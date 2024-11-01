What is the best Xbox controller you can buy in 2024?

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 1, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Ready to level up your gaming experience? Discover the best Xbox controllers that’ll take your play to the next level, no matter your style!

What is the best Xbox controller you can buy in 2024? If you’re a serious gamer, you know a great controller isn’t just “one-size-fits-all.” The right one can transform your gaming experience entirely. When I’m hunting for the perfect controller, I look for features that elevate gameplay: button responsiveness, customizability, ergonomic design, and satisfying grip feel.

Let’s be real—you don’t want just any controller. You want the one that feels like an extension of you, whether you’re deep into a solo campaign or leading the charge in multiplayer. Here’s what to keep in mind:

Playing style and game preferences

Different controllers excel in different ways. The Xbox Core Wireless Controller, for instance, is a solid go-to for everyday gaming with its reliable performance and comfort. For competitive gamers, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro steps up the game with Razer’s premium mechanical switches. It also has customizable RGB lighting and ultra-responsive triggers.

Customization and Ergonomics

If personalization is a must, controllers like the SCUF Instinct Pro and Turtle Beach Recon have you covered with remappable buttons and quick-adjust settings. The SCUF’s ergonomic design makes it a favorite for esports pros, while Turtle Beach’s audio enhancement feature is a nice bonus for shooter fans.

Budget Options

Think about how much you want to spend. A solid controller doesn’t have to break the bank. Plenty of controllers bring smooth controls and comfort, proving you don’t need to splurge for quality. However, if you want extra features, those usually come at an increased price.

Other considerations

  • Connectivity: What are your connectivity needs? Does the controller support them? There are wired, wireless, and combo options.
  • Extra Features: For serious gamers, extra perks like programmable back paddles, trigger locks, and high polling rates can offer a competitive edge. They might not be essential for every gamer, but they’re real game-changers if you’re aiming to level up.

Ready to find your perfect fit? Here are some of the best Xbox controllers out there, each bringing something unique to the table.

The best all-around controller

Turtle Beach Recon Controller
Xbox Core Wireless Controller front view

The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is a go-to for everyday gamers who want reliable performance and versatility. With a hybrid D-pad, textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, it’s built for hours of gaming without fatigue. The Bluetooth capability lets you switch seamlessly between Xbox consoles, PC, Android, and iOS devices, so it’s a versatile choice if you play across multiple platforms. The Share button also makes it easy to capture and share in-game moments.

This controller is best for players who want to balance function and ease. Custom button mapping allows for a more personalized experience, while up to 40 hours of battery life on AA batteries ensures you’ll stay in the game longer. If you need a dependable, no-fuss controller that still feels premium, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller has you covered.

Amazon List Price: $59.99 Deal Price: $44.49 SAVE 26%

The best wireless controller

 

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro in a video

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro takes your Xbox and PC gaming to pro levels with high-end features. This controller has Razer’s unique Hypertriggers, which give you quick-fire clicks and precise trigger control—so it’s excellent for FPS games. Four rear paddles and 2 claw grip bumpers deliver quick-access controls for intense gameplay. The 8-way floating D-pad and Mecha-Tactile action buttons provide ultra-responsive inputs.

For competitive gamers who crave customization, the Wolverine V3 Pro is a standout. Its customizable RGB lighting, adjustable thumbstick sensitivity, and ultra-low latency Hyperspeed Wireless tech make it a powerhouse for esports. Plus, with a 10 ft. cable and carrying case, you can keep your setup ready for action whether you’re gaming at home or heading to a tournament.

Amazon List Price: $199.99

The best controller for customization

SCUF Instinct Pro Performance Series
SCUF Instinct Pro in Steel Gray

The SCUF Instinct Pro is designed for serious gamers who prioritize speed and customization. With 4 remappable back paddles, you can assign up to 15 different functions for quicker access to key commands. Plus, the Instant Triggers minimize trigger pull, shaving precious milliseconds off your reaction time. Its high-performance grip and wireless connectivity make this controller ideal for long gaming sessions.

For gamers who want to dial in their performance, the Instinct Pro’s customization options are endless. Interchangeable thumbsticks and the ability to save up to 3 paddle remapping configurations let you tailor the controller to your play style. Available in bright color options, this controller combines function and style.

Amazon List Price: $229

The best controller for shooters

Turtle Beach Recon Enhanced Gaming Controller
Turtle Beach Recon Controller in White

The Turtle Beach Recon Controller stands out thanks to its audio features and precision controls. This controller allows you to plug in a headset and enjoy Turtle Beach’s renowned audio tech, including Superhuman Hearing, audio presets, and mic monitoring. Its cooling rubber grips and Pro-Aim Focus Mode—which fine-tunes thumbstick sensitivity—make it excellent for long sessions and long-range shots in FPS games.

With immersive vibration feedback and 2 mappable quick-action buttons, the Recon is great for tactical advantage. This controller is best for gamers who prioritize in-game audio quality and need precision in shooter games. For players who appreciate a feature-packed, comfort-focused controller, the Turtle Beach Recon is hard to beat.

Amazon List Price: $59.95 Deal Price: $49.99 SAVE 17%

The best budget controller

PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox
PowerA Wired Controller in Blue

If you’re looking for a great controller without breaking the bank, the PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a solid choice. This officially licensed Xbox controller is packed with features that make your gaming experience a blast. It’s super lightweight and comfy, so you can game for hours without feeling fatigued. With dual rumble motors and Immersive Impulse Triggers, you’ll feel the action in your games, which is pretty cool.

What I love about this controller is that it doesn’t skimp on performance. The precision-tuned analog sticks and anti-friction rings ensure your controls are smooth and accurate, making it suitable for both casual and competitive play. And if you like to game with friends or chat while you play, there’s a 3.5mm audio jack for your headset.

Amazon List Price: $29.99 Deal Price: $26.88 SAVE 10%

Best adaptive Xbox controller

Microsoft x ByoWave Proteus Controller
Microsoft x ByoWave Proteus components

If you’re looking for a great adaptive Xbox controller, check out the Microsoft x ByoWave Proteus. Supporting over 100 personalized configurations, it suits gamers of all abilities. Its innovative ‘snap and play’ modular design lets you mix and match interchangeable cubes, including buttons, D-pads, and analog sticks, for tailored setup. Plus, with its Universal Design principles, it’s accessible for one-handed gamers and those with disabilities, while the companion app allows for easy button remapping.

But the Proteus Controller isn’t just for gaming—it also supports everyday applications, like stock market transactions. Meanwhile, the ByoWave Proteus Controller Kit has everything you need to get started, including a USB-C cable and a Bluetooth dongle.

Price on ByoWave: $229

Key takeaways:

In the world of gaming, having the right controller can make all the difference. Whether you’re seeking versatility with the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, affordability with the PowerA Wired Controller, or support for everyday gaming with the Xbox Core Wireless Controller, there’s something for every gamer!

Want more cool accessories for Xbox? Check out our Xbox Accessories category. We regularly update it with the latest and greatest Xbox and Xbox-related products.

