receive updates all while you work on your projects.

The Apple HomePod mini features computational audio and a 360-degree acoustic waveguide, along with the ability to pair with other HomePods to create an even richer stereo sound. Using its built-in Siri capabilities, it can also detect when your iPhone is near and use it to place calls, access apps, receive notifications, and more. This of course only scratches the surface of what it can do. If you want a little variety in choice, it comes in a myriad of colors as well.

You can get the Apple HomePod mini here for $99.

We can never get enough gadgets to enhance our workspaces

Apple Mac Studio and Display in a workspace

If there’s one thing we love it’s cool or helpful workspace gadgets. Especially since so many of us work from home these days, it only makes sense, right? We have way more flexibility and freedom in crafting our perfect, ideal workstations. Well, whether you’re looking for Mac-specific items or desk devices in general, you’re always in the right place at Gadget Flow. You can browse our workspace category any time to discover new things.

The Mac Studio and Studio Display will be available to purchase on March 18th. You can pre-order from Apple.

Do you have a gadget you think would pair nicely with the new Mac Studio? Let us know in the comments below!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜