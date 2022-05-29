Weekend Digest: The best beach gadgets and technology you must see in 2022

When everyone is preparing for days at the beach, it only makes sense to shop for new things to make the most of that time. But what are the best devices and technologies worth buying? Don't sweat it—we've got you covered. Here are the best summer gadgets for 2022.

SipaBoards Drive Collection at night

What’s more synonymous with summer than the beach? On those warm days when you’re looking to soak up the sun, use the ocean to cool down, lounge around, or play some games, there are plenty of gadgets to add to the fun. So what are the best beach gadgets and technologies to see in 2022? Great question, and one we’re about to dive into. Grab that iced coffee, stretch out that scrolling finger, and let’s get started!

La’Hammam Fine Living Beach Towels use Turkish cotton, don’t collect sand, and dry quickly.

La’Hammam Fine Living Beach Towels

What’s more important to take to the beach than a beach towel? But you don’t want just any old towel, do you? Not when you can get a premium quality towel at a low and affordable cost.

The La’Hammam Fine Living Beach Towels use 100% Turkish cotton and are thin and lightweight. They also dry very quickly and don’t collect sand. They’re also soft and durable too, so you don’t have to worry about sacrificing comfort for longevity. Best of all, they’re quite versatile and make for great yoga mats, blankets, and more.

You can get the La’Hammam Fine Living Beach Towels here for $30.

Garmin Descent G1 Series is made with divers in mind and offers health monitoring and more.

Garmin Descent G1 Series watch

Planning on doing a little diving while hitting the shores this summer? While some watches hold up against water, this watch can withstand more extreme marine excursions.

The Garmin Descent G1 Series is made with divers in mind. It features a water rating of up to 100 meters and provides leakproof inductive buttons. The watch also uses a tough sapphire lens and is compatible with many QuickFit bands. It also comes with sleep, fitness, and health tracking as well. The battery? Don’t worry. It lasts up to 48 days and can charge via solar. This is a rugged watch to hit the oceans with and makes for one of the best summer beach gadgets.

You can get the Garmin Descent G1 Series watch here for $550.

Sony LinkBuds S earbuds deliver high-quality audio and water resistance, plus hands-free control.

Sony LinkBuds S earbuds

We all like to listen to music at the beach, so a good pair of earbuds are always nice to bring along. Sony’s latest earbuds provide a well-rounded user and listener experience that’s hard to pass up.

Sony LinkBuds S earbuds are beach-ready with IPX4 water resistance and hands-free controls. You can use the Alexa voice assistant or use Speak-To-Talk to pause audio when you want to talk to someone. Most importantly, the earbuds use advanced audio processing, spatial audio support, and a 5-mm driver to deliver rich, immersive sound. They’re a no-brainer for music lovers if they’re within your budget.

You can get the Sony LinkBuds S earbuds here for $198.

Polaroid Go Instant Camera is lightweight and can print color photos in under 15 minutes.

Polaroid Go Instant Camera

You don’t have to remember vintage Polaroids to appreciate their quick-printing capabilities. Even those new to the idea will love snapping photos of friends and family and getting physical copies back.

The Polaroid Go Instant Camera features a compact design and 15-minute (or less) color printing. It also includes a handy selfie mirror, self-timer, and a double exposure mode. There’s even a neck strap to save it from accidental drops or simply in case you need to set it down for a moment. It’s perfect for days at the beach and capturing those fun summer activities. Well deserving of a place amongst your summer beach gadgets.

You can get the Polaroid Go Instant Camera here for $100.

Sony Walkman NW-A105 digital music player offers a slew of modes and an S-Master HX amplifier.

Sony Walkman NW-A105 digital music player

You may enjoy digging your feet in the sand when going to the beach. You may also find the sand to be the bain of your existence. If you’re worried about sand getting in your phone, but want to enjoy your music, here’s an alternative for you.

Sony’s Walkman brings back the functionality of iPods and MP3 players, only with more features. The NW-A105 model offers an S-Master HX amplifier for high-quality immersive audio, along with DSEE HX AI technology. There’s also support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 and a slew of different playback modes. And, of course, there’s USB-C charging for those bringing a portable battery to the beach.

You can get the Sony Walkman NW-A105 digital music player here for $348.

Blink&Drink Smart Bottles have an LCD display, 30-day battery life, and UVC sterilization.

Blink&Drink Smart Bottles

You’ve likely never asked yourself how a water bottle can be smarter. These days, anything can be turned into a smart gadget, and that’s precisely what’s happened with the Blink&Drink Smart Bottles.

Blink&Drink’s smart water bottles come with a built-in LCD display and there are 3 different styles you can choose from—one of which offers UVC sterilization. The smart bottles can track your water consumption, its temperature, and connect to smartphones. There’s even up to 30-days of battery life too, so you won’t have to worry about charging it all that often. It’s a great water bottle to take on summer outings.

You can get Blink&Drink Smart Bottles here starting at $84.

SMACO S400Pro mini scuba diving set lets you explore underwater without heavy gear.

SMACO S400Pro mini scuba diving set

You may like scuba diving or you’ve always wanted to try it. While this next product isn’t a classic scuba setup, it does allow users to have a similar experience without any extra or complicated gear.

The SMACO S400Pro mini scuba diving set lets you explore beneath the water with a lightweight design. It offers quick air charging and up to 20 minutes of breathing time. Not only that, the device comes with gauge meters and a silicone mouthpiece and is available in multiple colors. It can even double as an oxygen reserve in the event of a fire, should that scenario ever befall you.

You can get the SMACO S400Pro mini scuba diving set here for $270.

Snap Pixy is a tiny autonomous drone that can capture pictures and video and it fits in your pocket.

Snap Pixy autonomous photo drone

You’ve seen all kinds of drones, but perhaps you’re not interested in learning to pilot them. Well, now you have another way to use a drone to capture pictures and selfies, only this one flies itself.

The Snap Pixy can launch right from your hand all by itself. It hovers and takes pictures and videos in a variety of different ways. From selfies and close-ups to capturing 360-degree shots capturing the surrounding environment. There’s also the ability to edit photos and videos directly on Snapchat. Lastly, when you’re done using the pocket-size drone, it can land automatically in your palm.

You can pre-order the Snap Pixy here for $250.

Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) has a 6.8-inch display, USB-C charging, and adjustable backlighting.

Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) e-reader

If you’re an avid reader, you owe it to yourself to check out an e-reader. These devices let you store multiple books, have long-lasting batteries, and are easier on the eyes with their natural-looking e-ink displays.

The Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) brings significant improvements over standard Kindle devices. While it’s a little more expensive, it features a larger 6.8-inch e-ink display and adjustable backlighting. Turn down the backlighting in well-lit environments (like the beach) and it looks like natural paper. The device is also lightweight, waterproof, and includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. It even has USB-C charging and up to 10 weeks of battery life. I personally own one and highly recommend it as one of my favorite summer beach gadgets.

You can get the Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) here for $140.

Marshall Willen portable Bluetooth speaker offers water and dust resistance and powerful sound.

Marshall Willen portable Bluetooth speaker

Looking for a great Bluetooth speaker you can safely use at the beach? We’ve got you covered. After all, who wants to go to a beach party without a little music?

The Marshall Willen portable speaker comes from the company Marshall which has a strong reputation in the music industry. It features IP67 water and dust resistance, along with a mounting strap and a built-in microphone for taking phone calls. There’s also Bluetooth support, powerful sound, and up to 15-hours of battery life. This is a beach-ready Bluetooth speaker that won’t disappoint.

You can get the Marshall Willen portable Bluetooth speaker here for $120.

Honeywell Dasher electric foldable bike uses a foldable lightweight frame and a 400W motor.

Honeywell Dasher electric foldable bike

Whether traveling to the beach or at the beach, a bicycle is a handy thing to have. But what if you had a bike that could be folded and had electric power capabilities? Easily among our favorite summer beach gadgets.

The Honeywell Dasher electric bike provides riders with a foldable, lightweight design. It has a magnesium frame and 5 different levels of pedal assist. It also features effective braking and a 400W motor. The bike can hit speeds up to 20 mph and can go up to 40 miles per charge. The best part is, that its design lets it fit into your drunk so you don’t need an external bike rack on your vehicle.

You can get the Honeywell Dasher electric foldable bike here for $1,399.

GUDO’s Flip Flops collection delivers a unique style that’s both comfortable and durable.

GUDO’s Flip Flops collection

Need a new pair of flops? How about something that looks different and feels fantastic? You need to check out GUDO’s latest collection of flip-flops. They’re a great pick for the beach this summer.

GUDO’s Flip Flops collection delivers a unique style that’s both comfortable and durable. They’re made from eco-friendly Italian materials and feel as though they’re massaging your feet. You can even use them off the beach at home or in urban areas. They also come in multiple colors, so you can pick a pair that best fits your personality.

You can get GUDO’s Flip Flops here for $39.

Incipio Organicore cases for AirPods (3rd Gen) are protective, biodegradable, and come in multiple colors.

Incipio Organicore cases for AirPods (3rd Gen)

Anyone rocking a pair of AirPods knows the uncomfortable feeling of dropping them. Thankfully, there are options available to keep them safer, like Incipio’s Organicore cases for AirPods (3rd Gen).

The Incipio Organicore cases provide effective outer protection to the case that comes with your AirPods. It’s made from 100% biodegradable material that offers 360-degree protection. The cases also include a nifty lanyard and come in multiple colors too. Most importantly, though, the case doesn’t block or weaken wireless charging capabilities.

You can get the Incipio Organicore cases here for $25.

Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 is an electric hydrofoil that’s super-quiet yet hydrodynamically efficient.

Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2

Surfing enthusiasts looking for an electric vehicle capable of enhancing their experiences will appreciate this next gadget. While it’s pricey for some, it will offer others a valuable way to traverse the water.

The Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 brings an electric hydrofoil. It uses a quiet in-line motor and a fuselage design crafted from aluminum. Its new motor is small but powerful. There’s also a handheld Flite Controller which can provide information and let you manage the device. Last, but not least, is 21700 cells of Phase Change Material that can absorb and release energy as you go.

You can get the Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 here for $12,645.

EcoFlow Wave portable air conditioner offers easy transportation, flexible usage, and solar charging.

EcoFlow Wave portable air conditioner

Things can get hot during the summer, especially on an un-shaded beach. If you plan to do any tent camping along the shore this year, you’ll want to consider this handy portable air conditioner.

The EcoFlow Wave portable air conditioner provides you with a way to cool down your tent, RV, and similar setups on hot days (or nights). It can cool down small rooms in as little as 8 minutes and has multiple ways you can set it up, including by using a tubing system to run cool air into places it can’t fit. The device can charge with an outlet or through your vehicle and even charge via solar panels. It lasts up to 12-hours with an extra battery pack and can be controlled through its own smart app.

You can pre-order the EcoFlow Wave Portable air conditioner here for $2,499.

A slew of beach-friendly gadgets to enhance your summer

It’s easy to get used to the same old beach items, but you miss out on new ones. This is why it’s always fun to grab something different to throw into the mix. This year, don’t hold back on changing up your beach game. Grab one of these beach-friendly gadgets to enhance your summer and enjoy what technology has to offer.

Have a few summer beach gadgets you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments below.